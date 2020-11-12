Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey Presents at Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference November 10, 2020 4:15 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Michael Morrissey - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Evan Seigerman - Credit Suisse

Evan Seigerman

There we go. Hello, everyone. Welcome to the Second Day of the Credit Suisse, Global Virtual Healthcare Conference. My name is Evan Seigerman. I'm the Senior Biopharma analyst here at Credit Suisse. And hopefully next year will be in person but Zoom has to suffice for now. And then, we'll be kind of close out the day on my schedule. We have Exelixis and from Exelixis, we have Michael Morrissey, President and CEO.

So before we jump in with Q&A, Michael, I was wondering if you could just give us an update and I know you had your third quarter call last week, tell us kind of what's happening with Exelixis and get us up to speed then we can jump into questions.

Michael Morrissey

Yes, sounds good. Thanks again for having us. We've had a very, very packed day of one on one. Multiple one on ones, so that was -- it was a great, great day, this traveling to your meeting live. That's always a fun event for us not going to mark heading down to where it's warm. So hope we can do that next year, but again, thanks again,

So before we begin, let me just remind everybody, I'll be making forward-looking statements today. So please see our SEC filings for a description of the risks that we face in our business.

So yes, I mean, it's been a really productive year for us in Exelixis. We had a lot lot of opportunity to get things done this year, to really set the stage for what I think will be a transformational year in 2021. This year is all about building the foundation for that [indiscernible] up tick in commercial success, potentially next year. So we're excited about that. We had our Q3 call last week and talked a lot about the 9ER data and the 9ER commercial opportunity topics I'm assuming we'll talk about today.

As well as a lot of data and discussion around 092 next-gen cabo, as well as our pipeline. So happy to dive into it and talk about it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - EvanSeigerman

Sounds good. So, 9ER, so last week, we discussed CheckMate 9ER are the results and the filing status on your earnings call. So can you provide us with a quick review of that update kind of what you said and how you're thinking about the commercial opportunity in RCC?

Michael Morrissey

You bet. So, again, we had lots of updates in regard to 9ER this year top-line data in April, full data set presented at ESMO in September, filing in August. Filing was accepted with the PDUFA date February 20, 2021. So lots of dates and milestones that we have met or will meet. The data set is I think, very compelling. a doubling of PFS, doubling of objective response rates, strong signal of survival benefit, 40% reduction in the risk of death. Very, I think surprising data on tolerability, low discontinuation rate, which I think people were happy to see relative to what's been kind of the perceived -- some of the perceived liabilities with cabo in the past. So going in at 40 makes a lot of sense, 40 milligrams starting dose with full dose nivo. I think very solid, health related quality of life data as well relative to sunitinib. So the totality of data looks really encouraging and is certainly, I think, consistent across the board in terms of efficacy readouts, tolerability readouts, quality of life readout, so we're excited about that and looking forward to finishing up the review and being able to launch ASAP upon approval.

EvanSeigerman

And just that PDUFA is February 20, and you did get priority review, correct?

Michael Morrissey

That is correct. Yes.

EvanSeigerman

Correct. That's fine. And then when you think about kind of the commercial opportunity, can you frame that for us a little bit just so we understand, how this could change RCC?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So there's about 15 plus thousand patients in the U.S. each year that presented with -- that our drug eligible for first line treatment in kidney cancer. Similar number may be a little bit more in Europe. And then the rest of the world is, obviously covered with a different number. So it's a large, top 10 tumor type, it's one that we've got a lot of experience. And again, we launched of the METEOR data in second line, RCC in 2016. We had Cabozan data that we filed on and was launched on in 2018. So it's got a lot of very strong history here, strong data in both the second and first line setting. 9ER as on top of that, so we've got -- I think an opportunity to take a compound like cabo with very strong brand recognition, well-known viewed as best-in-class TKI couple of new nivo, which has got a great legacy data, great pedigree here in RCC as well, and combining those two as we move forward.

So we're excited about that. And again, our market research suggests that we have a very good opportunity to capture significant market share in the first line setting, obviously, we're seeing a doubling of our duration of treatment in PFS relative to single agent cabo. So that's a big part of the overall equation too. So overall, again, we're locked and loaded, ready to go. We just need to get the letter and be able to –

EvanSeigerman

Got to wait for PDUFA date or hopefully before the PDUFA date. So along those lines, signup, pembro and axi has a really strong position in frontline renal cell carcinoma. Do you see any potential challenges and your ability to compete, given the overview, the second IOTKI combo in that market?

Michael Morrissey

Well, being second is never optimal, right? Rather be first in this case, we're second in terms of combination data, but with two well-known brands that have best-in-class data as single agents by themselves. So, we're not starting from square one here. I think the way we look at it is that we've got this momentum from four or five years of marketing individual agents and certainly very excited about being able not to combine those together with data that is arguably best-in-class.

So look, we've got strong share voice, strong team, at Exelixis very clear direction to the team relative to what it means to be able to be competitive in the space. So we feel good about the data set, we feel great about the team, we feel certainly very confident in our relationship with BMS. So it'll be a full court press right, and we're going to gain market share back across every possible segments as we go forward.

EvanSeigerman

And along those lines on your call, last week, you projected a $1.5 billion run rate by year end 2022 in RCC. Based upon the potential approval of the 9ER kind of combination. So how confident are you in those numbers? And can you discuss some of the considerations that went to those projections?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So as we talked about on the call, it's taking the look at the market size, and then a reasonable market share that I think is conservative and leaves room for upside, as well as the longer duration of treatment with the doubling that gets us into that number, relatively conservative ramp up to steady states. And also assuming that there would be other -- five other or five total IO combinations for the competitors in that space. So I think it's a very conservative view on what success could look like, with an exit of 2022 with that $1.5 billion annualized run rate. It's one that we can achieve, and one that we can build on going forward.

And again, that's just for RCC. And then, when you think about what else we have going on, in other RCC trials, say with 313, to triplet, cabo, nivo, ipi versus nivo ipi 312, our cabo and tezo study in first-line HCC, prostate lung, et cetera. I think it really builds on some of the messaging we did back at JPMorgan earlier in the year around how the cabo franchise could grow if we're successful in all these trials, to a 4 plus billion dollar a year run rate by 2025.

EvanSeigerman

And along those lines, kind of how do you get to that $4 billion plus run rate by 2025. What assumptions or what trials or indications need to come online to get there? And do you have kind of multiple avenues to hit that revenue target?

Michael Morrissey

So we went into great detail on the math, in fact, right in our deck that kind of went through that indication by indication, line by line, et cetera. I won't try to recapitulate that.

But in Slide 11, from our deck, I talk about that a lot, going back to that. So I guess what I'll say is, it's a view of what success could look like relative to the opportunity in renal and liver and prostate and lung and thyroid, if we hit on those trials. And that was, if we put that out there back in January, before we had the 9ER data readout, before we presented, I think really encouraging data with cabo plus IO in liver; cabo plus IO in prostate; cabo plus IO in lung; cabo plus IO in bladder. So it's you are fast forward now, what 11 months in the future from point and we've got I think really encouraging data that speaks to the activity and the potential of cabo IO combination starting at this 40 milligram cabo dose, which shows great activity, tolerability, safety, with response rates in those Phase 1b presentations and then certainly the totality of data from 9ER.

So all in all, we're moving in that right direction, obviously, many trials to read out effectively and positively and that's on tap for 2021 2022, et cetera. But, we're feeling pretty good right now about the data. We've got the momentum that we've got and the opportunity that we have to build on the success of cabo and RCC based upon METEOR CABOSUN 9ER, and then Celestial too.

EvanSeigerman

Right, excellent. So kind of taking a step back, and we were talking about COVID and getting out of the pandemic with the vaccine, hopefully. But obviously, it's presenting a challenge for your industry for everyone really, but how has it really affected your business? And can you speak to some market dynamics that are at play for why the entire TKI market was kind of down over the past? What is it, six, seven months now? It's hard to keep track.

Michael Morrissey

Yes, well, I think true in general. In fact, as I look back on the quarter, I can't think of too many examples of certainly Part D products that had quarter-over-quarter growth, Q2, Q3. I mean, across the board within oncology, outside of oncology, I mean, the healthcare system is obviously impacted right now by COVID. It has been for the last six, seven months, the numbers, when you look at infections, you look at hospitalizations, you look at the vector for death, it's all going in the wrong direction. So we have, as a country, a lot of work to do to get back on track here.

Obviously, if you look at some of the peripheral data, from payers from different organizations tracking visits, tracking diagnosis, even tracking billing, right, numbers are down, because people are not going to see their doctor for either routine checkups or for mammograms or for colonoscopies, or whatever. I mean, across the board, it's having an impact on healthcare system. And I think the bad news here is that, patients who might need to be diagnosed and are delaying that are going to show up later in the system, whether it be, in Q1 or Q2, whatever with much more advanced disease, which is bad for them, and certainly, limits their options for mitigating that more advanced disease. So it's a real issue, it's a real concern.

Certainly for the RCC market basket, for the HCC market basket, we've seen across the board decreases in demand, decrease in revenues for those different products. So it's a sign of the times per se, and hoping these vaccines as they come online and we get this under control over the next six, nine months, we'll turn things around, right, so.

EvanSeigerman

Here's helping. So, if you hopefully by the back half of next year, do you expect things to potentially recover, assuming we get a vaccine and kind of make the progress that we really need to make, like looking at the future, right?

Michael Morrissey

I really wouldn't want to speculate on timing, Microsoft's Azure. We're looking at the same data in terms of, whether you look at stuff in the mainstream media or stuff from the Hopkins website, the vector for infections, hospitalizations and deaths is going in the wrong direction. And we're going into what's arguably the worst time of year in terms of people being inside more than outside, dry air making these respiratory particles much more long lived in terms of being transmittable. So it's really, it's going to be a tough couple of months.

Having said, I don't know the kinetics of diagnosis, especially within oncology, at what point does a patient basically have to stop ignoring whatever symptoms they're feeling and go see a doctor? And is that, right. shifted by three months? Is that, right, shifted by six months? Nobody knows that question. So, but I think, eventually it will stabilize and then go back and that kind of up tick that we're expecting to see the question is just when so.

But look, we're ready to respond in any shape, manner or form. The good news for us is that we've been very effective at managing the risk around trial enrollments, trial initiations. So all of the key development and regulatory milestones we're keeping track of and kudos to the team, we've got a group that's again working from home, but literally living at work, while they make sure that they take care of all these patients on a global level. So I'm super impressed and inspired by their commitment to patient well being and patient enrollment into these trials because we think we can help more patients as we go forward.

EvanSeigerman

And kind of along those lines, as you just said, continue to keep pace with all of your clinical development trials from cosmic 021 to CheckMate 9Er and whatnot. So, kind of, can you provide me the current status of these key clinical development activities and when we can expect the next set of clinical milestones. What do we have to look forward to, despite the pandemic, even we're doing this virtually?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So we have a pretty full roster of milestones coming up, starting in Q4 with the first look at response rate data for 311. That's the trial of single agent cabo in differentiated thyroid cancer. Going into 2021 312, that's the first line liver cancer trial looking at cabo/tezo versus sorafenib. We have that's fully enrolled outside of China, we expect top line data in the first half of 2021. Event rates are a little bit slower than we anticipated, we had hoped to see that by the end of 2020. But, it is what it is so, so that got pushed based on purely, not enrollment issues, but just simply event rate issues that happen sometimes as you model versus actually count events.

313, which is the triplet, cabo/nivo/ipi versus nivo/ipi again has enrolled extremely well. I think the success of 9ER and the continued success of the CheckMate 214 of ipi/nivo doublet has kind of supercharged interest in that trial also. Again, middle of this pandemic and Europe opening and closing and U.S. having the same kinds of issues that's enrolled really well. So I would expect that will be out end of next year, early '22. It's a big trial. Obviously, lots of opportunity there to really redefine standard of care with the triplets, as opposed to taking the best of IOIO and the best of IO TKI together in that space. The 021 trial against big basket trial has been incredibly productive for us in terms of different tumor types with the cabo and tezo combination. Prostate is probably the highest priority there. We have fully enrolled cohort six with 130 plus patients and we're just finishing up the enrollments in the single agent cabo and tezo cohorts filing is expected next year if the data continues to look good.

Lung has completed enrollment for the first 80 patients in cohort seven and the single agent cabo cohort as well so tracking that closely trying to understand how that data looks from a kind of a longer term perspective to understand if we add more patients or not. And the three contacts in lung and prostate and in second line RCC are all up and running and adding sites and enrolling I think pretty aggressively. So again it's been fun for me to watch the development regulatory clin ops team work in a very focused manner to make sure that we get these trials enrolled; we're setting up to be able to unblind and look at top-line data and then get new trial started. So it's been a great year for them and super proud of their effort for sure.

EvanSeigerman

A lot of time on Zoom for your team for sure?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. No doubt. I think clicked zoom than I have, exactly.

EvanSeigerman

I have to have a little levity because I’m little sick of Zoom as well, but it does work well. I actually have an email question that I want to share kind of talks about, cabo in the frontline RCC setting. So what percent are frontline share? Do you have a cabo with CABOSUN currently, and what do you expect to happen as you get uptake of 9ER in that frontline setting?

Michael Morrissey

So the market share frontline with single agent Cabo depending upon the method by which you look at the data, whether it be brand impact Rx, you look at charts, you look at claims, it's in the 5% to 10% range. That's what we've seen consistently since the IO combinations came online. Again, single agent, TKI monotherapies across the board is about 20% of the overall first line markets, I think there's room to be able to capture some of that share with the combos and certainly we'll be looking at that with 9ER as well as IO IO and IO TKI from a from a competitive point of view.

What's the upper limit there? I wouldn't want to speculate on that. Obviously, we have a number based upon our $1.5 billion 2022 exit rate for RCC, but we'll leave that one go from a competitive point of view right now for sure.

EvanSeigerman

Fair enough. And hopefully you actually grow beyond that $1.5 billion run rate. I don't think you're limiting yourself. You're just putting a tie up, marker out in 2022.

Michael Morrissey

Yes. That doesn't count success in 313, which could really change that dynamic dramatically, especially in the U.S.

EvanSeigerman

So to be to be determined. I feel like that's kind of where you're going with this and hopefully we have more upside from there. So looking at the pivotal Cosmic 312 study with cabo plus tezo and frontline HTC, what are your thoughts around the development of the HTC market in the commercial opportunity there?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. That I think it's a fascinating indication to now I think watch evolve. For years, if not a decade or more, that's been really languishing in terms of you have a large number of patients with this huge unmet medical need, that just didn't have the drugs, the single agents, if you will, that can really move the needle for them. So it's so exciting to see IO kind of entered this space, the embrace data with bev/tezo was clearly a stake in the ground that IO combinations – IO VEGF targeting combinations are effective here. And it's capturing market share very quickly, there's between a 30% to 50% market share gain already, since that was launched in the summer.

So we're excited about that. Obviously, we like the horse we have in that race with cabo and cabo and tezo against sorafenib in that setting. The momentum and the enthusiasm for that trial was just during the enrollment phase was just amazing to watch, and how fast that -- how fast that rolled and just the momentum that we're able to generate with that trial. We had, I think, pretty encouraging data with cabo and nivo plus minus ipi, at ASCO GI back in the early spring, which I think put a stake in the ground on what you would expect to see, kind of cabo would perform in that regard, as part of an IO combination. Some of the other data that we presented at the 40 milligram dose, while not an HCC further helped kind of reinforce the approach here.

So again, we got to get the data, got to turn that card over. But we're certainly excited with the opportunity and the size of the market. I mean, it's just so underserved and better data will continue to drive patients towards medical oncology and systemic therapy.

EvanSeigerman

And that just to be clear that data is event driven, but you could have it in the front half -- first half of next year, correct?

Michael Morrissey

That is correct. Yes. That's the current modeling would suggest.

EvanSeigerman

Perfect. And then, you had some interesting promising data in prostate and non-small cell lung cancer cohorts of the cosmic 021 study earlier this year? Are you planning an accelerated filing strategy for one or both indications? What kind of data package do you think you would need to get those to get that potential approval?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So we've talked a lot about prostate, had discussions with the agency, we've got pretty good, pretty good understanding of what we need to get that file in for review with the high probability of success, obviously, it's all data gated from the standpoint of what we would need to show from a response rate point of view with supporting data around other efficacy readout -- safety readouts, as well as, the obvious involvement of understanding the contribution of components here.

So, again, we've got, if you look at the historical kind of requirements for a subpart H approval and there have been 50 plus of those over the last four or five years in the oncology, therapeutic area. You need about 100 plus patients, you need a response rates in the low teens up and need to have very clear signs of that combination being better than either single agent in that combination.

So we've got all those components built in, again, the ASCO data had ASCO GI for prostate was pretty compelling. We've learned a lot from the comments back in the 2013/2014 timeframe. We asked some very simple questions around patients with measurable disease by RECIST1.1. So, we took the controversy out of the equation in prostate where, we're not looking at bone scan activity for efficacy, we're looking at it for progression only as defined by RECIST1.1. And asking very simple questions around response rates in patients with miserable disease. Yes, either in visceral organs or in lymph nodes.

So very clear cut, easily quantifiable response assessment. That is obviously both accepted both from a clinical and regulatory point of view. So we're doing all the right -- I think all the right work, asking all the right questions in a very simple, straight forward manner. And obviously, if the data continues to look good, we will push that forward as the highest priority possible in 2021.

EvanSeigerman

And can you remind me, so I know you've expanded cohorts for prostate and lung. When can we expect the data update from that? And would that be enough to potentially set up for a filing?

Michael Morrissey

Certainly for prostate, we have designed that for subpart H based upon, again, I kind of standard metrics based upon what's required for approval and then talking to the agency. So, we have pretty good sense of what to expect there in terms of how we've designed that trial. Along, we're still in the middle of that. So again, don't want to say yes, don't want to say no, don't want to commit either way. Long-term follow up is important there.

Again, we have confirmatory trials, pivotal trials going for both with the context studies.

So we're doing -- I think we're doing all the right things to be able to reinforce our probability of success should we choose to go in that direction? Obviously, in prostate we have lung we'll define that later.

EvanSeigerman

Okay. And before we move on from cabo, because I want to talk about Exel 09 to your next generation TKI, any kind of final thoughts as to what we can expect with your cabo development over the next phase, what is it six to 18 months? Just anything else that we should really focus on? I know, we covered a lot, but I think…

Michael Morrissey

Yes. You certainly, I think it's a good segue into 092 because what you see with the cosmics, 11, 12, 13, with the contacts 123 couple of cooperative group studies, that's basically our investment in cabo going forward. So beyond that, we will be investing in 092 lifecycle management, pivotal trials, combinations, et cetera, right? So we're making that transition from cabo to 092 because -- to be quite frank, we think the 092 profiles potentially better, we've seen a copy, cabos activity profile into a new structure, a new compound, and we've simply taken the time to make this short, make the half-life much more user friendly. So as patients are invariably titrated for their dose, it's much easier to do with a molecule, it's got a 24-hour half-life, as opposed to a 99-hour half-life which cabo has.

So a very important but subtle tweak in the structure did that for us. And we're off and running now with a whole new development opportunity with 092.

EvanSeigerman

And aside from that, half-life, are there any other key differences between cabo and 092?

Michael Morrissey

No. And again, I mean, it was never the plan to optimize, try to inhibition profiles, et cetera. Because, a, we like the profile that cabo has, it looks fundamentally different than any other VEGFR targeting TKI, it basically interacts with every important cell type in the tumor microenvironment. It hits key targets involved in tumor cell growth, proliferation, resistance, activating the immune system. So it really, by design, it covers all the bases for us.

So, again, tweaking with that inhibition profile, was not viewed to be a positive thing and wasn't really part of this, it was to simply make the half-life shorter. So it'd be easier to use clinically.

EvanSeigerman

And so shortening that half-life is solely just to make it an easier molecule to use, correct?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So I mean, the way patients are dosed with VEGTR targeting TKIs and this is across the board. Literally, every patient has to be individually titrated for their dose, right? And we see that with cabo, you see it with every other molecule that's been around, since Sutent was approved, but 10 plus years ago, right? Every patient will have differential sensitivity to the molecule, and you want to basically optimize the dose, so you can optimize clinical benefits with minimizing side effects, right? So there's always going to be that level of tweaking as you go, especially if you're talking about keeping a patient on drug for months and months and months in case of 9ER. I mean, if you look at the investigator determined PFS, it was 19 months. So it's a long time to keep a patient on drugs. So you want to be able to, have it easy to optimize that dose over time on individual patients.

So doing that with a long half-life is possible and obviously we've done that very well with cabo. But it's so much easier if you have a 24-hour half-life that you can then have a quick wash out and then find the next best dose for that patient as you go forward.

EvanSeigerman

Right. And I know you presented some initial early clinical data, any key takeaways from that aside from actually proving the half-life and approving that in patients, and I guess when can we expect more clinical data from the 092 asset?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So I mean, the whole goal of the triple meeting presentation was to tell you what we're going to do, show you that we did it and show you the clinical data which we had. So that was the goal. Check, check, check. When you see more data, the TBD, obviously, our priority is to move that molecule in combination as a single agent, doublets, triplets, new indications, et cetera, new lines of therapy into pivotal trials as quickly as possible.

So, we're not in the game of any more of having 10 more patients worth of data and then going to a meeting and talking about this or that, beyond that, right now. We're just, it's a whole different ballgame for us, right? We want to get molecules in combination in pivotal trials, get top line data, and then get that on the market as quickly as possible.

EvanSeigerman

As an analyst, I can appreciate that because having to count patients on my fingers can be challenging?

Michael Morrissey

Well, and do you that across…

EvanSeigerman

Of course, we do that all the time.

Michael Morrissey

People react, overreact and react. And it's just until you get into randomized trials, it's all kind of hand waving anyway, right? So as we all see time and time, right? So we want to do the right experiment at the right time with the right combinations and get the right data.

EvanSeigerman

And kind of following up on that. Why don't you talk a little bit about the development plans for 092 where do you see it potentially being used? First, whatever trials are you planning? And how does this fit in your app -- really active development around cabo? I know, we talked about the differences, but we're -- how are you going to move this forward? And how does it fit within your work with cabo at the moment?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So we have 15 years of experience with cabo in thousands and thousands of patients across different trials, different company sponsored trials, collaborative sponsored trials, ISTs. So we have just a deep, deep wealth of knowledge about how cabo can play, if you will, with other agents in various tumor types. We have quick to market strategies, things like peanut tumors and sarcomas and maybe endometrial cancer, where we already have data with cabo. And we have a pretty good aspect, pretty good understanding of where we could maneuver there. We have a lot of interest in bigger indications, in terms of kind of the IO whitespace that would allow us to move pretty, I think dramatically with either existing IO combinations, IO chemo combinations, OI 092 plus new molecule combinations. That gives us I mean, almost unlimited latitude to be able to follow data, follow the biology in a way that we just couldn't do before with cabo as we were trying to figure out how to make it work and how to understand its basic pharmacology and is basically activity and second line, renal and liver and thyroid, et cetera.

So, it's great to be able to now with the financial stability of the company, great balance sheet, generating free cash growing, arguably growing cash flows, going forward to be able to invest in a very broad development plan across tumor types, across the IO whitespace, a variety of IO combination partners plus that gets us into what we think would be a very, very important next wave of value creating trials.

I like to use the analogy of Celgene, what they did with the Thalidomide to Revlimid transition. And that was in a single indication, right? So we have many more degrees of freedom here. And we've got another 20 years of exclusivity with 092 and we've got the power of a growing franchise with cabo, that if we're successful and basically commercializing that and these new indications, we'll have plenty of free cash to invest in 092 and in this growing pipeline of diversified assets. So that's the plan in a nutshell, but it's one that we're all excited about. We think we can make a lot of progress in.

EvanSeigerman

Any final thoughts on 092 before I turn to BD as we kind of wrap up our time today together?

Michael Morrissey

Yes, it's going to be our main focus going forward. We'll do more than that, obviously, but this is something that we've got a lot of experience in and we're going to hit really hard. So stay tuned.

EvanSeigerman

Excellent. We will be watching closely. So you've also been active in BD, I know you recently signed two additional early stage deals are on ADCs. Another popular technology modality in the oncology space one with Catalent, one with NEB-Therapeutics. How does this BD deal and expansion into ADCs fit within your broader strategy? Why are you so interested in ADCs?

Michael Morrissey

Well, the ADC platform has been around for 25 years. Yes, long time and there's been a lot of, I would say both success as well as false starts. And it's something that I think it's ripe for our involvement from the standpoint that it roots really the marriage of understanding biology, and then mixing that with great chemistry. And those are two things that we do really well. We don't have a deep bench in the ADC area, like others might have been there for a decade or more. But we certainly have a very good sense of being able to kind of follow the data, follow the technology and then apply it to the biology that we like and then make, take our development, regulatory commercial expertise and be able to advance that rapidly.

The first deal we did here was actually with Iconic for their optimized tissue factor ADC that hasn't really optimized tissue factor binder, along with a next-gen or to approach in terms of the linker and warhead technology. So, and they presented data that looks like it's a better if you will, a better tissue factor targeting ADC based upon all their preclinical data. So, we're excited about that. We signed that deal. Previously, I think it was last year. And we're -- it's one of the four compounds that we expect to have at the IND stage this year, over the next six months. So we're excited about that we've been really having a great time collaborating with Iconic, they're a great company across the Bay here. And, we'll do more of those as we go forward, the right size deal, putting a little bit of money up front, having a Pay for Success going forward. But it's the right way for us to build a pipeline, as we're focusing on cabo and 092 in our internal molecules as well.

EvanSeigerman

And can you just remind me with your -- with XB002, your tissue factor you are targeting ADC? What tumor types are you looking at there? Where would that be most suited? Just help us get a sense as to where you could potentially take that program?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. So if you look at some of the early data with molecules from a competition, there seems to be a signal in cervical cancer, which we think is a good place to start. Tissue factor is widely expressed across a variety of different tumor types. I don't want to give too much away right now, but our plan. It's an area that we're pretty heavily invested in biologically and understanding how to operate. So it's really a matter of getting that into the clinic quickly understanding, do we have the opportunity to go up and higher in dose because we have, a better binder and a better warhead, and then profiling. So what we've done with cabo in terms of taking initial success and then rapidly kind of broadening that approach, we can do here too, it's all based upon the activity of the molecule and the opportunity within the biology as it's presented to us. So, but we've got the right team to ask those questions. And I'm super jazzed to be able to now get back into that space of really taking these new assets and profiling them, and then rapidly pushing them towards pivotal trials and finally approvals.

EvanSeigerman

So stay tuned on that one. Stay tuned on our ADC ones that you are telling me.

Michael Morrissey

Lots going on there.

EvanSeigerman

Lot’s going on there. And then, just as we wrap up our time together, just more broadly, about BD, you had mentioned, you've generated a lot of cash flow, you have some nice revenue targets, because of your current success. Should you expect to see more early stage deals or would you think about larger M&A to really expand the pipeline now that you're really moving into kind of a new phase of Exelixis?

Michael Morrissey

Yes. We've been looking broadly for the last 12, 18 months, there's certainly a lot of interest in clinical stage molecules, you've seen some big deals this year, from pharma, putting a lot of money down for molecules with promise, but not a whole lot of patient experience relative to their clinical profile. So, it's a pretty competitive space. And I think our focus is doing the right deals at the right time for the right dollars. So, we need to be super disciplined and careful about how we spend, this cash supply that we've been working so hard to generate and make that very productive with the right level of risk reward profile that will allow us to be successful going forward.

So you'll certainly see more early stage backend loaded deals, those are I think plentiful and relatively easy to do. Clinical stage assets are more challenging and we're looking at a lot of lows right now. But we have to stay disciplined in terms of not overpaying for assets, just to do a deal. I think that would be mistake.

EvanSeigerman

Right. And then, any kind of thoughts on profiles of either early stage assets or clinical stage products that would be of most interest to you?

Michael Morrissey

Ones that are really active or a great. We again, it's all around the biology in terms of being able to run combination approaches effectively, right. So, we're much less interested in these nano niche, hyper targeted approaches where you look at 1%, 0.5% of lung cancer. We just don't think the opportunity for commercial success is very high there. And I think over the last couple of years, I think that's been borne out with some examples of that, and certainly makes sense from the standpoint of helping those patients and that's phenomenal for them. But it's hard to build a business on that in terms of actually generating free cash and revenue.

So we're looking broadly at mechanisms and targets and profiles that are redundant across tumor types, can play well in the IO space and that can give, better than expected efficacy. So we have a pretty high bar for what that was looks like. And we're going to keep doing the work that's required to make sure we find those assets as we go forward.

Evan Seigerman

With that, we are out of time. Any final thoughts before we wrap up? Are we covered at all?

Michael Morrissey

We are good. We covered most of it. Wear your mask, stay safe and we'll look forward to seeing you live next year. How about that?

Evan Seigerman

Ears to that. I like that that's ending on a high note. Thank you so much for your time today. We're looking forward to doing this again in person, hopefully next year. Bye everyone. Thank you.

Michael Morrissey

Bye.