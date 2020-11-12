Investors that bought BAC within three years after the last recession fared well through 2019. The same could happen over the next decade.

To be fair, the current environment of rock-bottom (but maybe rising) interest rates and economic recession (but maybe trending in the right direction) largely justifies a stock like Bank of America (BAC) trading at a trailing earnings ratio of only 12x as recently as the end of October 2020. But given a long-enough time frame, buying shares 22% below their all-time highs and riding the eventual upside could be a profitable strategy – given an otherwise expensive equities market that has gone farther than many expected.

Two distinct realities

So far in 2020, Bank of America has been facing two very distinct realities. On the positive side, the financial institution has managed to deliver the goods in the corporate segment. The company’s investment banking fees looked strong in a challenging second quarter of 2020, up a resounding 57% year over year, even if sales and trading revenues failed to impress. The company did not show much improvement in global markets in the third quarter (see graph below), but the IB segment looked as good as one could have expected.

The biggest problem still lies on the consumer side of the equation. Not a single major bank seems to have avoided the rough macroeconomic headwinds of 2020: (1) soft net interest yields, caused by lower interest rates; (2) substantially lower consumer spending activity, especially in travel and entertainment; and (3) the expectation for higher delinquency that could hurt credit quality in 2021. Bank of America has not been an exception.

Short-term pain

As severe as these problems may be, however, they are likely to have more of an impact on the bank’s financial performance in the short-to-medium term. In other words, revenues may very well continue to move sideways for another few quarters, and earnings could ebb and flow for as long as consumer credit remains a concern. But given enough time, a major bank with the size and relevance of Bank of America is likely to regain its footing, rewarding the patient investor along the way.

The Great Recession of 2008 and 2009 might serve as a good case study. For as long as three years following the crisis, Bank of America shares moved in fits and starts. Yet, an investor that bought the stock any day between 2009 and 2012 and held on to it through the end of last year realized cumulative gains of at least 100% plus dividends (see chart below).

The main difference between 2008 and today is that Bank of America and its peers are in much better financial health, and are likely to come out of the current crisis in a better position. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank saw loan deferrals drop from $55 billion at the peak to $15 billion in the second quarter to less than $10 billion in October. Consumer net charge off ratio remains high by historical standards, but it has been coming down. Finally, compared to many of its peers, Bank of America has performed well in the Federal Reserve’s most recent stress test.

For these reasons, it may pay off to be a contrarian when few believe in the imminent recovery of the financial services sector, and bet on Bank of America stock for the long haul.

