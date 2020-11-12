Apollo has been hit hard by its aircraft leasing business and its non-cyclical holdings which have not been hit hard are risky bets due to the intangibility of their assets.

Business Development Companies such as Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) have been on a wild ride this year. Most lost over half of their value during the COVID-crash in March and have never recovered. These are investment companies that traditionally lend to mid-sized businesses, often at high-interest rates. Since most BDCs use leverage of 2-3X, the rise in default risk among these companies this year has caused the equity-value of BDCs to decline tremendously.

That said, recent news signaling a potential path to end COVID lockdowns has caused a major increase in the share prices of many BDCs. As you can see below, this has led to a significant short-term breakout in AINV as well as the BDC ETF (BIZD):

Data by YCharts

AINV has risen about 30% over the past two weeks, though it still has a long way before fully recovering to pre-pandemic levels. Thus, there has been an increase in interest for the company among many investors looking to join in on the potential recovery opportunity - particularly with the 12% yield that AINV currently offers.

While it is certainly possible COVID lockdowns will end in 2021, there are reasons to believe the Pfizer (PFE) vaccine will not be as successful as investors initially expected. Indeed, with unemployment extensions and foreclosure protections ending December 31st, there is a coming wave of economic shock which may disrupt the supposed recovery. Of course, the new administration may extend relief measures, but that would increase the already high probability of a U.S Government credit downgrade.

The number of companies filing Chapter 11 bankruptcies was up 78% YoY in September and has generally risen over the past few months. No doubt, investing in the credit of at-risk companies is a difficult proposition today. However, Apollo shareholders will likely see very strong returns if their recovery thesis proves correct.

A Look At Apollo's 'High-Risk High-Reward' Portfolio

Apollo is among the largest business development companies on the market today. It has a $2.6B investment portfolio of 147 companies. Virtually all of Apollo's corporate lending portfolio is floating-rate which limits the risk of a rise in LIBOR. These loans have a high weighted-average yield of 7.9% which implies they should have equivalent credit risk to a "B" to "CCC" bond. Historically, such credit ratings carry a 20-40% default rate over a 5-year timeframe, though that is largely dependent on economic conditions.

As you can see below, AINV's stock price has an extremely strong negative correlation to CCC, and B average corporate bond yields. These yields recently declined back to pre-COVID levels and are now actually slightly lower. However, AINV is still trading nearly 50% below its pre-COVID level as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

AINV's book value per share rose to $15.44 by September 30th (end of Q3), but it likely rose by a significant level since then as high-yield credit ratings declined dramatically. Based on the correlation of Apollo's net-asset-value and high-yield rates, I estimate this figure is likely around $17 today however this will change day-to-day.

No doubt, AINV is currently trading far below its net-asset-value. In fact, the stock could rise 60-75% if it continues to trend toward this value. I believe this sets up a strong possible short-term trade opportunity for investors looking to arbitrage this discrepancy. That said, the long-term outlook for Apollo's net-asset-value appears far less rosy. Take a look at Apollo's most recent investment portfolio breakdown:

(Source - Apollo Q3 Presentation)

As you can see, most of Apollo's loans are first-lien which means it will be the first to be paid in case of default. Still, most of these loans are high-risk due to their weighted-average net leverage of 5.65X which is quite high. In the case of a large earnings slowdown for many businesses we're seeing today, many will likely struggle to meet such obligations going into Q1-Q2 of next year.

Not All Industries Have Been Hit Equally

The other major potential risk in Apollo's portfolio is Merx Aviation. This is a global aircraft leasing company that was founded by Apollo in 2012. It is a wholly-owned portfolio company of AINV. This has been a difficult asset this year since the demand for aircraft has plummeted. According to the recent investor call, many Merx lessees have requested rent deferrals and/or reductions and have been allowing them on a case-by-case basis. Merx Aviation lost $5.9M last quarter, but management does not believe it will need additional funding from Apollo anytime soon.

Other than Merx and legacy assets, most of Apollo's core portfolio is well-positioned in higher-quality industries that have not been severely impacted by COVID. Its current portfolio breakdown by industry is shown below:

(Source - Apollo Q3 Presentation)

As you can see, the two largest segments of Apollo's holdings are healthcare and business services, "high tech industries" also make up a large portfolio of holdings. Overall, those three sectors have not yet been hit hard by the economic environment. While they lack significant economic sensitivity, they are still high-risk investments as they lack tangible securable assets and instead rely on successful research and development to generate returns. They are also largely dependent on external funding until they find a winning product. This creates a significant default risk if fewer private investors have sufficient capital to invest.

The Bottom Line

In my opinion, the outlook for Apollo depends tremendously on your investment horizon. The stock may be a solid short-term opportunity as it is trading far below its net-asset-value. Even more, its NAV has risen over the past few weeks since high-yield rates have collapsed following renewed positivity surrounding the economic outlook. Even more, Apollo's leverage has declined slightly since last quarter which decreases its risk going forward slightly.

That said, Apollo may not be a great long-term investment today. While it is undervalued based on the current market value of its assets, the market value of its assets may be very overvalued. Indeed, it is a bit odd that high-risk debt investments offer a lower yield today than they did before the pandemic began. Particularly when there are a growing number of corporate defaults and bankruptcies. Even worse, the recent era of defaults has seen many levered loans and bonds suffer 90-100% losses as opposed to a "normal" 30-60% loss.

While Apollo has positioned its portfolio toward "growth" companies like biotechnology, technology, and business services with less economic sensitivity, the possibility of such severe losses is quite high since intellectual property is rarely a safely securable asset. These assets have not been severely impacted by COVID yet, but they may be harmed by the lasting negative impacts that result in lower ability and desire for private entities to invest. Indeed, the U.S. Startups Barometer from Bloomberg has declined significantly over the past two years which is a sign this is already occurring. The number of VC exits has declined the most which is a tell-tale sign that Apollo may have difficulties selling some of its portfolio holdings.

Overall, I would avoid AINV. It may continue to rise at a fast pace in the near-term as it trends toward fair-value, but the outlook for most of its debtors looks very weak over the next year, even if COVID lockdowns are lifted. For now, I would not short the stock. However, if you're looking for a potential BDC short opportunity, I believe TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) may be a strong opportunity since it has greater exposure to the startup-slowdown. More on TPVG in "Assessing Survival Potential: TriplePoint Headed Lower Due To Mass Startup Layoffs".

Interested In More Alternative Insights? If you're looking for (much) more research, I run the Conviction Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios as well as weekly commodity and economic research reports. Additionally, we provide actionable investment and trade ideas designed to give you an edge on the crowd. As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.