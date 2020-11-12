Many investors and analysts were disappointed when Credit Suisse (CS) announced its third-quarter earnings results. The very fact that the net profit fell by 38% inspires concerns. However, if we dig deeper, the results were quite "decent" as the bank's CEO, Thomas Gottstein, put it. Although there is plenty of uncertainty to cyclical businesses such as banks, Credit Suisse might, in fact, benefit from volatility. What's more, the second-largest bank in Switzerland is trading at moderate valuations.

Earnings analysis

To start with, the high profits recorded in the third-quarter of 2019 were due to a CHF 327 million gain from InvestLab. Last year, Credit Suisse agreed with Allfunds Group to combine the bank's investment fund platform, InvestLab, with Allfunds.

What is more, due to the fact that Credit Suisse is a Swiss bank, it is highly dependent on francs, the country's national currency. This year, especially in the third quarter, the franc appreciated substantially against the USD, which had a negative effect on the bank's earnings. According to the management's estimates, this effect amounted to CHF 103 million. So, if we consider all these factors, it looks like there was a substantial rise in the pre-tax profits year on year. According to the press release, the year-on-year change would have amounted to a 41% rise, thus totaling CHF 1.2 billion. The net revenues, in turn, would have been CHF 5.5 billion, up 11%.

Although I am often skeptical when I hear the management speaking of one-off items, it looks like the results have actually improved. But let us also look at some other figures.

The reported results for 3Q 2020 included the restructuring expenses of CHF 107 million. It is simply because the history of Credit Suisse is that of trying to raise efficiency. As I wrote earlier on, the bank's management has always considered it necessary for the bank to focus on the sectors that generated better returns. For Credit Suisse, these are the APAC (its Asian division), the investment banking and the wealth management divisions. These generate substantial profits as opposed to other departments.

The Asia Pacific department's revenues now amount to 20% of the Group's revenues. The growth rate is also quite amazing, totaling 29% year on year.

According to management's estimates, Credit Suisse expects to reduce its total costs by CHF 400-450 million per annum from 2022 onwards, whereas the restructuring program is expected to be completed by the end of Q2 2021. Of course, due to the unprecedented uncertainty we have to cope with, these forecasts might not turn out to be true. However, it seems that the bank has already made plenty of changes.

Although the restructuring costs totaled over 100 million in the third quarter, they were mostly due to redundancy costs. The bank is striving to become leaner and fitter. In order to achieve this, it is making some of its employees redundant. This is due to the process of digitalization. Most of the restructuring is done in the Swiss Universal Bank, Investment Banking and International Wealth Management divisions.

Source: 3Q2020 earnings presentation, page 25

Source: 3Q2020 earnings presentation, page 7

Credit Suisse also expects to complete its restructuring program by mid-2021. Although the program is not completed yet, the return on tangible equity - one of the key profitability ratios - has been steadily increasing for almost 4 years.

The bank's financial health is also improving, which also means its tangible book value per share is rising.

Source: 3Q2020 earnings presentation, page 37

Another important positive development is Credit Suisse's improvement of Basel III ratios. All of them have gone up since 3Q2019.

Source: Credit Suisse's media release, page 2

Dividends and buybacks

There was some good news in addition to the decent earnings. The bank is going to pay its shareholders dividends in November. All Swiss banks were asked to split their dividends by FINMA, the Swiss regulator, this spring. This was done so as to ensure financial institutions would have enough liquidity to prevent any credit losses. Many banks, including UBS (UBS) and Credit Suisse, confirmed they were able to afford to pay their shareholders the other half of the proposed dividends.

So, Credit Suisse stockholders would end up getting CHF 0.1388 per share. This would amount to the full dividend of CHF 0.2776 per share and a dividend yield of 2.6% as of the time of writing. Not bad, I suppose, since the S&P 500 dividend yield is 1.65% right now.

But the bank also expects to buy back its own shares starting in 2021. The share buyback program will total up to CHF 1.5 billion in 2021.

These factors are highly bullish for Credit Suisse stock price, especially now, when its stock is trading at a discount.

Valuation

JPMorgan's, Credit Suisse's and UBS's return on equity ratios

I decided to compare UBS and Credit Suisse, the two biggest banks in Switzerland, and JPMorgan (JPM), the largest bank in the US. As you can see from the diagram below, Credit Suisse's return on equity ratio is the lowest of the three. However, we can see that Credit Suisse's and UBS's ratios are rising, whereas JPMorgan's is falling.

Data by YCharts

Credit Suisse's, UBS's and JPMorgan's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios

The graph below is clearly showing Credit Suisse's price-to-earnings ratio is the lowest of the three banks. It is just above 7 - quite undemanding, I would say.

Data by YCharts

Credit Suisse's, UBS's and JPMorgan's price-to-book (P/B) ratios

The price-to-book ratios also paint a very similar picture.

It looks like it is logical for JPMorgan stock to trade at a premium to the two other banks due to JPMorgan's profitability. However, the Swiss banks are quite used to operating in an environment of negative interest rates. The American giant, however, has been facing positive interest rates for many years. Only this spring did the Federal Reserve bring the interest rates close to zero. So, if the negative environment continues for longer in the US, the rates might eventually become negative. This would be a highly bearish factor for the US banking sector.

Risks

Credit Suisse is the second largest Swiss bank. It is less likely to be bailed out by the Swiss government if a new banking crisis emerges than its larger competitor UBS (UBS). However, in my view, such a crisis is quite unlikely. What is more, during the 2008 crisis, the bank was able to survive without the government's help. As we have seen from the earnings history and the recent results, the bank is operating quite well given the current atmosphere of uncertainty. The restructuring process is going well too.

However, there is a risk many borrowers - businesses and private individuals - will be unable to repay their debts should the economic situation worsen. There is also a risk many asset classes, especially stocks and junk bonds, will fall. This will lead to a fall in the value of many borrowers' collaterals, thus leading to significant losses for Credit Suisse.

But the good news is that the bank is moving towards wealth management and banking for rich clients. Richer clients are, in my view, less of a risk for banks than less wealthy individuals and small businesses.

The Swiss economy stagnated even before the coronavirus-induced lockdown. What is more, the effect of the lockdown has also been tremendous. But the Swiss bank is focusing heavily on the Asia-Pacific region, which has recovered quite fast and is growing well.

Many traditional banks are also afraid of being replaced by fintech companies and the likes of Robinhood. But Credit Suisse fully realizes this risk. That is why it is digitalizing many of its operations.

Conclusion

In my view, Credit Suisse is a profitable, low-risk and undervalued bank, which might be a smart buy for a shrewd value investor. However, this investment also carries some risks. The main one is related to the worsening economic situation. This will probably be due to the second coronavirus wave. But there is hardly any stock, which would not suffer as a result of the general sell-off. However, Credit Suisse is a smart long-term investment at a reasonable price, I think.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.