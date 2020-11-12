Unfortunately, the healthcare sector is experiencing some selling pressure after the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, and ADMA is moving closer to 52-week lows.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) recently reported its Q3 earnings that revealed a slight beat on EPS and revenue. The third quarter was the company’s strongest quarter in 2020 with ADMA reporting around $10.3 million in revenue, which is a 42% increase year over year. Despite the earnings beat and year-over-year growth, the share price has been pummeled, as the healthcare sector appears to be experiencing some selling pressure due to the outcome of the U.S. presidential race. Although the company is fighting through some COVID-19 headwinds, I believe ADMA’s commercial products and efforts to expand its plasma capacity will lead to significant growth in the coming years and improve the company’s intrinsic value regardless of who the president is. As a result, I plan on taking advantage of the recent dip in the share price and will look to add in the coming days.

I intend to review the company’s Q3 earnings and point out some bullish points for investors. In addition, I take a look at ADMA valuation and defend my long-term outlook for the ticker. I highlight my leading downside risk for the company and its potential impact on the share price. Finally, I discuss my plans to add to my maturing ADMA position in the coming days.

Figure 1: ADMA Revenue Sources Overview (Source: ADMA)

Q3 Highlights

Thus far, ADMA has had a great 2020, with the company generating roughly $28.3 million in revenue, which is a ~63% increase of the first three quarters of 2020. For Q3, total revenues came in at ~$10.3 million, which was up 42% from Q3 in 2019. ADMA finished Q3 with around $70 million in total inventory, which is up around 25% from the previous quarter. In addition, the company’s net loss was about $16.9 million, which is down 16% from Q2.

On the commercial side, the company reported that it continues to add new customers and prescribers for its BIVIGAM and ASCENIV products. However, the COVID-19 headwinds continue, including supply chain issues due to a decrease in donor collections at the company’s plasma collection centers. Though, ADMA did mention it is seeing sequential improvement in its plasma centers over the past few weeks.

Overall, the company continues to show improvement in its revenue and net loss, despite being in the middle of a pandemic that has had a strong impact on its supply chain. Assuming the world can get COVID-19 under control, we should see the company’s commercial numbers improve in the coming quarters.

Improving Capacity

On top of commercial execution, the company has been working hard to expand its plasma collection center network, which is, at this time, “progressing ahead of schedule.” ADMA opened its Knoxville, Tennessee center in July and was quick to start collecting plasma, including from COVID-19 recovered donors. At this time, ADMA has six plasma collection centers that are at various stages of development and approval. ADMA trusts they are on target to reach the company’s goal of opening 5-10 new plasma collection centers in the next 3-5 years (Figure 2).

Figure 2: ADMA BioCenters (Source: ADMA)

In addition to adding plasma centers, ADMA continues to invest in several supply chain improvements, including a newly installed Vanrx SA25 Workcell and an increase in BIVIGAM’s plasma pool to 4,400 liters. These initiatives should reduce costs, thus improving yields, margins, increasing scale and improving production time. What's more, it should reduce the dependence on third-party vendors and contractors. ADMA expects to submit the regulatory applications in the coming months and into 2021. If all goes well, the company anticipates these initiatives will show in its top and bottom lines around the middle of next year.

COVID-19 Efforts

Back when the COVID-19 play tickers first started to show some momentum, I thought ADMA was going to be a major player in IVIG and convalescent plasma. Unfortunately, I discounted all the hurdles involved in getting the convalescent plasma and finding donors for its IG products. Sadly, ADMA quickly became a laggard of the COVID-19 tickers. However, the company still has some ongoing COVID-19 development efforts, including a potential EUA for its partnered ImmunoRank antibody assay. If approved, ImmunoRank has the potential to deliver a superior assay that could identify convalescent plasma that has high SARS-CoV-2 titer that could be used for treating patients and creating hyperimmune globulins.

It may be too little, too late, but at least the company is still attempting to contribute to the war effort.

Leading Downside Risk

My biggest concern is the prolonged headwinds from COVID-19 and the impact on the company’s financials. At the end of Q3, ADMA had $59.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and 6.3 million in accounts receivable. In addition, it has net working capital of approximately $123.1 million.

ADMA’s financials should be sufficient for its near-term needs. However, its expansion efforts could be an issue if the supply chain issues disrupt the company’s ability to create its products, and it will continue to rely on third-parties to keep customers happy. Essentially, the company is going to need money to grow and become self-sufficient... but the current COVID-19 environment is gumming up the works. It is crazy to think that a company that is capable of providing life-saving products to COVID-19 patients is being hindered by public health policies that are intended to prevent the spread of the virus.

Remaining Bullish

Despite the COVID-19 headwinds, I remain bullish on ADMA due to its impressive product portfolio and management’s motivation to expand its capacity to become a leading plasma company in the United States. For the bulls, I would focus on the revenue growth and the company’s corporate priorities to reduce operating costs, increase production yields, improve margins, and shorten production timelines. ADMA believes it is positioned to grow the company’s business to $250 million in the top line annual revenue over the next 3-5 years.

Figure 3: ADMA Earnings Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Looking at Figure 3, we can see the Street agrees with the company’s expectations, and we believe the company will cross $250 million in 2025. If that was to occur, we are looking at a forward price-to-sales of 0.70x, meaning ADMA’s current market value is less than its 2025 projected earnings. Considering the industry’s average price-to-sales is 5x, we can say the company is severely discounted for its projected revenue growth.

My Plan

I have been adding onto many of my SMID-Cap biotech and pharma tickers over the past week. Honestly, I am not too worried about the political repercussions at this point in time, so I am willing to buy in anticipation of Washington gridlock. Personally, I looking to buy ADMA based on valuation and the fact that the stock is moving closer to being oversold on the daily chart (Figure 4).

Figure 4: ADMA Daily (Source: TrendSpider)

Indeed, the trend doesn’t favor the bulls right now, but we could see a quick rebound to $3.00 volume shelf upon good news or reversal in the sector. My plan is to double my ADMA position in the coming days and hold the majority of that position until 2025. Overall, I anticipate ADMA exiting the pandemic in better shape than it entered, and that it will be able to hit its goal of $250 million in 2025. As a result, I have reset my investment price target to $13 per share.

