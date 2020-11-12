Investment Thesis

Chewy’s (CHWY) strategy to gain profitability is to be customer-centric, but customer metrics point to a failing strategy and quickly growing marketing, advertising, and selling budgets. Chewy will likely continue growing sales, but this is likely because of the growth in the industry as a whole and not because of its own strengths. Because of this, we feel there are better alternative investments in the pet food industry.

Company Overview

Chewy is a pure-play online pet food and hard goods retailer. The company was formed in 2011 and went public in 2019. The company offers its own products as well as operating as a distributor for other pet food and hard goods brands. Chewy was previously operated as a child company, owned by parent PetSmart, but was recently sold in October of 2020.

Industry Overview

The pet food industry is highly competitive and segmented. Traditionally, retailers operated exclusively in brick-and-mortar stores, but with the advent of online shopping, e-tailers have managed to take significant market share, taking 5.8$ billion worth of a $36 billion industry in 2019. This amount may seem small compared to the industry total, but it represents a year over year increase in market share of 53%.

Despite the seemingly dominating growth rates in online market share, 51% of customers have indicated via survey that they have not ordered pet food online, and have no future plans to do so. These views may prove flexible, however it still means online pet retailers may reach a cap on potential new customers sooner than expected.

The overall pet food industry itself is moving at a slower pace than the online sector, expanding at a CAGR of roughly 10%, which is not only still admirable, but represents a major opportunity for companies like Chewy and its competitors to capitalize on.

Customer Acquisition Costs

Acquiring customers is one of the most important aspects of any business. Keeping the costs of acquiring customers low is just as important. Chewy’s customer acquisition costs have been exploding year over year, from $68 in marketing and advertising spend per new customer in 2017 to $148 in 2019. This represents a CAGR of 59% in marketing and advertising expenses to acquire each new customer.

The best way to analyze why this might be is to look at competitors and see if their marketing efforts appear to be more or less effective than Chewy’s from a customer acquisition cost perspective. Unfortunately, because Chewy is a pure-play retailer and there is no public information available from PetSmart’s online platform for CAC metrics or Amazon’s pet food categories, our comparisons will not be exactly compatible but we will try to at least make some meaningful observations.

Average customer acquisition costs in the home goods industry across all marketing channels were $22. Other industries hovered around this amount with some variations. With Chewy working across multiple marketing avenues from traditional video advertisements to paid search advertising, each of their individuals marketing efforts were higher than the benchmarks, meaning their ability to bring in new customers is less effective than the benchmarks.

Again, without the ability to benchmark against other pure-play pet food retailers, this may not completely be a fair comparison, as a true comparison may reveal that other pet food retailers’ CAC metrics are similar to Chewy’s, and this may represent a broader issue. That issue may be that most potential adopters of online pet food ordering are already in play and these companies are forced to spend more to fight over these customers instead of trying to bring new ones into the market.

Customer Churn

Once a company acquires a customer, the next most important play for the company is to retain that customer. Chewy’s churn rate (rate at which the company loses new customers) was 40% for first-year clients and in the second year, the rate drops down to 10%. The churn rate continues to drop thereafter, leaving Chewy with a blended churn rate of 33%. For comparison, the average customer churn rate in the online retail space is 22%. Considering Chewy is a company that relies on customers ordering from their subscription autoship delivery service, that is a lot of customers that are not returning.

The other primary pet food auto-delivery service available comes from Amazon (AMZN), and with Amazon Prime, most orders will ship and arrive at your door in 2 days. Chewy also offers free 2-day shipping, but only for orders over $49. If it’s under, the order comes with a shipping and handling fee that most of us are accustomed to not paying anymore for many of our orders. When you’re expecting to order the same items every month and trying to keep your orders under $50, these extra fees can add up.

Even a seemingly small aspect of an order like a shipping and handling fee can have a significant impact on acquiring customers, their churn rates, and cart abandonments. This is undoubtedly a major reason customers may leave Chewy for a competitor and why the churn rate is so high.

Customer Spending

Chewy’s active customers in 2019 were 13.5 million. This was about a 28% increase from 2018. The average customer spending in 2019 was $360, meaning the cost to acquire the same customer was 41% of the sales price for at least 4 million of these customers. With the cost of goods sold representing 76% of revenues in 2019, the combination of these two expenses significantly eat up the benefits from attaining the customer.

If Chewy wants to increase any chance of profitability based on these metrics, they will need to keep their customer churn under control. This will keep the percentage of active customers that eat up 41% of their sales in marketing efforts down. The other opportunity would be to increase customer spending by making autoship services more attractive by eliminating excess fees. The amounts paid in advertising and marketing may be better used in paying shipping and other miscellaneous ordering fees to keep existing customers to reduce churn.

For comparisons in customer spending, again while not comparable in the pet food industry exclusively, Amazon’s average annual Prime member’s spend was $1,400. Non-Prime users annual spend was roughly $600, still almost double Chewy’s annual customer spend. With Amazon’s churn rate at less than 10% and Chewy’s increased spending on customer acquisitions, this shows how a larger competitor can continue to dominate and benefit from economies of scale in passing on cost savings to customers for better retention rates.

Advertising Growth Rates and Efficiency

Looking at Chewy’s marketing efforts from a broader perspective, we can compare total marketing and advertising spend compared to revenues in both 2018 and 2019. Marketing expenses increased an incredible 55% from 2017 to 2018 but then quieted to a growth rate of 9% from 2018 to 2019. Total advertising spend was 12% of sales in 2017, 11% in 2018, and 9% in 2019. This trend points to an increase in marketing efficiency year over year, however we would expect this kind of trend as a company matures. The trend needs to continue, and quickly, in order for profitability to be reached.

Again, from these metrics it would appear Chewy is within an acceptable range for marketing spend. However, for comparison, Amazon’s marketing spend as a percentage of revenues in 2018 was 6% and in 2019 was 7%. Again, this is not completely comparable to Chewy in this sense, however we can see using these metrics what is possible for a larger company to attain and see what a 3-4% difference in spending on revenues looks like. Looking at all of the customer-specific metrics above, we can see why Amazon’s marketing spend is lower and what each percentage point of marketing spent on revenue represents in customer satisfaction.

Valuation Analysis

With Chewy’s overall customer metrics, we decided to forecast marketing spend growing at a 20% rate and slowly declining over the forecast period. Sales growth was explosive the prior two years, and while we do forecast it out at a high 35% (even with accounting for increased sales due to COVID) the first forecast year, we have it slowly decline to better match long-term growth in the overall industry. The most uncertain category is SG&A growth. We saw year over year growth of 30% from 2017 to 2018 and 64% from 2018 to 2019. The big jump from 2018 to 2019 mostly had to do with compliance costs and expansion costs revolving around becoming a public company. Because of this, we wanted to keep it more in line with the base year of growth in 2017 to 2018 going forward, closer to 25% annual growth and then slowly declining.

We then used a conservative 3% perpetual growth rate and discounted the cash flows at 15% to account for additional risk premium, with Chewy not being a profitable company as of the end of 2019. These measures gave us an NPV of $65.94, slightly lower than the current stock price of $66.47 as of 11/9/2020. These estimates also yielded a decent IRR of 6.92% over a ten year period.

Key Takeaways

Chewy has seen impressive growth in the past few years and will likely continue to grow at comparable rates. This growth, however, has come at a high cost of marketing and advertising spend. Apart from marketing spending, Chewy struggles to retain its active customers as larger competitors are able to benefit from economies of scale and cut additional costs, like shipping and handling, that may otherwise sway customers to stay with the company longer.

