Sells at a very deep discount to true value with management and insiders aligned to outside shareholder beneficial interests through almost a 50% ownership of the company.

Introduction

Merchants' National Properties, Inc. (OTCPK:MNPP) is an inactively traded over-the-counter stock which primarily owns fractional interests in a variety of properties with a focus on New York City. The last article on Seeking Alpha relating to this company was by Thomas Niel on September 6, 2017. This was an in depth analysis of the firm's assets and far superior to anything I am capable of doing. Thomas calculated the net equity value per share at or around $3,196. I have to suspect that now it is lower but also that it substantially exceeds its present market price of $1,200. The balance sheet as of December 31, 2019, shows a book value of $2,055 and many of these properties have been held a very long time.

History

MNPP is basically operated by Marx Realty & Improvement, Inc. which it acquired in 2006. For that matter, it is the Marx Realty website which contains all the information on MNPP. The history of the firm as set forth on the website is as follows:

The roots of Marx Realty go back to 1915, when the firm's first building was purchased through Joseph E. Marx Co. The parent company of Marx Realty, Merchants' National Properties, was incorporated on December 3, 1928 - the same year that MNPP acquired its first seventeen properties. In 2006, MNPP acquired Marx Realty, which serves as our management, leasing and development subsidiary. Together, MNPP and Marx Realty are vertically integrated and involved in all phases of real estate management, development, and leasing for 67 properties across 17 U.S. states. Although much has changed since Marx acquired its first commercial building, one thing has not: The firm's dedication to value creation through asset improvement and reimagining the office & retail space."

It should be noted that the 17 properties acquired in 1928 were at a cost of $3,523.400. Over the years properties have been bought and sold with the firm not being shy of engaging in Section 1031 exchanges, which leads me to believe that the equity per share should be higher than stated book value.

In recent years dividends have been very conservative but increasing regularly, as set forth on the website:

Annual Dividends Per Share 2019 50.00 2018 47.50 2017 40.00 2016 35.00 2015 35.00

Management and Control

Going to the current proxy statement, listed on the website, beneficial ownership is as follows:

Mary Lynn Bianco 11.60%

Jennifer Gruenberg 8.45%

Leonard Marx, Jr. 10.06%

MNP Voting Trust 15.90% (These are a majority of the descendants of Charles E. Merrill, an original founder of MNPP)

This is 46.01% of the outstanding shares. The Board of Directors and Management have 19% of the outstanding shares although there is a substantial overlapping with the Beneficial Owners. Both President Craig M. Deitelzweig and Treasurer Jagdish Shah are from Marx Realty.

There are 92,196 shares outstanding and average daily trading volume for the past three months has been 4. The spread between bid and ask is usually fairly wide (about 100 points) but periodically narrows when there is an interested buyer or seller. The firm, although invested primarily in real property, is a C Type Corporation and not a REIT.

Financials

Based upon the 2019 financial statements as taken from the website, MNPP had gross assets of $250,893,819 which based upon 92,196 outstanding shares comes out to $2,721.30/per share with $54,558,472 in gross liabilities and net equity of $189,446,246 or $2,054.82/per share. Net income per share was $112.36, down from $151.30/per share in 2018. Rental properties are $43,778,496 net of accumulated depreciation of $5,513,919. Marketable securities, carried at a market price of $50,202,265, have a cost basis of only $961.168.00 and I have no idea what these securities are but I wish I had owned them. Besides the marketable securities, the company has $17,041,064 in cash. The bulk of its assets consists of investments in real estate ventures, where MNPP owns a partial interest in many different buildings, which is carried at $122,715,986. This balance sheet item is greatly expanded by Note 5 to the financial statements, which shows the real estate ventures as having gross assets of $700,129,561 less liabilities of $450,505,321, leaving net equity in these ventures of $241,625,240. This differs from the $122,715,986 as shown on the balance sheet but I am unable to reconcile this difference.

In general, the balance sheet seems healthy although I am obviously not in command of the full details and I can live with the declining income it experienced in 2019 and will again in 2020. I know that in 2019 it had to terminate the street level retail lease and evict Thor Equities from 545 Madison Avenue, where it had been paying a net rent of $6,000,000 annually. I suspect that 2020 will produce more tenant defaults.

My take is that it has the money and management to survive the current downturn and when things improve, it will prosper. This is based on the premise that New York City will not die and will recover. If you believe that this is the end of New York, then disregard this article.

The Real Estate

MNPP certainly has a substantial number of real estate investments. It has an interest in 67 properties spread throughout 17 states. Fortunately for us, based upon the 2020 Letter to Shareholders, only 6 properties represent over 75% of MNPP's direct and indirect gross income. I will focus on these 6 properties, which are discussed in detail in the Letter to Shareholders.

Cross County Shopping Center - Yonkers, N.Y. (37.62% interest) - Up until Covid, the occupancy rate, excluding the Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) store was 98%. Management is negotiating a lease for 130,000 square feet of the Sears space with a major retailer as well as for 30,000 square feet with a college. Management is seeking to attract medical based tenants to the remaining space. Macy's (NYSE:M) had completed a major renovation of its space in 2019. Sales per square foot decreased 1.1% from 2018 at $819.

I have passed this shopping center regularly as it is on the way to one of my sons who lives in New Rochelle. I have been to the shopping center with my grandchildren. It is extremely large and would qualify as a semi-regional shopping center. I like the idea that it is just outside NYC and can appeal to both Westchester and NYC residents. I have always liked Urban Edge (UE) and Urstadt Biddle (UBA) and this is very similar to the locations of the properties they own. I am comfortable owning it.

10 Grand Central, 155 East 44th Street (formerly 708 Third Avenue), New York, N.Y. (35.71% interest) - The building was doing very well until Covid hit. In 2019, management executed over 116,000 square feet of new leases and had substantial lease renewals with an average rent increase of about 47% over prior rents for the same space. The building prior to Covid was 94% leased. Management had taken the top five floors (including one formerly unused mechanical floor with 20' ceiling heights and two terrace setbacks) and has been marketing it as "The Penthouse Collection" to obtain premium rent. It is building out two floors of The Penthouse Collection with high-end finishes to attract tenants willing to pay higher rents for this elevated product. The company had a tenant for the top two floors but this was put on hold by Covid. Management was successful in leasing former nail salon space adjacent to the lobby to Sweet Green (a very trendy restaurant chain) at a $40 psf premium over the prior rent.

In 2020, leases covering approximately 33,000 square feet will expire with management engaged in dialogue with the tenants of which some are seeking to renew. A new sprinkling system has been installed and elevator modernization was next, which was put on hold due to Covid. The mortgage was refinanced in 2019 with an interest only loan at 3.99% replacing the existing 5.903% which was due in June 2022. This is a terrific location and will continue to prosper when the city recovers. It is an excellent long-term investment.

430 Park Avenue, New York, N.Y. (8.22% interest in master leasehold) - This property consists of the entire western block front of Park Avenue between 55th and 56th Streets which is extremely prime office property. It is a 16 story office building with ground floor retail space having 287,000 square feet of rentable space including 10,400 of street level retail space. The building only had in 2019 a total of 3,000 square feet of vacant space. The partnership borrowed $27,000,000 from Bank of America to retire existing debt and finance lease related costs. The underlying ground lease expires on March 31, 2027, when either it will be renegotiated or the property surrendered.

545 Madison Avenue, New York, N.Y. (23.33% interest) - The 17-story office building with street level retail had been net leased to LCOR who sold its position in the 4th quarter of 2013 to Thor Equities. In October 2019, after Thor Equities defaulted under the lease for non-payment of ground rent ($6,000,000 annually), the landlord (Joseph E. Marx Co.) took back possession of this 140,000 square foot building. Plans are underway to renovate the lobby and add amenity space as was done at 10 Grand Central. The landlord was able to retain one tenant who had 25,000 square feet and had executed a lease elsewhere, while increasing that tenant's rent by $10 per square foot with no tenant allowance (very impressive). Negotiations are continuing with another office tenant to renew its lease at a $22 per square foot increase. Before Covid, management was ready to finalize a lease for the vacant retail space with a high credit tenant. This is the magic of a good location in that even when bad things happen you can recover.

605 West 181st Street, (Washington Heights) New York, N.Y. (100% interest) - In the 1st quarter of 2019, management signed a 10 year lease with Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), which opened a "Power Store" at this location in August 2019. This is its only Power Store in New York. The store has a barber shop, sneaker cleaning and gaming zones. A new mortgage of $4,500,000 was placed on the property to pay the landlord's leasing and construction costs. Covid then hit and Foot Locker stopped paying rent. Management believes that it will collect all rent from this high-credit tenant.

201 East 57th Street, New York, N.Y. (23.33% interest) - This is a 4-story showroom building which is fully leased. The property has a $13,000,000 self-amortizing 10-year mortgage with an interest rate of 3.07%. It is on the same block as the A & D Building and this is a perfect location for a building such as this.

Conclusion

I like MNPP for several reasons. Management has "skin in the game" and comes with many long years of experience. It owns excellent properties. In many ways its properties are similar to SL Green (SLG) and Vornado (VNO) but on a smaller, more manageable level. SLG and VNO are basically index funds of New York real estate and I prefer something smaller like MNPP. The company will have ups and downs but will continue to prosper as NYC recovers and again prospers. I do not know what its true net asset value is but I am certain that it is above its book value and substantially above its present market price. Companies like this, with large insider ownership and extremely poor liquidity, take a long-term view rather than worry about pacifying shareholders' short-term worries. Real estate is a long-term investment and you need management like this who are of the same opinion. I have no price projections or trading parameters for MNPP and am simply content to be a shareholder and stay for the ride. This is not a trading vehicle. You are buying a package of real estate interests and trusting existing management to enhance its productivity. This is the kind of investment I am comfortable with but it may not necessarily appeal to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNPP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.