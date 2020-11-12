On a second look, there's a lot of potential here, which investors are not fully considering.

Lest we forget, Twitter's consensus for Q3 2002 was for -6% y/y growth, versus plus 14% y/y, which it ended up reporting.

Twitter's revenue growth rates are unpredictable, but that's already been priced in (many times over).

Investment Thesis

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has fallen from grace and is pricing in a lot of negativity. But when we go through and analyze its operations, there's a potential that investors may not be fully appreciating.

Indeed, as we go through, we can see that not only is Twitter likely to finish 2020 making $900 million of cash flows but that it also trades at a large discount to both Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). Indeed, I suggest that Twitter is unjustifiably cheap.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Unimpressive, but There's More Here Than Meets the Eye

Source: author's calculations

A look at the graphic above and it tells us that not only is Twitter's revenue growth rate high volatile but that 2020 is shaping up to be quite a disaster for Twitter.

However, if take a step back and truly think this through, we should remind ourselves that Twitter's consensus was for a -6% y/y growth rate going for Q3 2020 and that Twitter actually reported plus 14% y/y growth rates.

Also, if we think about Twitter's Q2 result of -19% y/y, Q3 looks much better than investors are giving this company credit for.

Source: SA Premium Tools

Note, we know that the last 3 weeks of the quarter, Twitter was up 19% y/y, and if its momentum can continue into Q4 2020 and early 2021, that should set up Twitter for beating analysts' expectation, which, as you can see above, are for sub 20% growth rates.

What the Market is Missing?

I know enough to know that turnarounds seldom turn. Indeed, to add another Buffettism, there's never just one cockroach in the kitchen. So, why should investors be willing to give Twitter the benefit of the doubt?

Here's the thing, I was listening to a highly recommended podcast from The Razor's Edge, and they were discussing Twitter. And they spend a long time discussing Twitter's progress with ad load on the platform, and the server being built out, and necessary iterations of Twitter's Mobile Application Promotion (MAP).

And this got me thinking, is Twitter truly doing so badly as implied by its valuation?

Let's unpick how things are actually doing. Twitter's US mDAUs were up 20% y/y to 36 million. This figure compares with Snap's 7% y/y for US DAUs and 13% for Pinterest's MAUs.

Source: author's calculations

Obviously, Twitter's 36 million mDAUs are much smaller than Snap's 90 million or Pinterest's 90 million MAUs. But we have to keep in mind that Pinterest reports the average of a monthly figure, which is prone to skewing.

Also, which audience should advertisers prefer? Snapchat's, millennials and Gen Z, or Twitter's professional audience?

Furthermore, Twitter's cash flows for 2020 may approximate $900 million - which is not a small sum, considering its market cap is just $34 billion.

Also, Twitter's EBITDA during Q3 2020 was up 12% y/y to $294 million - reinforcing that Twitter is not doing as badly as investors declare. It's a case that the facts get in the way of a beautiful story.

Valuation - Why Twitter is Undervalued, But Does It Matter?

Twitter is undervalued, but will investors care?

Consider this, Snap is being priced at approximately 17x its 2021 revenues. Meanwhile, Pinterest is priced at close to 15x its 2021 sales.

However, this superficial thinking disregards their growth rates. Both companies are guiding for plus 50% revenue growth rates into the next quarter.

Now, if we look at Twitter, it's being valued at less than 8x its 2021 sales. It doesn't take a genius to see that Twitter is much cheaper than mid-double digit forward sales.

However, just because Twitter is cheap right now, it doesn't imply that tomorrow it will be more expensive. Firstly, cheap can stay cheap for a long time.

Secondly, it could be argued that Twitter is cheap for a reason. As noted above, Twitter has erratic growth rates, leading to poor visibility, hence the low multiple.

For Twitter to start trading at a high valuation, it would have to consistently report growth rates commensurate with a company that trades at a higher multiple. Put simply, unless Twitter can consistently start reporting 20% to 25% revenue growth, investors will be unwilling to price the stock higher.

The Bottom Line

Investors are shying away from Twitter because of the unpredictable top-line trajectory. However, I believe that narrative has already been sufficiently priced in. Indeed, with such low expectations, what's left now is upside potential.

Twitter trades for just 8x its 2021 sales, despite being highly cash flow generative, and with a growing user base.

Strong Investment Potential My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued. I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive and profitable businesses. Investing Made EASY As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TWTR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Michael is long PINS, SNAP.