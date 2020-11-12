Our recommendation if you are looking for a regional bank stock right now is to buy some now, and add in $0.50 drops in the stock if the market allows.

For the last few weeks, we have been encouraging our members and followers to put money into financials, and specifically regional banks. This was a contrarian set of calls the last few weeks, and now, shares in the space are moving sizably higher after lagging the market rebound from the COVID-19 lows. Simply put, our contrarian advice worked to generate rapid returns. One name that is breaking out is Horizon Bancorp (HBNC). Right now, we think it is still going higher and offers growth at a reasonable price here, though a pullback would be welcomed after the recent big move we saw. With the prospects of a COVID-19 vaccine, banks stand to do very, very well. Horizon just reported Q3 earnings which were impressive. We want to discuss the key metrics you should be aware of on this name.

Performance on the headline figures

Similar to the range of other names in the space we have covered, the bank's operational results were better than expected. Horizon saw revenues and earnings grow on the back of continued loan growth and deposit strength. With Q3 2020 revenues of $60.1 million, the bank saw a nice 9.3% increase in this metric year over year. This was driven by loan and deposit growth which we will discuss. Some banks and bank holding companies like this one saw a benefit from the Paycheck Protection Program.

We saw a respectable performance on earnings, and it needs to be stated. We were pleased to see revenues grow which helped fuel earnings power. Net income was solid. Net income was $20.3 million or $0.46 per share. This compares to a net income of $14.6 million, or $0.33 per share in Q2 2020 and $0.46 from a year ago. Frankly, with a lot of banks seeing pain on earnings from a year ago, this result, while mixed compared to other regionals, was welcomed. Well, we know that performance got hit earlier this year as COVID-19 ravaged the economy, but things are improving. We think 2021 will be even better based on the trends we are seeing for banks, and now, with a possible COVID-19 vaccine, we see rates moving. That bodes well for banks.

Book value suggests shares are at a premium, but that is a new premium

We would really like the stock if it gave back some of the gains seen this week before entering the stock so that you can get a great price again relative to book value. Investors should wait, in our opinion, though we are bullish. The bank's stock is somewhat expensive at $14.74 relative to the book value per share at September 30, 2020. Book value per share as of Sept. 30, 2020, was $15.28, compared with 14.29 a year ago. That is about fair value, but relative to tangible book, we are pricey, but that is common in bank stocks. Tangible book value improved to $11.29, up 3% from last quarter and 10% from a year ago. It should be noted that much of this premium is new, as just a few weeks ago, shares were at $11.50. If shares fall, they would be more attractive, but momentum is positive here.

Movement on total loans and deposits

No matter which bank we analyze, growth in loans and deposits is a key metric for any bank, small or large. That's how you make money as a traditional bank. Bank stocks rise when rates rise because the idea is that they should make more money on the margin. Total loans were $4.04 billion, or $3.73 billion excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, on September 30, 2020. Total loans were $3.99 billion on June 30, 2020, $3.64 billion on December 31, 2019, and $3.67 billion on September 30, 2019. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, commercial loans increased $275.0 million, mortgage warehouse loans increased $224.4 million, and loans held for sale increased $9.0 million, offset by a decrease in residential mortgage loans of $95.5 million and a decrease in consumer loans of $10.3 million. Total deposits were up 10% since the start of the year as well, now at $4.3 billion. Every time you look at a bank of any size, you should have an idea look at asset health.

Comment on asset health

Horizon maintained sound asset quality metrics and continued to conservatively build reserves. The company did increase the allowance for credit losses, or 2.2% during the quarter. They increased it 218.8% year to date to $56.3 million at period end, representing 1.39% of total loans. This finding was a bit worrisome, but the bank is being conservative. Some banks saw provisions decline from Q2. This increase was a reason earnings did not grow from a year ago, though they grew from last quarter. The good news we thought is that Horizon maintained solid asset quality metrics, including non–performing and delinquent loans representing 0.72% and 0.15% of total loans, respectively, at September 30, 2020, while net charge–offs were 0.02% of average loans for the period. That was about flat from Q2, showing the pain in its loan book from COVID-19 pressures may be subsiding.

Final thoughts on Horizon Bancorp

This was a good quarter for Horizon Bancorp, and the stock is getting a big boost on the back of positive prospects for a COVID-19 vaccine. We think that 2021 is when the real improvement comes in. We believe that if rates improve, earnings will improve, and the stock will sustain gains. Book value is improving, but the stock is now relatively expensive, and the stock has momentum. Our recommendation if you are still looking for a regional bank stock right now is to buy some now and add in $0.50 drops in the stock if the market allows. If not, well then, that is a high-quality problem, because it means the stock has gone up and you made money.

