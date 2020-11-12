The most common question we get is...

"What is a good vehicle for parking cash?"

The answer is...

A small blue minivan, as the cops are least likely to pay extra attention to that.

Unfortunately, only some of our contacts are asking about the inconspicuous storage for money. The rest are actually asking about a fund where they can earn something in the interim.

As a general rule, we believe cash should be cash. Jumping into ETFs to earn a little extra comes with risk. The crowd that loves 0.3% with wild abandon will also sell at a 3% discount to NAV when push comes to shove. Caution should be the name of the game. But the funds exist, and a wise investor needs to know what he owns. We address one cash parking vehicle today.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

iShares is famous for its low expenses. It also has an armada of funds which pretty much cover everything in bonds. NEAR invests in investment-grade short-term corporate bonds. This ETF holds bonds of varying maturities, but all of them are of short duration. Below, we show the bond maturities in number of days.

Source: iShares

The resulting portfolio has a bond duration of just about 190 days. This is at least close to cash, and investors are taking no interest rate risk when diving into this ETF. Unlike a vast number of offerings from iShares, this fund is actually actively managed. It is run by BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) bond team. However, whether active management can generate alpha is debatable with such short maturities.

Holdings

As of the most recent update, NEAR has some familiar names in its top holdings. Investors are likely to be familiar with all 10 of its top 10 holdings.

Source: iShares

The fund is well diversified and holds almost 300 different companies. As far as credit ratings go, the fund is relatively conservative. The median bond is A rated. It does have some BB rated bonds, which we think likely got downgraded after purchase. In general, due to the very short nature of these bonds, they don't pose a capital loss risk.

Source: iShares

Do You Want To Own This?

The view from fifty thousand feet is that investors do want to own this. The fund has $4.5 billion in assets. While that is on the smaller size for iShares, it is a pretty significant chunk of change. While the crowd may want to own this, you have to decide for yourself. Here there are two key considerations. However, before we get to the actual considerations, we want to point out that many sites list the dividend yield based on the 12-month trailing yield. iShares does that too.

Source: iShares

That is about the least useful measure out there. The correct thing to look at would be the average yield to maturity. That comes in at 0.91%. The extension of that is the 30 SEC yield which subtracts out the management fees.

Source: iShares

We can get that the 0.64% is the approximate difference between 0.91% and the 0.25%. So, while we have 1.77% listed in many automatic calculating websites, what you actually get is close to a third of that. While you might get distributions/dividends above that, those are NAV destructive. Thus, you have to decide if 0.64% annually is worth, continuing with the vehicle analogy, the bumpy ride.

What we mean by that is the fund can have times when it suffers from a combination of widening credit spreads alongside widening discount to NAV. Bear in mind ETFs cannot trade wide of their NAV for very long. In real time though, it can seem like an eternity.

Data by YCharts

So, you could in theory see a 10% drop to collect 0.64% annually. Rephrasing that, 16 years of income could be temporarily lost in 2 weeks. While another March Madness is not on our radar, who had it on theirs the first time?

Conclusion

With funds like NEAR, investors aim to get "something" rather than "nothing". At 0.64%, the gap between something and nothing is down to, well, nothing. NEAR is not alone in this area. Most funds that don't take duration risk and take just a spoonful of credit risk, make about as much. That is the hand you are dealt today. We personally would not take it, but you are welcome to. The key reason for us is that funds are parked mainly to take advantage of opportunities. If you land up losing even 1% during a panic, you have blown through 1.6 years of income. Stick with cash and park it in the blue minivan.

