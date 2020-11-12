Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) CEO Himesh Bhise on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 11, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rob Fink - Investor Relations, Managing Partner, FNK IR

Himesh Bhise - Chief Executive Officer

Tim Heasley - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Austin Moldow - Canaccord

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thanks for standing by and welcome to the Synacor 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised, that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Rob Fink. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Rob Fink

Thank you and good evening. Welcome to Synacor's third quarter 2020 financial results conference call. On the call today to discuss the company's results are; CEO, Himesh Bhise; and CFO, Tim Heasley.

Please note, that management will make forward-looking statements during the call that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the company's financial results is included in Synacor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Also, during this conference call, management will reference non-GAAP financial measures in discussing the company's performance. Reconciliations for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that were included in today's press release.

With all that said, I'll now turn the call over to Himesh. Himesh, the call is yours.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, Rob. Hello, everyone and welcome to our Q3 2020 conference call. I will focus on three takeaways during this call. First, our third quarter results provide real evidence of Synacor's transformation into a successful enterprise SaaS company, committed to profitable growth, expanded EBITDA margins and positive free cash flow.

Second, we are delivering compelling sales wins and renewals. Our new products addressed clear customer needs and we are seeing a pronounced recovery in advertising post the onset of the pandemic. And third, we are reinstating financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020, that includes expectations for continued double-digit enterprise SaaS growth, double-digit adjusted EBITDA margins and positive free cash flow.

Takeaway one, our third quarter results provide real evidence of Synacor's transformation into a successful Enterprise SaaS company committed to profitable growth. I'm pleased to report today that Zimbra Enterprise SaaS revenue, and our cloud ID SaaS revenue, which together accounts for 47% of our total recurring software revenue grew 17% year-over-year in Q3.

These two areas have been our growth focus as a company, and I'm proud of our team for developing the products, closing the sales and deploying the services that delivered our second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth that we expect will continue in the 2021. This growth offset the COVID-19 impact on our consumer email and maintenance revenues that comprise the rest of our slightly down $8.1 million of recurring software revenue in the quarter.

Despite that impact, however, I am pleased to report that adjusted EBITDA margins in our Software segment expanded to 32% year-to-date from 27% a year ago, positioning us to further improve profitability as we scale. Our Portal & Advertising revenue of $8.4 million grew 16% sequentially over the second quarter, and segment adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 7% as we thoughtfully participated in the Advertising market recovery since the onset of COVID-19.

We delivered adjusted EBITDA of $1 million, and we're near break-even on an operating cash flow basis in the quarter post our $10 million cost reduction program that began in Q2. We are on track to deliver our targeted $3 million of cost savings this year, for example, our unallocated corporate G&A declined 29% compared to the year ago quarter. We plan to deliver an incremental $6 million of cost reductions in 2021, and the remaining $1 million in 2022.

Takeaway two, we are delivering compelling sales wins and renewals and crafting a path for accelerated growth. We significantly grew Cloud ID, booked over 200 new and growth Zimbra customers, renewed large North America service provider customer contracts and expanded our sales pipeline. Here are a few more details of our accomplishments in Q3. Cloud ID grew and accelerated double-digit growth rates this quarter as we continue to deploy customers, grow the users and build our sales pipeline.

We signed 4 expansion deals for Cloud ID with content streaming and service provider customers. We renewed 3 customer contracts in North America. We achieved significant launch milestones with Cloud ID customers that will grow our active users and scale revenue. These launches include smart-speaker enablement for a large digital services provider, doubling of traffic with a Canadian OTT provider and going live with the content network Epix.

Zimbra's Enterprise SaaS business achieved the second consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth and we expect to sustain those double-digit growth rates. This was tempered by lower maintenance and license revenue and lower consumer email revenue as certain customers reduced costs during COVID-19. As we said on our last call and also earlier this year, we expect that impact will extend through Q4, but will recover with the economy in 2021.

During the third quarter, we renewed 6 service provider contracts for Zimbra in North America. We added 79 new customers and 153 growth customers for Zimbra through our channel partners. A few examples include, government organizations in Morocco followed by Tanzania. We debuted Zimbra Cloud in North America, a collaboration suite for small business with integrated email, videoconferencing, chat and cloud storage for the compelling price of $2.95 per month with a 30-day free trial that is available now at zimbracloud.com.

We've seen signs of a pronounced recovery in our COVID impacted Portal & Advertising segment. The segments delivered 16% sequential quarter-over-quarter revenue growth and 30% sequential gross profit growth as CPMs improved, and we increased our focus on profitability. Active publisher customers for advertising were 104 in Q3, proactively down from 129 in Q2 as part of our aforementioned profitability focus. And we renewed 2 service provider portal contracts.

I'll now turn the call over the Tim to review our quarterly financial results. And then I will talk about reinstated Q4 guidance and our continued fast expanding top and bottom lines. Tim?

Tim Heasley

Thanks, Himesh and good afternoon, everyone. This quarter, we continue to manage through the pandemic's impact on our business with a sharpened focus on returning the company to profitability, and generating positive cash flow. Our Q3 results already reflect some of the benefits of the targeted actions that we announced in August as part of our $10 million cost reduction plan.

Turning to our financial performance for the third quarter, total consolidated revenue was $18.5 million, compared to $31.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding ATT.net revenue from the prior year quarter on an apples-to-apples basis, total revenue was down $5.1 million, which was primarily driven by the COVID-19 impact on our business.

Software & Services revenue of $10.1 million was down 8.8% compared with $11.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Recurring revenue of $8.1 million was down 1.2% due to the continued impact of COVID-19 on maintenance revenue and consumer email. These declines offset the double-digit growth in our Cloud ID and Zimbra Enterprise SaaS businesses.

Revenue on our Portal & Advertising segment totaled $8.4 million, compared with $20.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the $7.7 million of ATT.net revenue in Q3 '19, revenue was down 33% on an apples-to-apples basis. The decline was primarily driven by the COVID-19 impact on our Advertising business. However, as mentioned in our earnings release, Portal & Advertising segment revenue actually increased 16% sequentially from the second quarter, showing continued recovery post the onset of COVID-19.

Total adjusted operating expense for the quarter, which is exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense, asset impairments, restructuring and other one-time charges was $8 million, a decline of 44% from $14.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. This reflects our streamlining of operations following last year's wind-down of the ATT.net business and the cost reduction actions that we've implemented thus far in 2020.

As a result of these items, our adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $1 million or 5.3% of revenue, compared to $2.7 million or 8.7% of revenue in the third quarter of 2019. The decline was primarily volume related along with unfavorable mix, which were only partially offset by cost reductions.

GAAP net loss for the third quarter was $4 million or $0.10 per share, compared with a net loss of $3.7 million or $0.10 per share in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net loss was $2.3 million or $0.05 per share in the current quarter, compared with an adjusted net loss of $1 million or $0.03 per share in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net loss excludes asset impairments, restructuring charges and certain legal and professional fees. The EPS calculation for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019 is based on 39.5 million and 39.1 million weighted average common shares outstanding, respectively.

Capital expenditures for the quarter, which include capitalized software and hardware purchases were $0.7 million, down about 5% from last year. We ended the quarter with $4.3 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $6 million at the end of Q2, and continue to have no borrowings on our $12 million credit facility.

Cash burn this year has been higher than normal due to the deal related costs associated with the terminated Qumu merger. The impact of COVID-19 on our revenues, particularly advertising, and restructuring costs related to a cost reduction plan. However, with the cost reduction benefits that we are now realizing, along with our continued enterprise SaaS revenue growth, beginning Q4, we expect to be cash flow positive on a go-forward basis.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Himesh.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, Tim. While the impact of COVID-19 remains a risk with the recovery in advertising and the continued growth in our Enterprise SaaS businesses, we believe the worst of the pandemic volatility is behind us. And we are reinstating financial guidance for the fourth quarter.

Accordingly, for the fourth quarter, we expect revenue in the range of $20 million to $22 million. The gap net loss in the range of $0.5 million to $1.1 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.5 million to $3.1 million. In addition to-double digit adjusted EBITDA margins, we also expect to generate positive free cash flow.

This pandemic has served as a catalyst to accelerate remote work environments and further distribute applications and services. This dynamic shift in Enterprise IT underscores the importance of extensible, scalable and value-centric platforms like Cloud ID and Zimbra. I'd like to reiterate a few things I am excited about as you continue to track our progress.

Over the last several years, we have grown the applicability of Cloud ID from service providers to content providers, to streaming providers, and we now have our eyes set on the enterprise market. Our technology stack is getting more robust and more relevant for a broader number of Identity & Access Management use cases, Cloud ID active users are growing, and the reputation we are building with our customers on the backs of each successful deployment is enabling an expanded sales pipeline.

Our recent Zimbra Cloud launch culminated our year's long product effort in transforming Zimbra along three key dimensions, cloud native, integrated collaboration services and lower total cost of ownership. Zimbra Cloud and Zimbra 9 are specifically targeted at distinct customer segments and fully aligned the scale with our channel-based go-to-market approach.

Zimbra Cloud is the best choice for customers with a light touch product that gives them Zimbra email as part of a fully integrated and extensible collaboration suite. These are typically small and medium businesses and service providers.

Zimbra 9 is the best choice for customers where customization, support and data sovereignty along with collaboration features. These are typically larger businesses, regulated industry and government organizations.

In Portal & Advertising, we continue to drive user engagement on behalf of our service provider customers. And it's also been exciting to see the rapid growth in our [indiscernible] product that we launched last year, both in terms of revenue and publisher coverage, bidder provides the advertising publishers access to additional advertiser demand, and helps them improve levels in monetization.

In closing, I am proud of the accomplishments of our Synacor team and the progress we have made in this challenging work-from-home year. Synacor enters Q4 and 2021 with noteworthy Cloud ID customer launches, the compelling new Zimbra Cloud Collaboration platform, a pronounced market recovery under way in advertising, a robust sales pipeline and a cost structure that will yield positive free cash flow.

With that, we'll open the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from Mark Argento with Lake Street Capital. Your line is open.

Mark Argento

Yeah. Good afternoon, guys. Just wanted to, maybe just help us, you got a lot of different pieces you know buried under various businesses. But maybe you can just talk a little bit about, help us peel the onion on the Software & Services line? It looks like $10.1 million in revenue, $8.1 million in recurring. I think you mentioned in the prepared remarks roughly 47%, I believe of that was, was it the cloud offering and then that grew 17%. Maybe you can just kind of reorientate us a little bit and make sure understand what you're telling us?

Himesh Bhise

Thanks, Mark, I'll take that question. I think you correctly identified those three pieces of our Software business that we've said on the script, I think the primary three areas of focus, which we call our Enterprise SaaS businesses, which is our Zimbra SaaS offering targeted the Enterprise and our Cloud ID SaaS offerings targeted at CIOs of media companies, those two segments grew 17% year-over-year this quarter, they represent about 47% of our total recurring revenues, which was $8.1 million this quarter.

The remaining components are comprised of our Maintenance and Support Subscription agreements, as well as our Consumer Email products that we provide to service providers and as we kind of pointed out earlier, those two segments have been impacted by COVID. We mentioned earlier in the year, we extent - we expect that impact to extend through Q4. But that will stabilize again as we're going to 2021.

And then the remaining component in our Software segment revenue, which are our non-recurring revenue, comprise of our On-Prem Licensed revenue, as well as our Professional Services revenue. And again, as you probably have seen many businesses, many On-Prem Licensed businesses have been impacted by the pandemic. So we saw some decline in that revenue stream as well this quarter, which again, will stabilize post the pandemic recovery in 2021.

So let me close by saying, our focus all along, all the product that we've done has been in growing our core SaaS offerings of Cloud ID and Enterprise Zimbra. And we're pretty proud of the growth we have been able to drive in those segments, double-digit growth rates into consecutive quarters now.

Mark Argento

So the 53% that isn't the Zimbra Cloud ID and Zimbra Cloud and Cloud ID piece. That 53% that's in the recurring bucket, is that legacy Zimbra that you said is, you know, old school kind of licensed deals? And then those are - those can be coming up for renewal or what's the underlying dynamic on the renewal rates for that half of the revenue stream?

Himesh Bhise

So those again are recurring revenues. So they do come up renewal, our maintenance revenue is again tied to our licensed business. So and since we talked about the On-Prem and Licensed dynamics during COVID, the Consumer Email business is tied to consumers of service providers, and again, that has slowed down this year. Both our dynamics that will stabilize going into next year.

Mark Argento

Got it. And then you had referred to the impact of COVID-19 you know a few different times in the prepared remarks. That impact you know, maybe you could better explain to us that impact obviously on the Advertising side of the business, I guess I understand that to a degree. But you know, we've seen this, you know the stay-at-home kind of accelerate, you know more, you know, Cloud-based offering and at-home offering, the communication offering. So maybe just better walkthrough or explain to us, when you say COVID-19 impact, maybe you could help us better quantify that or understand what you mean?

Himesh Bhise

Of course. The –you know sticking with Advertising, that's the most obvious one, and so a reduction in overall market ad spend. We're also now seeing the recovery from as I think as I talked about in my prepared remarks, the 16% sequential growth in top line, the 30% sequential growth in gross profit. What that means is that, CPMs with Advertising, all the current advisors are bringing more demand into the market. And that is helping providers of Advertise and supply which will be asked on behalf of our publisher and portal partners. Until that speaks to both the impact and also speaks to the recovery that one saw in Q3 that we continue to see accelerate into Q4 actually and adopts the recovery on the Advertising market.

In the Software space, our take on what's happening is that the pandemic and work-from-home has accelerated trends that were already clearly in [technical difficulty] SaaS offerings and Cloud-based offerings we saw accelerate during the pandemic. And you're seeing some of that in our Zimbra Enterprise SaaS and our Cloud ID SaaS revenue, right 17% growth. Now two quarters in a row, and we're continuing to see that continues further is, again, speaks to the positive impact of the pandemic. And us having products that directly speak to that value proposition to certain customer segments.

The other is that growth in SaaS products and during the pandemic has come at the expense sometimes of licensed revenues with customers who are deploying Software on their own-premises. So setting up surveys in the home office and in the data center is that much harder when everybody is working from home.

I think it's a credit to our product, our team and our channels, that we still closed about 200 customer deals in this last quarter. We're still closing deals with regulated industry, the government, you know despite the pandemic still needs to do business and the securing data needs to deploy software on-premises. So while we continue to participate quite effectively in that, we are not seeing the growth rate. And we are seeing impact on renewal rates as well. And so that's the dynamic - that's the pandemic dynamics that you see in that Cloud ID segment.

Mark Argento

Great and then just one quick for Tim on the gross margins looks like that gross margins step a little bit. Is that related to certain line item? Is that advertising been a little lighter or what's the dynamic on the gross margin, you expect that - looks like you expect that to pop back here in the guidance?

Tim Heasley

Yeah, Mark basically it's a combination of a couple of things. Unfavorable mix and we also had a couple of one-time accrual adjustments during the quarter when - within our Software & Services segment. If you look at the year-to-date margins as year-to-date margins are pretty reflective. And obviously we are, as you mentioned, our guidance going forward, we do think as most of it is a one-time effect here, but that happened during Q3.

Mark Argento

Thanks, guys.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, Mark -

Tim Heasley

Thanks, Mark.

Operator

Our next question comes from George Sutton with Craig-Hallum. Your line is open.

George Sutton

Thank you, thanks to Mark for asking my two key questions actually in order. But I did want to go a little deeper relative to the COVID impact and do your resellers require in-person meetings to sell this in any way?

Himesh Bhise

I think -

George Sutton

And really picking up Zimbra?

Himesh Bhise

Yeah. Thanks for the question, George. It gives a bit of a generalization. And you saw the mix. When I say, we talked about 200 deals, we saw the mix between new customers and expansion deals with COVID customers. I think I speak shorter for all software salespeople when I say, it requires a little bit more relationship building, and a little bit more in-person meetings.

And again, I think our impact is much more muted and less than what I have heard amongst many other types of companies only because we are using a channel-based model, our local in-country, in-region partners already have these relationships. And I think we can kind of gather this time [technical difficulty].

George Sutton

All right, relative to your Zimbra pitch as we go out and kind of secret shop, we're finding a lot of pitches based on price -

Himesh Bhise

Basically much cost of ownership. And you take all of those and then you apply to the CEO based on the work you've done and the meetings you've had, but they have been asked to take on too much costs, because they have to take on too much product. And our offering is designed to address that need, right at the basic level it is a set of integrated chat, videoconferencing, storage, calendar features all within a very familiar email, and correct work space. Specifically provide certain business features, like admin fees either add and manage other users in the Enterprise, it allows you through our partner to purchase and manage specific domains our partners provide local support as is needed.

But I don't think based on everything that's happening, and then based on the kind of penetration work-from-home when the pandemic is driving, I don't think one should underplay the price angle, right, we worked really hard to construct an offering that is currently being marketed at roughly half the price of comparable additions. And that has got to be a key purchase factor for the small and medium business segment that we are talking about.

George Sutton

Got you. One other question and really goes to M&A, D&A. So you know obviously we're almost pulled off a pretty interesting acquisition. I'm curious now that we've stepped back. This is not a business that has scaled, it's hard for me to find where scale is going to come from. So you either need to buy or be purchased. Can you just give us an update on sort of thoughts on an M&A, D&A?

Himesh Bhise

Thanks for the question, George. Here's what I'd say. You know, as a company, I think you would agree, we have consistently maintained that we are focused and we have to stay focused on unlocking value for our shareholders and somehow narrowing this disconnect in our current valuation. One path to narrowing that disconnect is clearly a strategic opportunity. And as you know, our Board is certainly open to those opportunities as they present themselves.

But another as you can see from our quarterly result is continuing our advancement into being an Enterprise SaaS company that is committed to expanding margins and generating cash flow. And as we continue to execute down that plan, we believe that we can grow value for our shareholders and the rest of the growth by The Bank itself I mean and we will perceive it accordingly.

George Sutton

Okay, thanks, guys.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, George.

Tim Heasley

Thanks, George.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Austin Moldow with Canaccord. Your line is open.

Austin Moldow

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. So two quick ones in the Advertising segment, publisher count sort of being actively managed downward, how much more customer churn should be expected there? And yeah, at what point can it, I guess, stabilize and grow again?

Himesh Bhise

Thanks for the question, Austin. I think number one, I have to say, especially given the last couple of tough quarters, in Advertising, you know it's terrific to see us deliver a 7% EBITDA margin inside this quarter. And you can see our gross profit, dollar gross profit grew 30% sequentially over the second quarter. And I think this comes from a few different dimensions.

One, it comes from the base of publisher relationships that we have, that we can bring to the table. When we talk about active publishers, reducing 204 from the prior quarter, but that does not mean that our book of publisher relationships has gone down, our book of publisher relationships, I would argue, has increased dramatically over the last year, is just a question of how many publishers can we profitably match with advertising demand in a particular quarter that meets our profitability threshold, right. That's what determines how many publishers and what kind of inventory we bring to the table.

So I think on a go-forward basis, especially during these, you know, the additional couple of quarters I hope as the pandemic looks to step out and we see a little bit of the advertising market finding itself on its way to recovery. I think it's less about relationships, I think that's less of an issue. I think you should focus on us and that's what we're focused on internally, is growing our EBITDA margin, yeah, it's 7% in Q3, and we've maintained this can be and should be a double-digit EBITDA margin business and that's what we're going to be focused on.

Austin Moldow

Okay. And in software, what does it take to grow the Zimbra Cloud product meaningfully from here?

Himesh Bhise

Actually that's - thank you for that question, Austin, because we've taken step one, which is allowing Zimbra Cloud and you think it's a terrific product and is priced extremely competitive. We've launched it with our Gold Partner, XMission in North America, they have already added customers to the platform is actively being used. So they are offering support and together with them, we are in the middle of a marketing program taking that platform traditional businesses in North America.

There are, I think, 2 additional forms of growth that you should watch out for, one is, we're going to extend it to other regions around the world. We have already had conversations with our key partners of ours, Zimbra partners of ours and in various regions of the world. We're in the middle of testing with those customers that are in the middle of finalizing agreements. They're in the middle of doing some market surveys. And those should result in additional regional launches in the next coming quarters. So that's one dimension of growth.

The second dimension of growth is our Zimbra 9 platform. And Zimbra 9 is really targeted at private cloud deployment and can also be targeted at on-premises or kind of on network deployments at various customers. And I think that's going to be an important area of focus and growth for us as well.

Like I mentioned in my remarks, there are certain customers that want more customization, right rather than an off-the-shelf, public cloud-based product, they want some more integrations, they just need more work into the back end, they need more support than you can package in a public cloud offering. And that all is going to be delivered through Zimbra 9.

In the next year, channel partners that provide host of offerings around the world and deliver through the Zimbra 9 family of products. And so, over the next coming quarters, we are also going to be looking at deploying Zimbra 9 with all of its collaboration features on with these partners around the world as well just positive of a slightly different larger market segment. So I think both of those two plans together is where we see the growth is coming.

Austin Moldow

Okay, got it. Thanks very much. That was very helpful.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, Austin.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, operator.