Investors can pick which one offers them the best deal at any given time. We find trading between similar preferred shares is a nice way to enhance returns.

Investors in NRZ-A are getting a weaker deal when compared to investors in either of the other two preferred shares.

The problem is not that NRZ-A is fundamentally unattractive. The shares have a stripped yield of 8.32%, a discount to call value, and a floating yield on price of 6.67%.

New Residential (NRZ) has 3 preferred shares. One that is drawing more interest than usual is NRZ-A (NRZ.PA). All 3 shares offer a very similar stripped yield, and the floating yield on price is pretty similar as well. However, the gap that does exist is favoring NRZ-B (NRZ.PB) and NRZ-C (NRZ.PC). That’s important because NRZ-B and NRZ-C also have larger discounts to call value.

Finally, we're going to mention that NRZ has a buyback program for its preferred shares and may choose to repurchase some in the open market. It would make sense for it to utilize the same process we are using to determine which shares are the best use of its money.

Repurchasing shares in the open market is not the same as calling. At times (like this), it can be much cheaper. It can also be done before the shares become callable. The caveat is simply that the company can't "force" anyone to sell their shares at market prices. It is simply able to take advantage of prices that exist.

Index Cards

The index card provides a quick summary of our view and all the key metrics to consider:

NRZ-A is only very slightly behind on the stripped yield. A difference of .03% isn’t enough to be significant. However, it falls behind a bit when we look at the “Floating Yield on Price”. That’s what investors would be getting today if the shares were already floating and the share price was unchanged. We’ve also adjusted for dividend accrual. You can check the math at the bottom of each card.

Must 8% Yields Be Sustained?

No. Some investors will think that if shares yield 8.35% today, the price must plunge to the point where they offer 8.35% in the future. That isn’t the case. They offer 8.35% today because they will offer a lower coupon rate in the future. That could pull against the price some, but it isn’t likely to carry it that much lower. We can verify this simply by looking at preferred shares with fixed-rate coupons versus those which will change to floating-rate coupons. In most cases, the share with the fixed-rate coupon trades at a materially lower yield. Clearly, that share is doing a better job of representing the yield investors may expect for the preferred shares. However, NRZ doesn’t have a fixed-rate preferred share.

Why Do You Want NRZ-B or NRZ-C over NRZ-A?

This comes down exclusively to the share price. If shares were trading at the same price, we would absolutely prefer NRZ-A. However, share prices are not equal. NRZ-A costs materially more than NRZ-B or NRZ-C (as shown in the index cards). In our view, the additional price on NRZ-A is too much compared to the benefits NRZ-A enjoys. Yes, NRZ-A has a higher coupon rate and has a higher spread when it is floating, but the share price is large enough to more than offset the difference in the coupon rates.

Now we're going to move onto comparisons to the sector, simply because we want to give investors a more complete view of the sector and because the charts are already ready.

Comparisons to the Sector

We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below:

There are a few things you should know at the start:

When a share can be called on short notice, the annualized yield-to-call reaches absurd levels. Investors shouldn’t put too much weight on it. On the other hand, a negative number can be a significant concern. Consequently, we decided to include it in the chart.

The last preferred shares in this group with a suspended preferred share dividend are from AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT).

We sort our spreadsheet for subscribers by risk ratings within each sector. We decided to use the same technique for this series, since it communicates more information to readers. You’ll notice a general correlation where lower risk correlates with a higher price and lower yield, though this link isn’t absolute.

For each metric, we have 2 charts. Why use two charts? Because it is much more convenient for readers who want to enlarge the charts. We simply can’t fit 40+ shares into a single chart and still have it show up well on a mobile device.

Share Prices

We will start with the prices:

That chart gives you a pretty quick feel for which shares are trading at a discount to call value. Each of these preferred shares has a call value of $25.00, but that doesn’t mean a share will be called. The company decides if they want to issue a call or not.

Dividend Yield

Let’s move onto the stripped yield. This is the way dividend yields should be handled for preferred shares:

Stripped yields are vastly more useful than “current” yields for preferred shares. The stripped yield uses the stripped price. That’s different from using the current price, because it means we already adjusted for dividend accrual. This makes the process easier for investors.

We can talk about shares using “regular prices”. Those are the prices an investor would actually use when entering an order.

However, we will provide the stripped yield to adjust for the dividend accrual. In the spreadsheets we host for subscribers, we include the actual ex-dividend date, or the projected ex-dividend date if the actual date isn’t yet known. If you’re planning to buy a share, it’s always wise to check if the shares just went ex-dividend so you can adjust your targets accordingly.

Floating Rate Dividend Yields

Since many of these shares switch over to floating rates, we also want to consider what the yield would be if the floating rate was in effect and shares were still at the current price. To demonstrate that, we use the “Floating Yield On Price”. If the share remains at a fixed-rate indefinitely, then the value doesn’t change:

One point we need to emphasize here is that we are dealing with yields. A yield must involve the share price. We aren’t simply showing the new “rate” if the share began floating, we are adjusting the new rate for the stripped price.

Conclusion

NRZ-A has enjoyed some time in the sun. The shares still offer investors quite a bit of income, but they clearly don’t offer the best opportunity. Instead, we see NRZ-C slightly edging out NRZ-B in that category, though a single day’s price movement could easily change that. We encourage investors to double check the price targets in our index card to ensure they are still using actionable prices.

An investor who buys NRZ-C instead would get a hair more income today, a slightly higher stripped yield, 6 more months of called protection (and 6 more months before the floating rate kicks in), and get significantly more upside to call value on top of it. So, if you’re sitting on NRZ-A, you might want to consider if NRZ-B or NRZ-C would be a better deal for your portfolio.

Ratings:

Neutral rating on NRZ-A, no other ratings.

