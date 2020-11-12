What The U.S. Election Results Likely Mean For Midstream Investors

Remember that even under Obama – who was hardly a friend to the oil industry – U.S. oil production almost doubled.

With Senator McConnell now almost certain to hold the Senate gavel, the doomsday scenario that many midstream investors feared is extremely unlikely.

This is the primary reason analysts believe the stock market has reacted with such a vigorous rally.

With a divided Congress, there are severe limitations to what a president-elect Biden could accomplish.

Every election, presidential or otherwise, represents a choice in which direction a country is going to go. That's true on multiple levels too, with each voter deciding on what kind of choice is most important to them.

For instance, some citizens consider moral questions to be their bottom-line decision maker. Others take to heart Bill Clinton campaign strategist George Carville's line: "It's the economy, stupid."

Certainly, anyone whose livelihood depends on a certain at-risk industry will be more tempted to vote along those lines. When government candidates are promising to give handouts, remove them, or otherwise interfere in the status-quo, it can push entire swaths of voters one way or the other.

Speaking specifically about the 2020 elections, iREIT on Alpha thinks it's safe to say there's been a lot promised. And threatened.

It's been a historically dramatic election season, to say the least. Stated bluntly, passions have never been so high.

Even so, the overall stock market appears to have accepted the projected Biden presidential win with overall optimism pretty quickly. There was really only one notable laggard: master limited partnerships.

Uncertain of their fate, MLPs didn't start rallying until the Pfizer (PFE) vaccine news broke on Monday.

So let's look at what midstream in general can probably expect in the next four years.

The Election Results

According to the press, Joe Biden locked up the race for the White House with a narrow victory in Pennsylvania. Acknowledging its battleground status, analysts forecast the state as having a 37% probability of tipping the elections one way or the other.

We still have approximately 13 million votes left to be counted, according to statistician Nate Silver. That's based on the 160 million record turnout - approximately 66.6% of eligible voters. According to Professor Michael McDonald of the University of Florida, that's the highest number in 120 years.

It's important to note that Attorney General Bill Barr has called for investigations into election fraud. And who knows what that may or may not find. But as things stand now, the four remaining states yet to be called won't swing the outcome.

Not for the presidential race, that is. But they do have very important implications for control of Congress.

Too many Americans think their fate rests entirely on who holds the Oval Office. But that's just not the case.

Our Founding Fathers made sure of that. They'd just ousted a king, after all. They didn't want to make it easy to usher in another one.

That's why midstreams and their investors could conceivably breathe a sigh of relief about these elections, no matter who ultimately takes or keeps the presidency come January.

Congressional Control Is More Important Than Who Sits in The Oval Office

Before the election, polls showed Democrats with a 7% popular vote advantage in the House. Most forecasting models expected the Democrats to pick up 6-12 seats.

But with all but 23 races now called, Republicans seem to have outperformed the polls. Significantly. They actually picked up five seats, though that still leaves them far short of the 17 needed to take control of the chamber.

Then there's the Senate, where the importance of this election really lies.

It takes 51 votes in the Senate to control the chamber and set important priorities like what bills get voted on. And, in the case of an even 50-50 split vote, it's the vice president who breaks the tie.

Going into November 3, Democrats had 47 senate seats, including Bernie Sanders (who isn't technically a Democrat but caucuses with them anyway). Already expecting a loss in Alabama, Democrats knew they had to win four of the six competitive races in:

Colorado

Arizona

Maine

Iowa

North Carolina

Montana

They fell short of that goal, picking up just two. This leaves them with a net gain of one so far.

Arkansas, North Carolina, and the two Georgia senate races remain uncalled so far. Though the first two are a very long shot, we've been told. That leaves Georgia, the new surprise purple state, as the final battleground in 2020.

There, Biden is up by 10,676 votes, with a handful of absentee votes left to be counted. Many of those are military and were actually helping Biden marginally at last count. That's not actually surprising considering The Military Times poll in August that showed him leading, 41% to 37%.

But, again, we're not focused on the presidency right now.

Georgia, Georgia, Georgia

If Democrats take Georgia, they'll have a small but real chance at taking the Senate. Here's what we know:

Incumbent GOP Senate David Perdue won 49.7% of the vote so far.

Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock won 32.9% of the vote in the special election for the other Senate seat. (The two Republicans split the rest of the vote.)

Georgia law says that, unless a candidate gets 50% + 1 of the vote, it goes to a runoff between the two highest vote recipients.

Therefore, on January 5, a run-off for those two seats could decide the fate of the Senate and thus whether or not we have a divided or united government.

Democrats obviously hope their base will feel emboldened by Biden's surprise win. The state hasn't voted for a Democrat president since 1992, so they might have something there.

They're also hoping Republicans will stay home, deflated by Trump's surprise (very narrow) loss. And, without his name on the ballot, that might very well happen.

We have to consider Covid-19 too. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IMHE) forecasts cases will peak around January 1. Don't forget that older voters typically vote Republican, but are at the highest risk from the virus.

Yet those who want a divided government have equally decent prospects:

The Democratic base was primarily focused on defeating Trump and might not be as enthusiastic about the Senate. Trump supporters might see these races as the final opportunity to avenge what they view as a fraudulent election. Millions of dollars are probably headed to Georgia. The message will be focused on the ultimate winners deciding the future of trillions of dollars in stimulus, taxes, and regulations.

So what can we conclude?

Undecided, Undecided, Undecided (but Predicted Nonetheless)

Most political experts do believe Republicans will win on January 5, if only because they've won all such Senate runoffs in the past.

For that matter, as NPR noted, "The state hasn't had a Democratic senator since 2005, when Zell Miller finished out his term."

Besides, the Democrats underperformed in the overall congressional races in 2020. This is being interpreted as a high turnaround to beat Trump but not a wholesale revolt against the GOP.

Experts are also acknowledging Trump's stronger-than-expected result, since he outperformed the final poll average by about 4%. They credit the GOP ground game for that.

Due to the pandemic, the Democrats significantly decreased their door-to-door get-out-the-vote efforts. The GOP, however, doubled down on them, and political scientists say that in-person campaigning works. It's allegedly more effective than spending more money on digital ads or overall media campaigns.

It appears the results bear out that hypothesis, since:

Nate Silver's 538 gave Republican candidate David Perdue a 57% probability of winning but with an estimated 0.3% margin of victory.

Perdue is up 1.8%, with nearly all votes counted.

With the virus likely to be far worse in January, we don't see Democrats changing their strategy - which is probably exactly what they need to change their chances.

Don't misunderstand any of this: Their chances in Georgia's runoff aren't zero, only unlikely.

Why This Matters to Midstream Investors

Should Biden take office in January, a divided Congress would severely limit his accomplishments. And it's those expectations that are probably fueling the stock market's intense rise.

This way:

Corporate taxes won't get past Senate Leader Mitch McConnell.

Major legislative reforms such as a public option are dead on arrival.

The stimulus bill, assuming one passes at all, will likely be closer to the $600-700 billion McConnell offered Pelosi before the election.

And, most importantly for the oil and gas industry, major energy regulatory changes are now very unlikely.

A president Biden could - and probably would - reverse much of President Trump's executive orders. For instance, according to various Democrat spokespeople, one of his top priorities is to rejoin the Paris climate accords.

However, even supposedly "green" countries such as Germany, haven't made significant efforts at actually living up to those promises.

Biden did campaign on a massive $1.7 trillion climate change proposal. The goal, according to CNN, is to:

"… make the U.S. power sector, which makes 63% of its product with fossil fuels (the rest is renewables and nuclear), carbon-neutral by 2035. And, combined with tougher fuel economy standards designed to pressure automakers to produce and sell more EVs, Biden plans to make all new U.S. passenger cars and trucks be electrically powered by about 2035."

Regardless of whether you agree with that, there's no question it would greatly reduce midstream assets' profits in the U.S. But, again, that has no chance of passing without a Senate majority.

So with McConnell almost certain to hold that chamber's gavel, the doomsday scenario many midstream investors feared is now extremely unlikely to happen.

Why Midstream Investors Shouldn't Lose Sleep Over Georgia

Georgia may ultimately prove to feature the two most important races of this entire campaign.

By next week, we'll likely have one or more polls, some of which might show things being very close or even tilting toward the Democrats. But it's critically important that midstream investors not panic.

Even if the Democrats do end up with an ultimate "blue-wave," it wouldn't be nearly as large as predicted. The original forecast called for them to:

Pick up 6-12 House seats

End up with 51-55 Senate seats.

A 50-seat majority in the Senate would literally be the barest of majorities. And, despite what some people think, not all Democrats are populists like Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders.

Joe Manchin is one key example, though hardly the only one. He's a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, a state that benefits immensely from fracking. So he's almost guaranteed to hold out on that issue alone.

With 52 seats, a party can still pass controversial legislation. With 50, there's little if any chance.

In Closing…

For the record, "controversial legislation" includes getting rid of the filibuster option, which requires 60 votes to end debate. Progressive Democrats - including Biden, to some degree - have been calling for that, which would essentially turn the Senate into a smaller version of the House.

Yet the filibuster hasn't been eliminated in over 200 years. That's in large part because, without it, major legislation could be reversed any time Congress flipped.

Almost every mid-term election sees the incumbent party lose seats in both chambers. And Democrats are at high risk of losing the House in 2022, with the Senate a potential miss too.

Knowing that, don't expect the filibuster to go away anytime soon. If ever.

The point is that, when you consider the actual realities of how Washington works, things don't look so scary for the energy sector. Remember that Obama was hardly a friend to the oil industry, yet U.S. oil production almost doubled under him.

The factors driving the success of long-term midstream investments will ultimately be the same as those of all companies. In other words, we'll still be talking about fundamentals such as cash flow and dividends.

iREIT on Alpha provides coverage on many midstream/MLP companies, and our potential good buy or better names include

Magellan Midstream (MMP)

Enterprise Products (EPD)

MPLX (MPLX)

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

ONEOK (OKE)

Enbridge (ENB)

Williams Companies (WMB)

TC Energy (TRP)

The better the fundamentals, the better their chances. At iREIT on Alpha, we provide members with data-driven research powered by a team of analysts with over 50 years of investment experience.

Real estate, infrastructure and other real assets have a history of attractive risk-adjusted returns, with varying strength of outperformance in periods of upside inflation surprises, particularly versus the performance of stocks and bonds.

The power in real assets is that they offer long-term performance profiles that have delivered inflation sensitivity when needed, and attractive risk-adjusted returns over longer time horizons.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

