With a strong balance sheet and solid core businesses in the region, ATN International is an excellent way to play the remarkable story unfolding in Guyana and the Caribbean.

Despite a series of setbacks since 2017, the company has an outstanding long-term track record, outperforming both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 by a wide margin.

Investment Thesis

ATN International, Inc. (ATNI), based in Beverly, Massachusetts, is an investment holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline-based telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It also is involved in renewable energy in India.

The Caribbean and, particularly, Guyana are poised to benefit from several powerful drivers of economic growth, including major oil discoveries in Guyana and increased interest in the region by ESG-focused investors and the U.S. government.

Central to the economic development of the region will be telecommunications and renewable power generation, both businesses in which ATN International engages through its subsidiary companies.

While the last several years have been challenging for ATN International, the company boasts a very successful long-term track record of shareholder value creation since its IPO in 1991, and continuity of ownership by its largest shareholder ensures consistency in its investment approach.

The company has a smart management team, solid asset base in Bermuda and the Caribbean, and a strong balance sheet. Combined with the raw opportunity in Guyana and the Caribbean, I am bullish on ATN International and its share price.

It should also be noted that in addition to a strong balance sheet, the company has full availability on a US$200 million revolver.

ATN International by Segment and Geography

The Caribbean and Bermuda account for approximately 72% of revenues and 67% of assets. While ATN International is well-positioned to benefit from the positive growth trends I expect in the Caribbean as a whole, it is particularly well-positioned with respect to the exceptional growth in Guyana that is being driven by 9 billion barrels of oil discoveries announced by Exxon Mobil (XOM) since 2015.

To get on board with the ATNI story, I believe it is helpful have a bit of perspective with respect to the history of the company and its performance under the tenure of Chairman and CEO Michael Prior.

A Short History of ATNI in 3 Share Price Charts

For purposes of the investment thesis in this article, it is important to know that the roots of ATN International in the Caribbean run deep. The company was co-founded by Cornelius Prior in 1987 with the acquisition of the local phone company in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Cornelius Prior still owns more than 26% of the shares, according to the most recent proxy statement.

Since its IPO in 1991, ATN International's shares are up 10x or 1.25x more than the Russell 2000 and the S&P 500 during the period. Before certain challenges that have weighed on the share price in recent years, the outperformance versus the indices was even greater.

Michael Prior became an officer of the company in 2003 and was appointed CEO in December 2005. Since that time, even taking into account the weakness since 2017, ATNI shares have remarkably outperformed the S&P 500 by 52% after taking into account the weak performance of recent years. Michael Prior owns just under 3.4% of the shares of the company.

As is obvious from the prior charts, ATNI has had a rough couple of years, significantly underperforming both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 since January 1, 2017.

So, what happened?

I believe the following were major contributors to underperformance during the period:

Two category 5 hurricanes in September 2017 did extensive damage to the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) and ATNI's wireline and wireless networks in the USVI.

2018 full-year results included a 6% decline in revenue and a 16% decline in EBITDA, partly due primarily to the continuing fallout from the hurricanes, but also due to a decline in U.S. wholesale revenues and other factors.

Revenues and operating income in the telecommunications business have been in consistent decline from 2017, and the renewables business in India has not been able to make up the difference.

Mounting concerns with respect to 80%-owned GT&T's position in Guyana with respect to their exclusive service agreement on certain telecommunications services which was to run through 2030. This contract has now been terminated by the Government of Guyana. It is my view that this latest development accounts for the sell-off in the shares since August 2020, taking shares from a high-50s trading range to the low-40s, before settling in the mid-40s currently.

Despite these headwinds, and in particular the issues in Guyana, I believe ATN International is exceptionally well-positioned in Guyana and the Caribbean to benefit from the favorable macro fundamentals in place in the region.

History of GTT

With assets of over $145 million and $100 million in revenue, ATNI's 80% owned interest in GTT, through which it provides telecommunications services in Guyana, represents approximately 24% and 16% of consolidated revenue and assets, respectively.

A brief history of ATNI's Guyana business substantially taken from the GTT website follows:

GTT, the largest provider of telecommunications and technology services in Guyana was founded in 1990 by the Government of Guyana (GOG) and ATN International (then Atlantic Tele-Network). Pursuant to the agreement ATN International purchased 80 percent of the issued share capital and the GOG retained 20 percent of the company.

GTT was granted licenses under the Post and Telegraph Act (Cap 47:01 of the Laws of Guyana) for:

Exclusive provision of public, radio and pay station telephone services and national and international voice and data transmission;

Exclusive sale of advertising in any directories of telephone subscribers;

Exclusive provision of switched and non-switched service supported by facilities constructed over public right-of-way; and

Non-exclusive provision of a) terminal and customer premises equipment, b) telefax, telex and telegraph services, and cellular radio telephone service.

At formation, the country had only about 99 international circuits and fault reports were high, resulting in an incoming completion rate of about 20%. Since then, GTT has invested about US$20 million per year to upgrade and expand the network and services offered in Guyana.

Currently, the network has about 153,000 working main lines. Switching and transmission has been improved by deploying digitization and fiber optic cables. International connectivity has been expanded via access to a number of deep-sea cables, including the Americas II cable and a separate deep-sea cable in collaboration with Suriname's Telesur. Modern wireless and radio technologies have been deployed to serve subscribers in remote areas. The internet bandwidth brought to Guyana is now in excess of 3 gigabits, and the company's second-generation mobile network is GPRS- and EDGE-ready. Its mobile subscriber base is now around 280,000 and continues to grow.

The company has about 640 employees in Guyana, and prior to initiation of operations by Exxon, was probably the largest corporate contributor to government revenues (via consumption tax, company tax, employee income tax and custom duties). GTT has also remained active in the social development of the country through a variety of initiatives.

Issues in Guyana

The company has three matters related to its business in Guyana that investors should be aware of:

1. As previously mentioned, the Government of Guyana recently terminated a license that permitted GTT to provide domestic fixed services and international voice and data services on an exclusive basis until December 2030. This was not an unexpected development by the company with a lengthy discussion in its 2019 Annual Report, concluding with the following:

Although the company believes that it would be entitled to damages or other compensation for any involuntary termination of its contractual exclusivity rights, it cannot guarantee that the company would prevail in a proceeding to enforce its rights or that its actions would effectively halt any unilateral action by the Government.

2. ATN International and a local competitor, Digicel (a well-funded, private regional telecommunications company), have exchanged a series of lawsuits dating back to 2010. These suits involve challenges to GTT's exclusivity in the country, as well as counter-suits by ATN International regarding Digicel's bypass of ATN Internationals rights. No update on the status of these suits has been provided given recent developments with respect to the termination of GTT's exclusivity. ATNI has previously stated that it "intends to prosecute these matters vigorously," and GTT may retain valid claims for damages for violation of its exclusivity rights prior to its termination by the government.

3. Tax-related matters, per the 2019 Annual Report:

GTT is also involved in several claims regarding its tax filings with the Guyana Revenue Authority dating back to 1991 regarding the deductibility of intercompany advisory fees as well as other tax assessments. The Company maintains that any liability GTT might be found to have with respect to the disputed tax assessments, totaling $44.1 million, would be offset in part by the amounts necessary to ensure that GTT’s return on investment was no less than 15% per annum for the relevant periods. The Company believes that some adverse outcome is probable and has accordingly accrued $5.0 million as of December 31, 2019 for these matters.

While the potential size of the tax-related claims is of some concern, the company is extremely well-capitalized to manage this event in the unlikely event of a worst-case outcome (i.e., company liable for full $44 million). Also, it seems likely the company would have negotiating leverage given the termination of its exclusive license agreement.

Risk Factors

In addition to the above matters, I believe the primary risk factors are those typical of doing business in emerging markets in general and the Caribbean in particular. Performance since 2017 demonstrates the potential disruption that a hurricane could have on certain markets. While the markets ATN International is active in avoided the worst of this year's hurricane season, the potential for a disruptive event in the future should not be ignored.

Recommendation

Trading at less than 7x EBITDA and just under equity book value, shares of ATN International are reasonably priced. Given the capable management, significant financial resources and strong existing asset base to generate substantial shareholder returns in coming years, I believe ATN International is a buy at current levels with prices likely to recover to the $55-60 range as investors get comfortable that the company's competitive position in Guyana remains strong.

Longer-term shareholders must have confidence that the Board and management of ATN International are capable of identifying and executing on opportunities that will create shareholder value. Given the long-term track record of the company versus major indices, I believe that confidence is warranted.

