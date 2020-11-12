47 Dividend Stocks For Our Changing Times: November Update

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Stocks For Our Changing Times showed 23.16% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little, lower-priced, stocks led the changing-times pack this month.

Kiplinger's article titles were, '15 best Nasdaq stocks,' '20 Best Stocks.During A Recession,' '11 Best-Stocks to Ride-Out the Coronavirus-Outbreak,' '11 best E-Commerce Stocks,' '10 Health-Companies Fighting.Covid-19.' Barron's posted 'Payout -Protection-Picks,' Kiplinger added, '11 Double-Digit Dividend-Growth Stocks,' 15 Best-Stocks for the Joe Biden Presidency.

The Top-Ten Stocks For Our Changing Times boasted net gains from 15.59% to 112.51%.

The 84 selected stocks ranged 0.00% to 11.94% in annual yield and ranged -20.31% to 145.72% in one-year price targets per brokers 11/9/20.

Kiplinger published five stock groupings qualified to survive the pandemic. Barron's weekly added one more. Those are supplemented by two focused on growth and building back for our changing times.

Foreword

This article is based on seven Kiplinger investing articles, plus one from Barron's Weekly. Six aimed at survival qualities endemic to our pandemic lock-down, while two more focused on new growth and investment opportunities anticipated from a Biden Presidency.

Pandemic-focused articles were:

Pros' Picks: The 15 Best Nasdaq Stocks, by Dan Burrows, published 5/13/20, "screened the Nasdaq Composite for stocks followed by a minimum of 10 analysts [and]... stocks with an average broker recommendation of Buy or better [to find]...the top-scoring names. The process gave us a host of stocks, from small biotechnology plays to some of the biggest, best-known companies in the world."

20 Best Stocks to Invest In During a Recession, by Will Ashworth, published 6/9/20, 'The International Monetary Fund believes the world economy will remain in a weakened state all year, with GDP contracting 3% - before rebounding with 5.8% growth in 2021. The companies best suited to survive, if not thrive, in this kind of environment, are defensive stocks that provide products and services people simply can't live without."

11 Best Stocks to Ride Out the Coronavirus Outbreak, by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, published 2/25/20, "We'll get through this. But in the meantime, we have to deal with a stock market that could suffer considerably at the hands of this worldwide health scare."

11 Best E-Commerce Stocks for Electrifying Returns, by Patrick Sanders, published 5/6/20, "E-commerce giants have risen to the challenge and largely met consumer expectations," says Jeremie Capron, director of research at New York-based index, advisory, and research company Robo Global. "As a result, we expect an increase in adoption, not only during this crisis but also on the other side of it."

10 Health Companies Fighting the COVID-19 Coronavirus, by Lisa Springer, published 3/12/20 updated 5/18/20, "Here are 10 health and pharmaceutical companies playing a role in the fight to control the COVID-19 coronavirus. Stocks for each of these companies has the potential for considerable gain, whether it's because they're developing a treatment or their products are in greater need amid the outbreak."

PPP for Income Investors: Payout Protection Picks

@barrons.com by Lawrence C. Strauss was published 6/12/20.

"These eight companies should have the financial strength to keep their dividends intact -- and raise them in some cases -- during the coronavirus crisis."

Future-focused articles were:

11 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Double-Digit Increases

Dividend growth stocks with even so-so current yields can become powerful income holdings thanks to payout hikes over time and price-upside potential.

by: Dan Burrows October 31, 2020

The 15 Best Stocks to Buy for the Joe Biden Presidency

In January, Joe Biden will become America's 46th president. These are 15 of the best stocks to own under the new administration.

by: Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA November 10, 2020

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this Kiplinger/Barron's collected group of stocks for our changing times is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the November 9 data for 47 dividend stocks plus 37 no-pays.

The prices of four of the 47 dividend payers (listed by yield) stocks for changing-times made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors. Those four are ET, HRB, AY and GSK. All live-up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 15.6% To 112.5% Net Gains For Ten Top Changing Times Dividend Stocks To November 2021

Seven of ten top changing times dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these November dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards was 70% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 9, 2021, were:

Energy Transfer LP (ET) was projected to net $1,125.06, based on a median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 165% greater than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International (PM) was projected to net $335.60 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from nineteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) was projected to net $331.64, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) was projected to net $285.37, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 47% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $230.71, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% under the market as a whole.

Lockheed-Martin Corp. (LMT) was projected to net $226.76, based on dividends, plus a median on the target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% under the market as a whole.

Realty Income Corp. (O) was projected to net $223.09, based on the median of target estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Diageo PLC (DEO) was projected to net $188.82, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $181.14, based on the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) was projected to net $155.93 based on the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 50% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 32.84% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Three Changing Times Top Yield Dogs To See 3.75% To 6.2% Losses to November 2021

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts to 2021 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) projected a loss of $37.48 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from twenty-one analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 13% greater than the market as a whole.

Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) projected a loss of $57.53 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from thirteen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 4% opposite the market as a whole.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) projected a loss of $61.97 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from seventeen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 31% less than the market as a whole.

The average net loss including dividend and price was estimated at 5.23% on 3k invested as $1k in each of these three stocks. These loss estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

Source: weather.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Stocks For Our Changing Times Per November Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

47 Stocks For Our Changing Times Per November Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Please note: Analyst-augured target gain estimates, so not correlate with dividend yields. These are two distinctly different measurements of this mixed grouping of 47 dividend-paying and 37 non-dividend-paying stocks deemed appropriate in our current transitional times by editors of the Kiplinger and Barron's financial publications.

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Ten Top Stocks For Our Changing Times By Yield

Top ten Stocks For Changing Times by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place went to the lone energy representative, Energy Transfer LP [1].

three consumer defensive sector representatives placed second, ninth and tenth, Philip Morris International Inc [2]; General Mills Inc. (GIS) [9]; Diageo PLC [10].

The lone consumer cyclical representative placed third, H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) [3].

Then, three healthcare stocks occupied fourth, fifth, and eighth places: AbbVie Inc. [4], GlaxoSmithKline [5], Gilead Sciences, Inc. [8],

In sixth place was the lone utilities representative, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastruture PLC (AY) [6], followed in seventh place by one real estate member, Realty Income Corp. [7], to complete the Stocks For Our Changing Times top ten by yield for November.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten Stocks For Our Changing Times Showed 13.5-101.57% Upsides While (32) Three Lowly Down-siders Ranged -4.93% to -8.14% In November

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 23.16% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of 10 Stocks For Changing Times To November 2021

Ten top Stocks For Our Changing Times were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Stocks For Our Changing Times screened 11/9/20, showing the highest dividend yields, represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Stocks For Our Changing Times (32) Delivering 35.54% Vs. (33) 28.86% Net Gains by All Ten Come November 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Stocks For Our Changing Times kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 23.16% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest-priced selection, Energy Transfer LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 112.51%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Stocks For Our Changing Times as of November 5 were: Energy Transfer LP; H&R Block Inc.; Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Realty Income Corp., with prices ranging from $5.11 to $57.99.

Five higher-priced Stocks For Our Changing Times as of November 5 were: Gilead Sciences Inc.; General Mills Inc.; Philip Morris International Inc.; AbbVie Inc.; Diageo PLC, whose prices ranged from $59.07 to $138.46.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features 47 Dividend Stocks for Our Changing Times. By focusing on dividends, nearly half the original list of companies is neglected. Therefore, below is the complete roster of 84 stocks, listed alphabetically by ticker symbol.

Sources: Kiplinger.com, Barrons.com, YCharts.com

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Stocks For Our Changing Times purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: weather.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.