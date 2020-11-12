Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Presents at Deutsche Bank dbAccess Autotech Day Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Deutsche Bank dbAccess Autotech Day November 11, 2020 1:00 PM ET

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ross Seymore

So with that being said, let's level set a little bit. Nakul, to kick things off, I wanted to level set Qualcomm's automotive business today and the trends that you're strategically focused on going forward.

So conveniently, on last week's call, your last earnings call, the company highlighted that the automotive revenue for the company in its fiscal year 2020 was just about $650 million, with your cumulative design win pipeline up to about $8 billion from about $6.5 billion a year earlier. And then the final stat you guys provided was you believe the automotive SAM that you can address is growing from about $3 billion last year to about $4 billion, a couple, 2, 3 years from now, about a 12% CAGR.

So with those numbers being given, not a lot of people really know what you guys do in the automotive market. So why don't we just start off, in that $644 million you've had in the last fiscal year, what constitutes that? What sort of applications chips are you selling, and so we can just get a baseline to build off of?

Nakul Duggal

Yes. So thank you very much, Ross, for having me. Nice to talk to you all. Maybe let me just baseline a little bit in terms of giving you some history in terms of what our automotive business has looked like over the last many years to give you a sense as to what we shared at the earnings call and how we are projecting the next 4 to 5 years or so. We've been in automotive, focused on the wireless connectivity piece for almost 2 decades. We are in the process of supplying our ninth generation of modem products. And what that shows to you is that while it has been a market that has existed for a long time, the market is now starting to mature, and every car is shipping with the modem.

The automotive market is quite different from typical consumer markets. The life cycles involved, the requirements are quite different. And what we've been able to do over the last many years is to be able to build a portfolio really with every automaker globally on our wireless connectivity piece that allows us to make sure that we are their trusted choice for putting wireless connectivity into their cars.

So we've been in 4G over the last 4 to 5 years. The 5G transition is starting to happen. And that has been a large part of our overall portfolio. And that continues to be a market that keeps growing because cars are attaching more and more modems.

The second part of the disclosure was our infotainment business or our digital cockpit business, which is a relatively newer business. And that is something that we got into starting in 2016. So really, only a few years ago, speaking in automotive time lines. But that business has also grown very rapidly because there is a significant transformation going on in the industry in terms of how automakers differentiate themselves, how they reset the experience, how they define their own brand identity, especially inside the cabin. And that has -- that's created a massive opportunity for us and a number of our partners to be able to help automakers and Tier 1s reinvent the in-cabin experience. So that is the second part of the portfolio that contributes to the disclosures that we made.

And then the third piece is our WiFi, Bluetooth and GNSS positioning business, which is the third piece, which is also really going to full attach. So if you look at the major trends in the market, as cars become more digital, as they become more connected, really every single piece of the business that we have is getting the full attach, which is what has driven the growth, and we continue to see that going forward.

Ross Seymore

Great. Thanks for that color, Nakul. I think why don't we dig a little bit deeper into those? Talk a little bit about the modem attach to cars. Connectivity has a lot of different attributes. And maybe a way you've talked about it before is kind of a connectivity, a compute and an autonomy, the way of thinking of the world as far as three themes.

If we start with the connectivity side of things, let's think about from a WAN perspective, talk about the 5G connectivity, the role that plays and maybe even dovetailing into your kind of the V2X side and what role 5G versus more kind of idiosyncratic standards could play?

Nakul Duggal

Yes, absolutely. So I think the way to think about the car, Ross, and I learned this, I've been in the auto business here at Qualcomm for about 9 years. And the way to think about it is that the car actually has multiple personalities depending upon from what vantage point you're thinking about it. So the automaker has to think about the vehicle as something that they can manage from the cloud. So it requires a lot of outside-in capability in terms of how you manage the vehicle, how you diagnose it.

Then there is the car itself in terms of the types of features that the car needs, over-the-air updates, diagnostics that are within the vehicle, sending data back to the -- back to HQ. And then finally, there is the aspect of the consumer, the driver, the passenger, whatever the use case is. And what that ends up doing is it makes the connectivity problem statement in the car quite different from a traditional.

If I were to compare it to a smartphone, for example, a very different problem statement. So it is, at the same time, a high-speed connection, 4G now moving to 5G. It is a wireless hotspot because there is WiFi almost always colocated at this location. You have to be able to have a lot of security infrastructure around connectivity because that is the one ingress point into the vehicle. You have features like positioning, precise positioning, lane-level navigation that are all centralized within the modem framework. So that is another major feature, very important feature for vehicles, both in terms of navigation and the future for autonomy. And then you have technologies like V2X, which I'll talk about.

So if I were to unpack that, if I were to break that down a little bit, what we started to see many years ago was really the reuse of a traditional consumer modem that goes into the vehicle, with little change. Yes, maybe there were some applications that were different, but the features look fairly straightforward. It was either for emergency calling or it was used for some concierge services, some navigation services, et cetera, fairly basic capability.

Today what we are starting to see is really the modem, think of it no different really than how you might think of a customer premise equipment or a networking endpoint where it has to carry a variety of different type of traffic. There is traffic that belongs to the automaker that has to be secure. There is traffic that belongs to the consumer that is carried on its own channels. And then there's various other types of traffic depending upon the types of services that we're running.

So as we start to deploy 5G here over the next 12 to 18 months, we are seeing really a complete overhaul in terms of how automakers are thinking about the connectivity portion of electronics in their vehicle. The antennas have to be designed differently because 5G requires what is known in technology is the 4x4 MIMO. You basically have to have 4 different antenna elements for transmit and receive that requires the car design to change to be able to accommodate that type of capability. The location of where you put the modem becomes important because of the distance from the antenna to, say, the unit inside the vehicle is too far away, you have losses there. So you have to be able to figure out how to put the electronics closer to the roof line.

And this is really a major architectural shift for a lot of different automakers. So our role as Qualcomm has not really been to be the provider of the semiconductor, but it's been to become kind of the adviser for the system platform for the automaker. How would you design the next-generation TC with 5G?

Over the last couple of years, one thing that we have started to add to our portfolio is the RF front end part of the equation. I think you heard about that in earnings last week. And since we have added the RF front end portfolio over to our larger mobile road map, we have also started to provide automotive-qualified RF components.

So we now have in telematics, which is kind of how we call that category. We have everything from 4G, 5G baseband, the chips that go alongside it, the RF that accompanies it and then a lot of software that is really riding on top of these platforms that allow you to be able to do everything from positioning, the WiFi support, the V2X requirements and everything that really makes that secure.

What we are then also seeing on top of this is if the requirements for connectivity in the car are increasing, you need dedicated application processing at that end point. So you have to be able to have a dedicated application processor that is capturing the capacity needed to be able to run applications, whether they be telematics applications, security applications, V2X, et cetera. So it's becoming a much more complex end point than where it started out 10, 15 years ago where it was a simple modem.

Ross Seymore

That's great. Perfect color on that. Why don't we double-click a little bit about the OEM relationship. You said that it's more of a consulting relationship than an adviser relationship. How does that transition from an advisory role to a go-to-market role? And is that done via the OEMs, the Tier 1s or some combination of the two?

Nakul Duggal

Yes. So I think there are a couple of aspects here. I think historically, given our role in just the overall wireless ecosystem, we were seen as the experts that a lot of automakers started to work very closely with to get advice, to get some direction as to what decisions they take in terms of timing, in terms of road map, in terms of choice of technology partners, et cetera. And that is really how we got into automotive.

If I go back 15, 18 years, when we started off at General Motors here in the U.S., that was really kind of the inception of the business. What has happened today, and I think what we see happening over the next 4 to 5 years, is that the very -- the very solid lines that used to exist in terms of the traditional supply chain, what a Tier 1 is, what a Tier 2 is, et cetera, those probably still exist in terms of the supply of the hardware, in terms of the manufacturing requirements, in terms of how a product is installed in the vehicle, managed, spares, et cetera. But in terms of the road map, in terms of the partnerships that will define how a vehicle is going to transform, I think that has all changed.

So let me give you some examples. Traditionally, automakers relied heavily on Tier 1s to be able to do a lot of, I would say, most of their development. I think that has really changed across the board to different degrees, depending upon the automaker. Some automakers do pretty much everything in-house. Others are moving in that direction. But what that does is, from a sourcing perspective, from the actual decision-making on silicon or on systems, the automakers have now become very active in terms of directly engaging with their partners, such as us in terms of being able to make choices around what silicon they want to buy, what they would pay for silicon like that, where all would they use their silicon, what requirements do they need to see there? This is what is known in automotive as directed by or a directed sourcing.

At the same time, there is a very close partnership with Tier 1s that exists because you have to be able to really have the 3 elements work very closely. The OEM, the Tier 1, and the chip supplier have to work very closely in terms of being able to actually deliver the solution.

Another big shift that we are seeing is that automakers are becoming very active in in-sourcing software development. So aspects of software where they do a lot of their own differentiation or a lot of their own unique identity is an area that automakers are in-sourcing, and they would like their partners to really be able to provide them with the chassis or the platform that is more complete building blocks, modular building blocks of hardware and software. So we end up having direct relationships with automakers, where we are helping them in software development.

Now all of this would have been unheard of 5 years ago. The interest was obviously there. But for this to happen at scale, I think the industry was far away from it. But we are seeing this transition happen more and more across really every automaker across the globe. So my expectation is in the -- we are now targeting -- for new design wins, we are targeting the start of production '24, '25 time frame. I expect that a large majority of automakers in many parts of their business will actually have a hybrid model, where they will work very directly with system suppliers like ourselves, and they will continue to work with the Tier 1 ecosystem, whose role will also change.

Ross Seymore

Why don't we dig a little bit into the 5G as the connectivity platform? Latency is an issue that the cellular network has potential pitfalls with. 5G less so than 4G, but nonetheless, latency can be an issue, especially when you need real-time or near real-time V2X communication. Talk a little bit about 5G as a solution for that versus more application-specific wireless protocols and how Qualcomm is approaching those differing strategies.

Nakul Duggal

Yes. I think it's a very good question. I think we recognized early on, I would say, back at the beginning of this last decade, that V2X was actually a very important application for 3GPP-based wireless technology. So the work in terms of what you're seeing today in cellular V2X started back in 2012.

I think the way to think about this is -- maybe I think the first piece is you have to be able to have an ecosystem and you have to be able to have standards bodies. You have to be able to have an ecosystem investment that allows for technologies like V2X to continue to advance. Because what is going to happen is the use case is for V2X are going to keep evolving, and other technologies that have been focused in this space for a number of years, for multiple decades, actually, haven't really kept up with how the market was going to evolve.

So let me give you some examples. When we introduced cellular V2X back in 2016, really, the main changes that we were making was that we wanted to make sure that the underlying radio technology was well suited for the needs of the vehicle-to-vehicle application for the auto industry, so a safety application. And that was our primary purpose. We wanted to make sure that from a safety perspective, the criteria that needed to be met were exceeding the expectations of the auto industry. And then on top of that, we wanted to be able to deliver features such as let -- better congestion characteristics, more capacity, et cetera.

We made sure that we did not disturb any of the upper layers because the upper layers where the actual safety messages are carried, where there has been a lot of work done in the industry, those were really done extremely well. We just wanted a better radio.

And we've actually been able to accomplish that, I would say, in a fairly short period of time. In China, we are now starting to see deployments of C-V2X take off. So in a fairly short period of time, this is starting to move. And I think it requires a few key ingredients to be able to get moving.

I think one is automakers, obviously making a decision as to what technology they will put into their vehicles. And we've had -- so we've been working with a variety of automakers globally there. Infrastructure providers which, in this case, will vary depending upon which jurisdiction, which part of the world you are in, but really, the ultimate provider of V2X technology is the road operator.

So road operators deploying the infrastructure, what are known as roadside units, that have the same capability and being able to do that at scale, once you have that, I think the potential for V2X is actually immense because it is a complementary sensor. It is a non-line-of-sight sensor. And it is able to provide a lot of information in real-time in what we call is a very hyper-local context. So if there is a roadside unit within, I would say, half a mile or even less, you were able to get real-time information on what is going on around that intersection or around that specific part of the highway, which is very important in terms of being able to reduce accidents, to be able to reduce congestion.

And this isn't something that is futuristic. We are actually seeing this getting deployed in China. And we think that we are actually in the U.S. quite close to be able to seeing that same type of technology being available to deploy.

Ross Seymore

So when you say some -- whoever owns the road, is this done by municipalities, states, counties, federal mandates? I can see it being a great technology, but quite a patchwork and quote work of it that I'm not sure how reliable it is if you don't have a more ubiquitous coverage. How do you guys attack that?

Nakul Duggal

So I think it varies, obviously, depending upon the part of the world you're talking about. In the U.S., it is like you described. It is something that has to be mandated federally and then has to get deployed on a state-by-state basis. And within the states, it actually gets down to the specific jurisdiction, specific cities.

Yes, there is complexity. But I think in terms of the standardization of the technology, that actually makes a big difference. One of the things that was very interesting to automakers was when we decided to make the technology available as part of our standard road map. So we basically said, hey, when you put telematics in the car and you are putting a 5G-based modem in the car, we will actually make sure that it is C-V2X-enabled. So there is dedicated -- there is a dedicated application within the modem for C-V2X That reduces the overall cost of ownership for the automaker. So you can now get ubiquitous deployment of the technology across every vehicle very quickly at very little additional cost for the automaker.

And then the other thing that is needed about the technology is that the same modem that goes into the vehicle, the identical modem is actually needed in the infrastructure, in the roadside unit. So it's not like this is some highly complex piece of silicon. It's actually the same type of silicon. This is broadcast-type capability. So it makes the implementation fairly straightforward.

In the U.S., I think the reason for the delays have been that there has been DSRC that has been debated for a number of years. We are now seeing a lot of interest in C-V2X as the technology that gets deployed. The FCC has made a recommendation that C-V2X is what is deployed as the technology for V2X in the future. They've made a recommendation on setting aside 20 megawatts of spectrum in the 5.9 band, and we are awaiting a final decision on how that can actually get rolling going forward.

Ross Seymore

Got it. Well, thanks for the color on the connectivity side. How has the leadership role that Qualcomm has had clearly in connectivity in a cellular basis for decades, how is that leading to engagements that would pull in the next side of the equation, where you said you have application processor. So the computing end of the equation. Talk a little bit about how the connectivity relationship leads to the computing side and what Qualcomm's aspirations are on that computing plus processing side of this grand equation?

Nakul Duggal

[Indiscernible] for us. As you know, Snapdragon has been a leading application processor focused on smartphones for a number of years, and we've seen a lot of success there in that category. What we started to see, this was about 6, 7 years ago, as we started to engage with automakers, some leading automakers, Audi was one of them, who had the vision that the car was going to move from what is a traditional infotainment system to what will be a digital cockpit. And what I mean by digital cockpit is that there are many different audiovisual themes that are going on in the vehicle that are highly complex.

There isn't really any analog that I can think of to the problem statement because there are a number of functions that as you start to make the car much more complex require you to be able to interact with the driver and the passengers in a safe way. These have to all be concurrent. They all have to be real-time in nature. Some are infotainment and entertainment-related. Others are safety-related. Some are local to the vehicle. Others are connected to the cloud. So it is a fairly complicated problem statement.

And if you think about the cockpit from a software perspective, what it is really running is multiple software implementations of various applications concurrently and safely. So for us, the opportunity was how do we pivot our Snapdragon platform? We develop a tremendous amount of technology, a tremendous amount of IP that goes into Snapdragon. How do we pivot that for it to be relevant for the auto industry while making sure that we continue to provide the same time to market advantage, the same process node advantage, the same low power advantage?

And this required us to make 2 very key decisions. One was how much of the IP that auto needs do we integrate into our baseline platforms? And how do we get to the quality requirements that automotive requires, but yet be able to meet the same time lines that we are used to doing, that we're used to delivering in the smartphone space?

The other part, which was major learning for us, and I think we've invested heavily there, and I think we've done fairly well is to really become software-first in our thinking. So the software in the infotainment system on the cockpit is nothing like what we see in the smartphone. It is quite different. There is a lot of complexity in terms of the virtualization that is needed, the real-time nature, the fast boot capabilities, coexistence of consumer ecosystems with real-time operating systems.

And the third element that makes this highly complex is how you make it scalable. So automakers sell cars of different varieties, different tiers. It is still a very cost-sensitive space. So the road map definitions that we had to make were we need to be able to build premium tier chips. We have to be able to have something in the mid-tier and then continue to go up from the entry tier because automakers and Tier 1s still need a lot of scalability and a lot of reuse.

So we adopted a strategy where we wanted to make sure that we address the IP needs, we address the scalability requirements. And then we invested heavily in supporting a variety of the different software requirements of the auto industry. And that has allowed us to become, I would say, an easy choice for a number of automakers who are looking to really compete in the cockpit space, which has become a major point of differentiation.

We have partnered with a number of ecosystems on the consumer side. We partnered Google on the Google Automotive Services suite that they have. We've partnered with companies like QNX and Green Hills for their real-time operating systems. So this is really an area where you have to partner heavily with the industry because no one company has it all. But to be able to integrate the solution and be able to bring a very complete offering to an automaker so that they can start to do their own differentiation on top is kind of where the magic is. And that's been our strategy. And we are now designing or are supplying to over 20 automakers. So I would say it's served us quite well.

Ross Seymore

So is it fair to say those -- that infotainment side of the equation, I would -- is that the majority of the $644 million that you did last year? Or if you split that up, would it be more on the modem side? Just rough hierarchy.

Nakul Duggal

Yes. I think the infotainment business is still ramping. So we just started that business in 2016. We are starting to see a ramp in that business this year, and I think it will continue over the next few years.

We are still heavier on the telematics side. But I would say, if you look at the content that goes into telematics systems and the content that goes into infotainment systems, as time goes on, a lot -- I think there was a question you asked me earlier about how the SAM is increasing. What is really happening is that the content is increasing in terms of the complexity of the systems as you go to more premium tier content on infotainment, as you go to 5G in telematics, that is the cause for the increase in the SAM. And then our revenues are going to really track our design wins and how those design wins start to get deployed over the next 3 to 5 years.

Ross Seymore

To the extent some of the digital cockpit processing will also involve driver monitoring going forward, does Qualcomm need to have some of that sensing capability? Or can you just partner with others that specialize in that, in kind of your Snapdragon drive platform, maybe for the infotainment side, not so much the autonomy side? We'll get on to the autonomy side after.

Nakul Duggal

Yes. No, it's a very good question. I think driver monitoring is becoming really important. Couple of things to keep in mind for driver monitoring. One thing is, where is the camera located? If it is inside the vehicle, which it typically would be, then where does the driver monitoring capability run?

We are seeing a number of applications where both the AI functions and the actual vision perception functions are running adjacent to our infotainment systems, our cockpit systems as an application. We are also starting to see occupant monitoring or child presence detection systems, which have both camera, but also radar-type applications that are being used.

So it depends upon how much of this is driven by regulation and how much of it is something that automakers are adding for convenience. But I think -- or I feel that in the next generation, driver monitoring definitely can be hosted as an application within the cockpit systems. All of our automotive SoCs going forward are all going to be safety-rated SoCs.

So one important piece to keep in mind with these solutions is that if you're running a safety application, you have to be able to be compliant with safety requirements from a hardware and a software perspective. So the cockpit systems are ready for running DMS or driver monitoring. But at the same time, if there are solutions, which we'll talk about when we get to ADAS, where you, say, for example, have a front-facing camera, which is also located in the rearview mirror that could also do inward-facing driver monitoring, we could run it there as well.

Ross Seymore

Got it. Well, that's a perfect time to pivot over to the autonomy side of things. Talk a little bit about the Snapdragon Ride platform that you've developed, and we can dive down into how it ties together the connectivity, the compute and the software side of the equation completely.

Nakul Duggal

Yes. So maybe just to provide you a little bit of color on our view on the autonomy space and how it's going to evolve. So first of all, I think we are in the early stages of this market growing. I think safety as defined by what is Level 1, Level 2 ADAS today is becoming standard and is going to become more and more important over the years because this will really kind of be the 0 accident mantra that a lot of automakers are trying to drive, where the car should never be in a situation where it cannot prevent an accident. And so what this is going to do is it's going to drive better resolution of cameras, better range for radar sensors. And depending upon the compute capabilities, low power compute is going to become even more important.

Today, I think we're in the early days of these transitions starting to happen, but that, I think, is the one very core element. So if I break the opportunity down into the scalability requirement -- the scalability that is required in auto, starting at the very lowest 10, you have the ADAS Level 1 and Level 2 market, which I think is a large market. The market right above that is the convenience features, the autopilot feature, et cetera, where the market, obviously, there's a lot of interest in that space, but there is also an expense that the automakers have to be able to incur. And it is, at the end of the day, a convenience feature. It isn't something that every single driver is going to need all the time. It is something that makes it easy, but it is also an expensive feature. It requires a lot of R&D. It requires a lot of continued maintenance.

And then there is, of course, the full autonomy or partial autonomy where you remove the driver from the loop or you disengage the driver, which obviously requires a significantly higher amount of processing sensors, et cetera.

What we announced at CES was targeted towards the convenience features. So where we basically said, we want to be able to focus on applications where automakers will be able to have SoCs and accelerators that allow them to be able to deploy an autopilot feature and with the plan that we would scale that down to the lower tiers, where the same architecture, the same low power advantages, the same software reuse strategy. In fact, very similar to what we did in our infotainment journey, we would apply the same strategy and bring solutions all the way down to the lowest tier. And we are essentially on that track.

So one of the things that is very interesting as you start to look at the automotive chassis is every automaker is now thinking, "Okay, I have to think about infotainment in the cockpit. I have to think about ADAS. There is a lot of overlap between these domains because I have to visualize a lot of functions that are safety-related functions on the cockpit. So what are the intersection points?" You ask the exam -- you asked the question of DMS earlier. Another major one is rearview camera or surround view camera. Where do you run that function? So what we have started to think about and, in fact, started to implement on now is in our next-generation architecture, we have to be able to address the following elements very carefully.

One is scalability for the automaker is super important. If you can't have solutions that scale, it is very difficult for automakers to be able to make the economics work. The second piece is you have to be able to design open programmable platforms, which basically means if the automaker has their own algorithms or if they like something from a Tier 1 or something from a third party, you have to be able to get your platforms to run those open programmable platforms. You cannot have closed systems. That isn't something that is going to work all the time. It's going to have -- in some cases, it will continue to work, but there will definitely be a change in that space.

The third piece is having an architecture that allows you to be able to move functions around between cockpit and ADAS is going to be very important, because the car is going to become very zonal in terms of its architecture and what a camera can do for what purpose. So the deployment of a sensor, whether it's being used for ADAS or for surround view or for monitoring, a lot of flexibility is going to be needed in that space. So that is the third part of our strategy.

Going back to Snapdragon Ride and what we announced at CES, so that program continues to do quite well. We announced a partnership with Veoneer, middle of the year. And that is focused on working with Veoneer on their vision perception and drive policy stack. Veoneer has been a leader in this space for a number of years. And the partnership is really not so much around the Veoneer Tier 1 business, but more around the Veoneer stack business.

So we will take their stack, and we will integrate it with Snapdragon, and then Qualcomm will essentially be the go-to-market partner for that collaboration, for that partnership. And then we will supply -- as the Tier 2, we will supply that solution to Tier 1s, to OEMs, to whoever is looking to get that open programmable platform available to them.

Ross Seymore

Yes. So we've had a number of different companies at this conference and over the years, talk about attacking this market, some from the GPU-centric point of view, some from the CPU-centric point of view. Seems like Qualcomm is -- and this is an oversimplification, but coming from a connectivity point of view, at least initially, how difficult have you found it to be to transition to more -- from the compute side, from connectivity to compute and then from the digital cockpit to more of this autonomy role? Did the relationships translate between them at the customers? Or are there different -- or is there challenges of transitioning from these different areas of expertise?

Nakul Duggal

It's an excellent question, Ross. And what I would say is, I think in the auto industry, the one principle that all this works is show me, right? Demos are fine, proofs of concept are fine. Showing things, making announcements is all good. But you actually have to show to automakers what you can do.

The transition, I would say, has been, in some sense, difficult in the early days because it was really learning a lot about how the industry work, what the industry needed. And there are no set requirements. It is a moving target. But I would say our -- when we made the pivot from connectivity to compute, maybe 6, 7 years ago, to where we are today, today, I would say it's actually quite straightforward for us to deal with compute requirements in auto. In fact, a lot of our choices, architecturally, across the company are being influenced by that. And we are, in some cases, even recommending to automakers what kind of architecture choices they should be making. This is back to my trusted adviser comment.

So I would say, externally, if you talk about the industry kind of at a very high level where you talk about things like, "Oh, there's a connectivity play or there is a GPU play," I think it's much more complex than that because really what it comes down to is you have to be able to deliver the solution in a constrained environment -- all of the assets, the CPU, the GPU, the neural processor, the DSPs, the audio, the video, all the software that goes along with it and make it work for 5, 7, 10 years. It's a tall order.

So just the technology doesn't get you the win. You actually have to be staying with the technology, deal with the complexity, be there all through the life cycle and be ready to be able to keep repeating it. And frankly, be able to make money on it. So it is actually a fairly complex endeavor. And I think on the compute side, we've gotten pretty good at it. That's why you see the pipeline. That's why you see the number of design wins that we have.

I think at the end of the day, automakers want a lot of transformation. They want a lot of bells and whistles, but it is a conservative industry. It can't afford to take unnecessary risks. And it wants to trust in and put confidence in partners that have a track record. And I think that's what we have shown. So I think our journey towards ADAS, the strategy is actually very similar. I think the problem statements in terms of what we are trying to solve for and what IP is needed to kind of get those solutions to market are well understood. We know what the algorithms are, we know who we have to partner with, what the design points are, what the power requirements will be. And then it really comes down to repeating that same recipe and show to automakers that we are a very credible solution along with the partners that we work with.

Ross Seymore

So last question on the competitive landscape. Many investors have heard a lot about two very large competitors of yours that have announced a multitude of design wins. It seems like everybody has design wins all over the place. Are those exclusive design wins in your experience? Or do you believe this market is still evolving rapidly enough that a large company like yourself with great expertise -- you're not new to this game. You've been doing it, like you said, for 9 years, but people look at companies like an NVIDIA and a Mobileye/Intel and say they've been doing it for at least as long in the NVIDIA side and longer on the Mobileye side. Talk a little bit about the ability to still access those Tier 1 customers, get the engagements, how exclusive are these announcements we're hearing? Because it seems like, to me, there's a lot of people that are trying to convey that they're kind of married into exclusive relationships, but it seems a lot more like they're dating as these relationships seem to evolve over time.

Nakul Duggal

Well, so actually, I think it's simpler than that. I think, first of all, there are many -- there's a lot more content that is being sourced in cars than was typically sourced. So there are a lot more applications in the vehicle. And our focus over the last 7, 8 years has been telematics and infotainment. And the design wins that we talk about are all what I would call volume design wins, where we are essentially winning the series production contracts for being able to provide scalable solutions top to bottom.

And there are, of course -- there is, of course, competition. But if you look at the way our portfolio is structured, we are -- we have a scalable portfolio, and we want to be able to make sure that customers get the benefit of that scalability across the board. So we focus on where the volumes are. And I think that's what we are representing.

I think if you think about the other part of your question, where is there any exclusivity or do automakers try out different things, et cetera, I think automakers always want to be able to have options. I think anybody would want to be able to keep options open. I think it really depends upon whether the economics work out.

So if you are presenting a very premium tier solution that you know is technically very differentiated, but cannot be afforded across the entire fleet of vehicles. Then you know, "Okay, this is a good design win, but it is probably going to intersect with some small part of the volume that the automaker is going to ship." And unless you don't have a scalable portfolio, I don't think you really have much of a shot in being able to win in auto.

And it's not just good enough to be able to have a scalable portfolio. You actually have to be able to support the complexity that comes with that scalability because everything becomes more complex. Power becomes more complex. Software becomes more complex.

And so I think it's -- you're right. It is easy to put automaker badge labels in terms of what a design win is. But I would say the quality of the win and really what the underlying economics behind the win are, are probably more important.

Ross Seymore

Last question for you in the roughly 1 minute we have. Like I said, you have about a $650 million business today. You have, I believe, about a $4 billion SAM that you're trying to target a couple of years out and an $8 billion design win pipeline as of today. Financially, from $650 million where we are today, looking down the road, what are the financial mile markers that Qualcomm would use to define success or failure?

Nakul Duggal

So I think we have shared our projections for where we see the automotive business could get to over the next 4 to 5 years. I think we shared that at Analyst Day last year. I think, last November. I think, Ross, what I would say is a lot of the work that is needed to get to these markers has been done over the last couple of years. It is still being done, but you have to be able to execute to the design win pipeline. So we announced $1.5 billion as our revenue target for FY '24. And you will see in our earnings calls as we start to share more information, more color on the automotive business, how we are doing against that.

But what I would say is the pipeline that we have shared is business that is awarded. So we're in the process of executing to that business. And the expansion that you will see in the business will come from the higher content, the higher attach rate and really the increased complexity of these systems, which is then obviously going to drive up ASPs and allow us to get to the numbers that we discussed.

Ross Seymore

Nakul, we are officially out of time. But thank you so much for sharing Qualcomm's vision for attacking this market. It's going to be an exciting future for you guys. Congratulations on splitting it out as a stand-alone line, so investors can now look at it. And overall, just thank you for participating in the DB AutoTech Conference. So with that, we'll end the presentation, everybody.

Nakul Duggal

Thank you for having me, Ross.