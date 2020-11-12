Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) CEO Xinrong Zhuo on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Xinrong Zhuo - CEO

LiMing Yung - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Copies of the press release announcing the 2020 third quarter and 9-month financial results are available on Pingtan Marine's website at www.ptmarine.com.

Xinrong Zhuo

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Thanks for joining our 2020 Third Quarter and 9-Months Conference Call.

Xinrong Zhuo

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

Although the overall economic environment in China continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the third quarter, we were really pleased with our performance for the quarter with our revenue increasing by 38.2%, and our sales revenues -- sales volumes increasing by 69.3%. compared to the same period of the prior year.

Xinrong Zhuo

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

Recently, we have made a series of positive announcements about the operations of Pingtan, including 10 rebuilt large-scaled squid jigging vessels sailing to see for operations, and 21 fishing vessels returning to fishing grounds after routine repair and maintenance.

Xinrong Zhuo

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

In addition, we announced that Pingtan International Marine Industry and the Logistic Park, our strategic investment project, that is a key step in our long-term growth strategy and an important link to our direct-to-retail business, is expected to commence operations at the end of this year.

Xinrong Zhuo

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

Pingtan International Marine Industry and the Logistics Park covers a land area of about 40,000 square meters and has a floorage of over 80,000 square meters. The facilities include a subzero and low-temperature freezing center, a fish processing plant, a distribution center and an office complex. With these facilities, the Marine Industry Park integrates multiple functions, such as cold-chain logistics, state-of-the-art processing and bonded storage. Once in operation, the fish processing plant will be able to process 100,000 tons of catches annually. And the subzero and low-temperature freezing center will provide over 250,000 tons of annual storage capacity.

Xinrong Zhuo

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

We have reached a consensus with GDOF, the operating entity of Pingtan International Marine Industry and the Logistics Park that the Marine Industry Park will become the consigned fish processing base of Pingtan, responsible for processing, packaging and distributing Pingtan's retail products. Currently, we have 89 harvesting vessels operating in the oceans. We believe that the opening of the Marine Industry Park will benefit our earnings in 2021.

Xinrong Zhuo

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

We believe that these recent business developments will have a positive impact on our results for the fourth quarter, and lay a good foundation for further developments in 2021.

Xinrong Zhuo

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

As always, Pingtan Marine will keep the investors appraised of all aspects of developments and progress, and we welcome constructive suggestions and effective recommendations.

Xinrong Zhuo

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

Now I would like to introduce our CFO, Mr. LiMing Yung, who will discuss the operations and the financial results for the third quarter and 9 months of 2020. On behalf of our company, I look forward to meeting you in person. And as always, welcome to our headquarters in Fuzhou and take a tour. Thank you. [Foreign Language]

Please welcome Mr. LiMing Yung, Chief Financial Officer of Pingtan Marine Enterprise. Sir, the floor is yours.

LiMing Yung

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Regarding the factors affecting Pingtan's results of operation, please refer to our 2020 third quarter and 9-months earnings press release and 10-Q we filed. Today, I will discuss Pingtan's 2020 third quarter and 9-months operation and financial results.

For 3 months ended September 30, 2020, Pingtan's reported revenue of $15.4 million, an increase of $4.3 million or 38.2% compared to the same period in 2019. Sales volume increased by 69.3% to 14.7 million kg in the 3 months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 8.7 million kg in the same period of 2019. The average unit sales price decreased 18.6% in the 3 months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

For 9 months ended September 30, 2020. Pingtan reported revenue of $56.2 million compared to $55.1 million in the 9 months ended September 30, 2020. Sales volumes in the 9 months ended September 30, 2020, increased by 52.2%, about 50 million kg from 32.9 million kg in the 9 months ended September 30, 2019. Average unit price decreased by 33.3% in the 9 months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019.

For the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2020, the increase in revenue compared to 2019 was attributed to the change in different sales mix and increase of sales volume as a result of more vessels in operation. For the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2020, the decrease in the average unit sales price as compared to the same period in 2019 was attributed to the fishing species with the highest volume -- with the higher sales volume being sold at a lower selling price.

Indian Ocean squid was our major product for the 3 months and the 9 months ended September 30, 2020. An increase in vessel catching Indian Ocean squid in the Indian Ocean led to an increased supply, which negatively affect the average unit sales price. Lower sales prices are expected to continue for the remaining of the year 2020 due to such increased supply as well as restrained demand out of impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit for 3 months ended September 30, 2020, was $1.7 million, representing $1.9 million lower or 53.7% compared to gross profit of $3.6 million for the same 3 months ended September 30, 2019.

For the 3 months ended September 30, 2020, Pingtan's gross margin was 10.7% compared to 32.1% in the same prior year period.

Gross profit for the 9 months ended September 30, 2020, was $9.6 million, representing $7.4 million lower or 43.4% as compared to gross margin profit of $16.9 million for the 9 months ended September 30, 2019.

For the 9 months ended September 30, 2020, gross margin decreased to 17% from 30.7% in the same period of 2019.

The decrease in gross margin for the 3 and 6 -- and 9 months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to the same period, September 30, 2019, was due to the decrease in average unit sales price by 18.6% and 33.3%, respectively, as well as the increase in cost due to increase in production activity. A key species of our sales mix was Indian Ocean squid whose market price was on the lower side, and the market price of frozen seafood was affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, which together led to a decrease in gross margin.

Selling expenses were $1.3 million for the 3 months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $0.7 million for the same period -- for the prior year period. The decrease was due to insurance costs, storage fee, custom clearance charge as a result of an increase in the number of vessels being insured, the number of delivery from port to the warehouse in China and the increase in satellite communication fee for their fishing vessel.

For the 9 months ended September 30, 2020, selling expenses were $3.3 million compared to $1.9 million for the same period 2019. The increase was due to reasons described above.

For the 3 months ended September 30, 2020, general and administrative expenses were $1.6 million compared to $1.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of $0.1 million or 2.7%.

For the 9 months ended September 30, 2020, general and administered expenses were $5.2 million compared to $6 million in the prior year period, a decrease of $0.8 million or 14.2.%.

Net income for the 3 months ended September 30, 2020, was $0.8 million compared to net income of $4.4 million in the same period of 2019, a decrease of 82.3%.

For the 9 months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $7.5 million, a slight decrease -- a slight increase of 0.8% compared to the prior year period.

For the 3 months ended September 30, 2020, net income to the owners of the company was $0.7 million or $0.01 per basic and diluted share compared to the net income to the owners of the company of $4 million for $0.05 per basic and diluted share in the same period of 2019.

For the 9 months ended September 30, 2020, net income to the owners of the company was $6.8 million or $0.09 per basic and diluted share compared to net income to the owners of the company of $6.7 million or $0.09 per basic and diluted share in the same period of 2019.

On the balance sheet, as of September 30, 2020, Pingtan's cash and cash equivalents were $3.4 million, total assets were $517.7 million, total current liabilities were $111.3 million and shareholder equity was $166.8 million compared to $10.1 million, $404.1 million, $88.8 million and $155.1 million, respectively, at December 31, 2019.

To conclude, Pingtan continue to focus on expansion of business and exploration of new fishing territories to harvest diverse catch mix. And to further increased our fleet with larger-scale fishing vessels with latest technology. Meanwhile, we actively promote our products, seeking new clients and develop new distribution channel with China Inland province with our ultimate aim to reach directly to end consumers, deepen Pingtan's brand influence and to enhance the entire industry team. Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

With that, operator, let us start the Q&A. For the question-and-answer session, please allow us a moment to translate the questions and then we will respond to everyone on the call in both English and Chinese.

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

Congratulations on the progress in the quarter. My question relates to your direct-to-consumer business. To date, all your sales have largely been wholesale. And going forward, when you start using other channels like JD or Baba or others, what are the key things to watch for as you build your brand? If you could help us understand the timing and margin implications, that would be appreciated.

Xinrong Zhuo

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you for your question. With regards to the direct-to-retail business, actually, Alibaba and JD, among others, are in our options. And also, we are opening discussions with other big companies like Yonghui. And also we provide supplies to Yonghui as well. And also, we are discussing the possibility with other brands on how to do this in a way that it is the best beneficial to PME.

And after the COVID-19 pandemic, we will make a full deployment for our direct-to-retail business, and we have been discussing with the relevant parties on how to come up with a strategy and make implementation of the strategy, and we will release this strategy and the relevant plans in a timely fashion. Thank you.

LiMing Yung

Thank you to -- thanks again to all of you for joining us. We look forward to speaking with you again in March 2021 after we report our fourth quarter and year-end financial results. As always, we welcome any visitors or investors to our office in Fuzhou, China. Thank you, and have a good day.

