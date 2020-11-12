Rotation Into Value Over Growth Is Potentially A Durable Shift: Harrison

Some of the chaos theory that people anticipated around the election has actually begun to play out, yet stocks are still up—which suggests there are other factors at play.

There’s been a rotation trade into value stocks on the heels of positive vaccine news and the rising sentiment that the permanence of our “new normal" was overplayed.

Ed Harrison joined Real Vision’s Daily Briefing today to talk about what investors should make of price action in markets as a rotation out of stay-at-home stocks and into value stocks takes shape.

Harrison said there’s a feeling that the permanence of the new normal was overplayed and now we’re seeing a bit of a reversion to the mean happening following positive news on the vaccine front. However, he believes that the altered behaviors of the new normal will continue as long as the pandemic is still a problem—and probably even after the fact—so the reversion to the old normal will be an incomplete one. He said the important thing to consider is how much damage it will do to certain parts of the economy in the interim; he thinks we’ll see more insolvency at American companies.

Harrison said the Monday rotation trade was the biggest outperformance of value over growth since 2001, and even though we’re giving back some of the rotation, there is potentially a durable shift here. He believes we’re in the very beginning of the turn; as markets look forward, people will be buying up names that have underperformed in hard hit sectors like leisure and hospitality and selling the stay-at-home stocks. Harrison believes we are still very early in the rotation.

Harrison also discussed the chaos theory that people anticipated around the election and said that despite the reality that some of that chaos has actually begun to play out as the president refuses to accept the results of the election, stocks are still up—which suggests there are other factors at play over the longer term.

This brought him to the topic of liquidity and his upcoming interview with Michael Howell, who believes 2021 will see a massive spike in asset prices due to the huge increase in global liquidity that has happened in 2020.

Howell thinks Bitcoin will hit $25,000, gold will soar to $2,500, and yields will reach 2% on the back of inflation as this takes hold in 2021 and the wall of liquidity overwhelms everything else.

Harrison said he thinks Howell’s theory is an interesting thesis, but said he is not sure where he stands on it because he sees more risks to the downside than to the upside.

