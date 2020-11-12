While there will be pressures in some areas of commercial construction, oil/gas, and aerospace, 2021 is looking good for Eaton, and Electrical should be a multiyear growth story.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) has been one of my favorite industrials for a while, and I can't say I regret those calls, as the shares have done quite well relative to other industrials (not to mention the S&P) over the last three months, 12 months, and three years. I've been particularly impressed by the company's execution on costs/efficiency; an effort that began a few years prior to COVID-19 but has continued to deliver better-than-expected results, even with the challenges of the pandemic and integrating a large deal.

Looking ahead, the valuation isn't the clear-cut bargain I wish it were, but the relative valuation is still fairly attractive. While I think it will take a few years for aerospace and oil/gas to fully recover, I don't see either market getting worse from here, and Eaton should also benefit from improvements in light vehicle and heavy vehicle production. Best of all is the leverage to electrical products, which gives Eaton exposure to a growing residential construction market, strong data center demand, healthy utility spending, and future investments in manufacturing and logistics automation, as well as green building retrofits.

Better Results Across The Board

There were multi-industrials that did better than Eaton this quarter, Dover (DOV) and 3M (MMM) among them, but Eaton's results weren't bad, particularly relative to double-digit exposure to aerospace and oil/gas. While there was some variation in average sell-side estimates among information providers, it looks like Eaton beat revenue expectations by a high single-digit percentage, with a segment-line beat in the high single-digit to low double-digit range. Importantly, there was really no area of concerning weakness relative to expectations, and the company once again posted a respectable 25% decremental margin.

Revenue declined 9% in organic terms. Gross margin declined 130bp, while operating income declined 23%, and segment profits declined 19%.

The Electrical segment saw a 2% overall revenue decline, in line with ABB (ABB) though behind the 2%-plus result from Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY). Americas revenue rose 3% (better than the 2% growth at Schneider), while Global declined 10%. Segment profits declined 5% in Americas and 21% in Global, with margins up 280bp and down 280bp, respectively.

Aero revenue declined 26%, including the Souriau-Sunbank deal, with defense continuing to do relatively better. Profits declined 33%, with margin down almost six points. This performance (on the top line) was consistent with Honeywell (HON) and better than ITT (ITT), while a little weaker than Parker-Hannifin (PH). While commercial OE production rates have likely bottomed, it'll take a while to recover to 2019 levels, and aftermarket demand will remain under pressure (albeit lessening pressure) for at least a couple of years as air traffic recovers.

Vehicle revenue declined 20%. That looks soft next to a 5% decline in global light vehicle builds and heavy vehicle results (down mid-teens to mid-20%s) from companies like Cummins (CMI) and PACCAR (PCAR), but it's tough to build a fair underlying comp, so I'm hesitant to flag this as particularly concerning, especially as revenue beat sell-side expectations by 20%. Profits fell 40%, with margin down almost four points.

E-Mobility revenue declined 1%, with a small decline, and this remains a business to watch with ongoing platform wins and upcoming hybrid and BEV launches. Hydraulics revenue was down 15%, with better order trends in agriculture and construction. While Eaton is selling this business (the deal should close in 2021), it's still a valuable comparable number for investors who follow multi-industrials like Parker-Hannifin.

Improving Trends Across Much Of The Business

Eaton's outlook slide for 2021 was fairly bullish, and I have to largely agree with the outlook offered there. Around two-thirds to three-quarters of Eaton's business is well on its way back to growth, and that should continue in 2021.

Data centers remain a strong and significant growth opportunity for Eaton into 2021; Eaton is not quite as well-placed here as Schneider, but it's not a large gap, and a little M&A in cooling would buff up the portfolio. Utilities, too, remain an attractive growth opportunity in 2021 - I think ABB is better-placed here, but Eaton will definitely benefit; the only caveat here is that utility growth will likely be more in the low single-digits. Once the Hydraulics sale is complete, data centers will represent more than 10% of Eaton's end-market opportunity, with utilities pretty close in size.

Aerospace is still likely to be weak in 2021, though better than 2020. Oil/gas, though, is likely to remain weak without as much improvement off the bottom, but that amounts to somewhere around 5% of overall revenue (commercial aerospace is likewise around a 6% of sales business, with military at around 5%).

Vehicles should benefit from ongoing improvement/recovery in light vehicles and heavy vehicles, and I still see opportunities for Eaton to advance its EV/hybrid leverage through M&A. I'm not as bullish on the "core" light vehicle business, though, and this could be an area of potential divestitures.

Overall, electrical is still an area where I'm bullish. Commercial construction is going to be under pressure from a weaker new-build pipeline in 2021 (likely into 2022), particularly in office and lodging. Offsetting that is a significant commercial building retrofit opportunity (part of the Biden platform, but also supported by tenants increasingly demanding greener office spaces), as well as ongoing opportunities tied to logistics/warehouse automation and growing manufacturing automation adoption.

The Outlook

While my long-range estimates do go up very slightly, most of my modeling changes at this point are shuffling numbers around between 2020, 2021, and 2022. This year (2020) hasn't been as bad as feared, and I'm consequently expecting a less robust recovery cycle. I'm still looking for long-term organic revenue growth in the 3% to 4% range (underpinned by Electrical) and mid-single-digit FCF growth. Further improvements in operating margin would be a useful source of FCF upside, as ETN's margins aren't especially strong on a peer basis.

The Bottom Line

Low interest rates certainly help the DCF-based fair value calculation, but I'd note that Eaton does trade above what would normally be a fair forward EBITDA multiple for a company with similar margins, ROIC, and so on. I see mid-to-high single-digit total annualized return potential here on a cash flow basis, and while I do think valuations in the sector are high, I still like Eaton as a "first among peers" play, particularly with its leverage to electrical products. Accordingly, while I don't see as much upside as I'd normally like to from a "Buy" idea, and I think this call is getting long in the tooth, I'd be hesitant to bail out now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB, MMM, ITT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.