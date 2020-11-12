Hands down, Datadog (DDOG) has been one of the most successful software IPOs of the past few years. The company has seen such frenzied trading that, just a little over one year after its IPO last September at $27 per share, Datadog is sitting at 3-4x gains.

It's not difficult to understand why Datadog has become so popular. The company has ridden the wave of "data driven management" and given both IT executives and business leaders a simple way to monitor their applications and infrastructure. The fact that this technology is catching on like fire (despite having been pioneered by competitor New Relic (NEWR), which Datadog has now left in the dust) is evident in Datadog's growth rates, which at >60% y/y puts Datadog among the fastest-growing publicly traded software companies in the market.

And yet, this growth is slowing - and investors have already given Datadog's stock credit for strong growth for years into the future. The recent whiplash in the markets against high-growth stocks and the year's biggest winners has left Datadog down nearly 30% from its October peaks near $120, with Datadog's selloff accelerating after the company reported Q3 results despite a broad beat to Wall Street's expectations.

Data by YCharts

My verdict on Datadog is bearish. It's true that Datadog is an admirable software company that has moved incredibly quickly to take the top leadership spot in the fast-growing infrastructure/application monitoring space. Yet competition is on Datadog's heels. Superior technology and better recognition may have made Datadog initially very popular, but New Relic has recently taken a wholesale revision of its product portfolio and go-to-market strategy in order to simplify its message and better compete against Datadog. Other technologies that offer similar, though not identical, log management and data-crunching capabilities like Splunk (SPLK) are also on the scene.

And at this point, Datadog is experiencing natural deceleration as well. The company used to grow at nearly ~2x y/y; now, growth is trending closer to ~60% y/y. These slowdowns make investors question the wisdom of assigning such a rich valuation multiple to Datadog - which remains the chief concern for an investment in this stock.

Even at Datadog's post-Q3 stock price of ~$85, the company still has a rich $25.8 billion market cap (I continue to point out that this valuation puts Datadog roughly on par with some of the smallest members of the Dow 30, despite being a relatively new company). Netting off the $1.49 billion of cash and $567.7 million of debt on Datadog's most recent balance sheet gives us an enterprise value of $24.86 billion. That, in turn, represents a hefty 32.1x EV/FY21 revenue multiple versus Wall Street's revenue expectations of $773.4 million for next year, representing 35% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). There is almost no way to twist this multiple into making sense, and Datadog tops the list of the most expensive software stocks in the market (joining a few other high-flying names like Coupa (COUP), Okta (OKTA), and Bill.com (BILL)). Consider the fact that Datadog trades at a roughly ~50% richer multiple of revenue than the S&P 500 is trading as a multiple of next year's earnings.

Datadog's excessive valuation is a key indicator that the tech rally is in its later stages. Fundamentally, the company's growth rates and path to profitability are all solid - but in a market that is retreating from risk and rotating back into value stocks, I don't think Datadog has any room to ride higher.

Steer clear of this stock and avoid the temptation to immediately buy the dip, unless shares move materially lower from here.

Q3 download

Let's now review some of the key trends that played out in Datadog's most recent quarter.

Figure 1. Datadog Q3 results Source: Datadog Q3 earnings release

There's good and bad news in the quarter. The good news is that Datadog still saw very strong 61% y/y revenue growth to $154.7 million, trouncing Wall Street's expectations of $144.3 million (+50% y/y) by a massive eleven-point margin. The bad news is that Datadog's pace of growth continued to decelerate - down seven points relative to 68% y/y growth in Q2, and substantially down from the >80% y/y revenue growth rates that Datadog achieved last year.

Investors seem to be focusing on the deceleration more than the beats - because they know that Datadog tends to guide conservatively, and that Wall Street's consensus never strays too far from the guidance mark. This is the second consecutive quarter of big earnings beats but with substantial deceleration, and the second consecutive quarter that Datadog has seen a significant stock drop after its earnings announcement.

There was good news on go-to-market momentum in the quarter, however. Datadog added 1k net-new customers in the quarter, up from 0.6k in Q2 and bringing the total customer base to 13.1k. Roughly 8%, or ~1,100, of these customers generate over $100,000 in annualized recurring revenue - and this large customer segment generates three-quarters of Datadog's overall business. The fact that Datadog was able to continue landing such a strong amount of new business - despite a pandemic in which appetite to invest in heavy IT has diminished - is a testament to how appealing and mission-critical Datadog's product is.

More good news: in Q3, Datadog also announced that it was working on getting FedRAMP certification (permission to sell to federal government entities) on "moderate-impact" workloads. Datadog is already FedRAMP-approved for low-impact workloads. As software investors are aware, public sector clients can tend to offer very lucrative deals (federal clients make up roughly half of Palantir's (PLTR) ~$1 billion in annual revenue), so any traction on this front is a positive signal. And in additional go-to-market updates, Datadog also announced a deeper partnership and integration with Microsoft Azure (MSFT), the market's number-two cloud platform after Amazon AWS (AMZN), which allows prospective customers to purchase Datadog subscriptions from directly within Azure - certain to drive some quantity of new leads.

Olivier Pomel, Datadog's CEO, also notes that while the company experienced some COVID-19 related slowness in Q2, Datadog largely has reset to pre-pandemic levels of activity among its customer base. Per Pomel's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

Throughout the quarter usage growth of existing customers was robust which was a return to more normalized levels after slower usage expansion in Q2. To be more specific, the pace of user growth in Q3 was broadly in line with pre-COVID historical levels. As a result, we feel comfortable that some of the rationalized cloud usage from our larger customers that we've seen in Q2 was transitory as many of those customers have now returned to steady growth in multiple consecutive markets. Strength was also broad-based across customers of different sizes and within different industries. In addition to that, new logo generation continued to be robust with customers additions in line with pre-COVID levels and churn remain consistent with historical rates. Taking all of this into account, total ARR at the end of the quarter was a new record for the company making this a very successful quarter."

In spite of this strength, however, it's difficult for a company of Datadog's ~$600 million annualized revenue run rate to continue growing at the pace that it is. Datadog's Q4 guidance range of $162-164 million, despite inching ahead of Wall Street's $155.2 million consensus for the quarter, represents a slowdown to 43-44% y/y growth:

Figure 2. Datadog Q4 guidance Source: Datadog Q3 earnings release

At the very least, however, Datadog is countering its revenue deceleration with profitability gains. The company has benefited from the elimination of sales travel, the conversion of customer events into virtual format, and remote work to drive pro forma operating margins to 9%, up eight points from the year-ago quarter of 1%. A three-point improvement in pro forma gross margins (to 79% from 76% in 3Q19) also contributed to that profit gain.

In addition, Datadog's year-to-date free cash flow has clocked in at $66.6 million - despite generating a loss of -$10.1 million in the year-ago period.

Figure 3. Datadog FCF trends Source: Datadog Q3 earnings release

Key takeaways

Right now, Datadog blows the so-called "rule of 40" out of the water. With 9% pro forma operating margins on top of 61% growth, Datadog's version of the rule of 40 is really the rule of 70. Few software companies can boast that kind of strength.

At the same time, however, Datadog's revenue growth has consistently been decelerating - yet the company's >30x revenue multiple is a relic of a time when Datadog was still growing its top line closer to a ~2x y/y mark. As Datadog matures into a slower-growing company (Wall Street is expecting growth to land in the mid-30s for 2021), so should its valuation multiple converge more in line with other SaaS stocks.

In other words - Datadog remains a great company, but with the market so focused on valuation and selling off big winners right now, I don't see upside in Datadog at current levels.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.