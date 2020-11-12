A Biden Presidency Is Very Bullish For Oil Prices

For those of you looking to allocate more to energy sector, we would avoid the US side for now and go with the Canadian producers like CVE and SU.

Increased regulation, limits on flaring, ban of fracking on federal lands, no more leases on GOM, and a host of other stuff will prevent US oil production from growing wildly.

Under a Biden administration, US oil production will never fully recover back to ~13 mb/d. Oil market deficit set to balloon to -4 mb/d by 2025, assuming all OPEC+ spare capacity.

Major media outlets have already announced Biden to be the next POTUS. While nothing is official "official" yet, the odds of Trump winning a 2nd term look unlikely.

Welcome to the Biden is president edition of Oil Markets Daily!

The election cycle has been nothing but rollercoaster-like. Even with major media outlets announcing the winner to be Joe Biden, the "official" tally has not been confirmed yet, which likely explains why the betting market still has Trump at 13.1% of winning.

While the odds are going to be very low for Trump to come around and win the presidency, let's look at what a Biden presidency means for the oil market.

Now, the 2nd element of all this is where the Senate ends up. At the moment, a Republican Senate is favored at 81% versus ~19% for Democrats. So, the prevailing odds suggest it's going to be a gridlock, where the Democrats control the White House and the Congress, while Senate is controlled by Republicans.

For the oil market, the key driver of global supply growth, US shale, will be crippled in the near term. This is a great chart shared by a subscriber, and it points out some of the things Biden will do right away when he becomes President.

Platts estimated that a Biden victory will curtail as much as ~2 mb/d of future US oil production.

Under the Biden scenario, US oil production pretty much never recovers back to its previous high. And it makes sense considering that three of the things the Biden administration will tackle immediately are:

Ban federal fracking.

Harsh standards on natural gas flaring on public and private lands.

And stall infrastructure buildout of pipelines.

We've seen what an uncooperative federal government can do in Canada even with the Alberta government being accommodative, and we can't fathom what Biden will likely do to US shale producers.

Permian US shale oil producers will be hit the hardest from a Biden administration because, for starters, a harsher restriction on gas flaring could really impact the ability of producers to bring on US shale oil wells. Texas gas flaring was as much as ~0.7 Bcf/d in 2018, which means all of that excess growth in the oil side will be limited going forward.

TRRC, the Texas Railroad Commission, has in the past turned with a blind eye on the insane flaring that takes place in Texas. So, with federal pressure on this front, this could see the "turn a blind eye" process of issuing unlimited gas flaring permits to be eliminated.

And with pipeline buildouts at risk, capital costs will rise, and so project sponsors will demand a higher return to commensurate with the increase in risk. Gas is a byproduct in Permian, and so unlike the Northeast where producers are willing to sign multi-year take or pay contracts to incentivize infrastructure buildout, it's going to be hard in the Permian.

The combination of the two will pressure growth out of the Permian if it wasn't hard already. And finally, cost of capital will rise as harsher ESG mandates are adapted federally, so investors will see this as an uncertainty.

Now, if you look at the global oil supply picture, and if you model in no growth in US shale going forward, the outlook is so insanely bullish, you have to be crazy not to think oil prices will spike.

Here's a good mental exercise to conduct when you look at the global oil supply projections:

Including Iranian spare capacity, OPEC+ had ~3.9 mb/d at the end of 2019.

13.4 mb/d was projected in 2020, and the oil market deficit was 0.5 mb/d.

Now, plug in the following.

+1 mb/d from end of 2019 to 2025, or +5 mb/d, +0.83 mb/d per year. US oil production loss of 2.4 mb/d, or total of ~11 mb/d. OPEC+ spare capacity produced all out of 3.9 mb/d.

And here's the end result. Even if OPEC+ produced all out, without commensurate growth from US shale, and NOT including declines anywhere else, we have an oil market deficit of ~4 mb/d by 2025.

At this point, there's pretty much nothing that will take us away from this scenario. Nothing.

Now, if Trump had won the election, then one could argue that the Trump price ceiling or US shale producers could increase production to try and offset some of that deficit. But, under Biden, and the harsher restrictions coming, it's pretty much a done deal now. (Of course, if Trump pulls one out of the hat and wins this election, that done deal would change.)

This is also why we did a survey to see what people thought was bullish:

The majority thought Trump would be bullish for oil prices, but we disagree here.

A kneecap on US shale producers and regulation to force slower growth is always better than US shale producers coming to the realization themselves. Although we would say this is already happening, but newer regulation on gas flaring, ban on federal land, and other harsher regulatory standards will make shale producers' life difficult.

But, for the energy sector, this is going to be weirdly bullish. Despite the idea that harsher regulation would cap supply growth and limit capital flow, this is actually bullish from a capital cycle standpoint as we discussed this weekend.

In a cyclical commodity business, lower capital means a higher return. So, even though it might be bearish on the surface, lower future oil supplies imply higher prices, and higher prices translate to higher cash flow and higher equity valuation.

So, we are especially fond of the prospects of the oil market going forward today even with the threat of Iran returning. The absolute loss in US oil production has already given the market the ability to absorb the return of Iran, so we don't think this will be an issue.

We think the market will fixate on the lower US oil production growth going forward as one of the key tailwinds for the oil market especially when all the regulatory changes are announced.

For those of you looking to allocate more to the energy sector, we would avoid the US side for now and go with the Canadian producers like Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE). We wrote up an exclusive report for subscribers and why we like the newly merged entity so much.

In conclusion, the Biden administration means lower US oil production resulting in completely insufficient oil supplies on the horizon. A super spike is in the making, and there's nothing that will change this outcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SU, CVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.