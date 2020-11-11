When it comes to healthcare REITs, the big names, such as Ventas (VTR) and Welltower (WELL), generally get most of the attention. In this article, I’m focused on the much smaller Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT), which has a market cap of just over $1 billion. I’m impressed by the strong growth that CHCT has exhibited over the years, and show why the stock presents an attractive long-term investment; so let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Community Healthcare Trust

CHCT is a healthcare REIT that owns and acquires properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, and healthcare systems providers. Its investment portfolio is diversified among MOBs (medical office building), physician clinics, surgical centers and hospitals, specialty centers, and behavioral facilities. As seen below, MOBs represent CHCT’s largest segment, at 34% of its annualized revenue. CHCT is also diversified by geography. Currently, Texas, Illinois, and Ohio comprise 38% of the company’s revenue.

(Legend: AIB = Acute In-Patient Behavioral Facility, IRF = Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility, PC = Physician Clinics, SC = Specialty Center, SCH = Surgical Centers and Hospitals)

(Source: Nov’20 Investor Presentation)

What differentiates CHCT from its larger peers is its emphasis on smaller markets, with lightly marketed transactions. This helps CHCT to avoid a competitive bidding process, with a focus on acquiring attractive properties from third-party owners or directly with healthcare providers. I see this as being a big positive, as this results in more attractively priced deals, thereby driving incremental shareholder value.

As seen below, CHCT’s total return since inception in 2015 has thumped that of the S&P 500 (SPY), with a 24.8% average CAGR compared to the 11.9% CAGR of the S&P 500.

(Source: Dividend Channel)

CHCT’s asset base is “growing like a weed.” Since 2015 total assets have grown by 331%, from $143M to $616M as of Sep 30th. In the long term, I see CHCT benefiting from the fast-increasing senior population. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the 65+ age group is growing at a faster rate than that of the country’s population, and by 2030, there will be over 95 million people aged 65+ in the U.S., representing 23% of the entire population.

(Source: Nov’20 Investor Presentation)

The senior population growth will have a meaningful impact on healthcare spend over the next decade. As seen below, healthcare spend is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR between now and 2028, at which time it is expected to reach $6.2 trillion, representing over 21% of the GDP. As such, I see this as being a strong growth driver for CHCT and its healthcare properties.

(Source: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services)

Meanwhile, CHCT is showing no signs of slowing down. In its Q3 results, CHCT posted beats on both its revenue and FFO/share. Q3’20 revenue rose by 18.9% YoY, and FFO/share rose by 18% YoY, from $0.44 in Q3’19 to $0.52 in the latest quarter. During Q3, CHCT acquired 10 properties with a total of 209K square feet for a purchase price of $67.9M. These properties were 100% leased with leases running through 2035, and management anticipates annual returns of 9.45% to 9.9%.

CHCT was also able to take advantage of its equity valuation, by issuing 536,839 shares of stock through its ATM program at an average price of $47.40 per share. I wanted to estimate the level of value accretion with this raise by doing back-of-the-envelope math. First, I calculate the cost of equity as 4.4%, which I got by annualizing the Q3’20 FFO/share of $0.52, and dividing it by the average equity raise price of $47.40 ($2.08/47.40 = 4.4%).

Second, I find the cap rates at which management is buying its properties. This appears to be 9.68% on average, as management noted during the recent conference call:

I think our history at this point five years ago people question whether or not we could buy, continuously buy assets at 9% caps or above, but we’ve done it for five years. And I don’t know at this point what would change related to that. So we’re still anticipating being able to get the 9-plus cap rate on the acquisitions that we do. I think that was part of my comment. I don’t know if it was done in the thing, but it’s 9.45% to 9.9%”

Therefore, based on my math, it appears that the recent equity raise is 5.3% value accretive to shareholders, based on the 9.68% cap rate minus the 4.4% cost of equity. I see this as being highly attractive, especially compared to the ~2% spreads (on cap rate to cost of equity) that high-quality net lease companies, such as Realty Income (O), tend to get.

I find CHCT’s balance sheet to be in good condition. Currently, CHCT’s debt to gross assets stands at just 26.9%, which is far lower than 38% in Q3’19. Plus, CHCT has no debt maturities until 2022, and enjoys a weighted average lease term of 7.8 years.

(Source: Nov’20 Investor Presentation)

Turning to valuation, CHCT’s shares are not exactly cheap, at a forward P/FFO of 23.8. However, I find the price to be attractive, given CHCT’s strong growth track record, and its large runway for growth, given its niche focus on smaller markets with no meaningful institutional-level competitors. Analysts seem to think that the shares are undervalued, with a consensus Buy rating, and an average price target of $52.40.

In the meantime, I find the 3.5% dividend yield to be safe and, at an 82% payout ratio (based on Q3’30 FFO/share). While the dividend growth hasn’t been too impressive (at a 2.56% CAGR over 3 years), I see strong potential for future raises, as the payout ratio continues to trend down.

One risk to consider is that the surge in COVID-19 infections could bring back the shutdown measures that much of the country saw in Q2. I see this risk as being mitigated by the fact that CHCT has seen minimal impacts to its rent collection. As of Oct 31st, CHCT had deferral agreements with 18 tenants, representing less than 1% of its annualized rents.

Investor Takeaway

Community Healthcare Trust has stormed out of the gate since its IPO in 2015. It has the advantage of low competition in its niche focus on smaller markets, and this results in attractive deal pricing at cap rates well above 9%. In the long term, I see CHCT benefiting from secular growth in healthcare spend due to the strong expected increase in the senior population over the next decade. Although the shares are not exactly cheap, I find the current price of $48.48 attractive, given CHCT’s strong track record of growth, and its future prospects. Buy for both income and growth.

