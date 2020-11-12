Gifted Working Time: Around 127 hours, or 15.9 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2020 already.

I am continuing my monthly investment plans and suspiciously follow the massive rally in technology stocks as well as the vaccine-driven rebound in value stocks.

October has been an interesting month with all eyes set on the U.S. Presidential Election whose outcome has been projected but not certified yet.

I have been running all my monthly investment plans and did not make any additional purchases except one. Dividend income has been growing tremendously on a Y/Y basis as I significantly added to stocks this year that are paying a dividend in the January/April/July/October cycle.

Portfolio Changes in October

Overall, I deployed around $2,300 in September marking the third consecutive month with at least $2,000 in net investments. I am thrilled about being able to deploy significantly more fresh capital than my monthly target of $1,000 which is partially boosted by the progress I have made in my dividend journey over time.

For the time being most of that fresh capital is channeled to my bi-weekly investment plans which I have also continued in November even though I am currently contemplating what do to with the mid-month savings plans given that especially value stocks and REITs which make up a large part of my investment plans have been soaring following the phenomenal news about Pfizer's (PFE) COVID-19 vaccine progress.

Due to the nature of how the monthly investment plan process works, I am investing relatively equally into these stocks at two points of time during the month - at the beginning of the month and mid-month - which break down as shown below. Figures are in Euro and show that, for instance, at the beginning of the month, I am investing between 50 and 75 EUR each into Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), The Home Depot (HD), Visa (V), W.P. Carey (WPC) and BP (NYSE:BP). Mid-month, I am adding between 33 and 40 EUR each into STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG), AT&T (NYSE:T), NextEra Energy (NEE), TD Bank (TD), Main Street Capital (MAIN) and JPMorgan (JPM).

I have added several investment plans starting mid-September which include AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC), Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), Medical Properties Trust (MPW), the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and The Trade Desk (TTD). Investments here will be focused on high-yield as well as high-growth stocks in the technology, therapeutic and renewables sectors. Number 1 on my wishlist for such an investment plan is Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP/BEPC), but currently it is not supported.

All investment plans breakdown as follows:

All those purchases substantially raised forward annual dividend income, breaking down as follows:

All net purchases in October can be found below:

Dividend Income: What Happened on The Dividend Side?

Dividend income hit $290.44 which is down 3% sequentially and up a whopping 47% Y/Y. The sequential decline is solely driven by delayed annual dividend payments from Daimler and Vonovia in July whereas the very strong Y/Y increase is primarily driven by new positions in - what are going to become core holdings over time - W.P. Carey (WPC), Store Capital (STOR) and Medical Properties Trust (MPW) as well as ongoing purchases of existing heavy dividend payers such as Altria (MO) and Cisco (CSCO).

None of these new positions compared to a year ago currently rank in the top 3 for the month but W.P. Carey is inching closer and closer and is expected to rank third by end of January 2021.

By looking at the development of the top 3 dividend payments in October from Altria, Cisco and the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) - I am jumping over B&G Foods (BGS) here because of some special distributions in February which skew the chart - we can clearly see that over the last 5 years the average dividend payment has substantially and steadily increased. For instance, compared to 2017 the average dividend payment of these three countries is now more than twice as large thanks to organic dividend growth and a series of ongoing payments. And since September 2020 all three of them are now part of my monthly investment plan so that the $100 barrier should be easily broken in 2021.

Here is a look at my favorite chart: the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2020, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:

This view looks very cluttered at first, but it is very rich in information. It shows every single dividend payment I have received since I started my journey in 2015 in the shape of circle colored differently by year and size, based upon their contribution. The view is broken down by month and by year (not by year and by month), and thus allows to better see the development over time. For every year of a certain month, a white rectangle indicates the average monthly dividend. The area where dividends fall below that average is filled dark red, whereas the area above is colored dark green. Personally, I absolutely love this redesigned view of my old "bubbles chart," as it is much clearer to identify developments and trends in my dividend income.

Now, zooming in on October, we can immediately see a number of big green circles in a sea of black. The bigger the circle and the bigger the distance to the previous circle for the same stock the bigger is the change in dividend income compared to the prior years. The green circles for WPC, STOR and MPW easily stand out as all of these positions were only started in 2020. Furthermore, Altria's dividend income has grown meaningfully as well thanks to organic dividend growth which has been rather anemic this year and the addition to my monthly savings plan several months ago.

Another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT).

I am assuming an average hourly rate of $25.75 for 2020 here:

In 2018, I generated 121 hours in GWT, equaling slightly more than $3,000 in annual net dividends.

In 2019, I generated 142 hours in GWT, equaling almost $3,600 in annual net dividends.

In 2020, I am targeting to reach $4,000 in annual net dividends, equaling roughly 155 hours in GWT. That was a rather conservative estimate, as it only reflects around 12% growth driven by organic dividend growth and new purchases. However, due to a series of dividend cuts already during this year, it will be interesting to see if and to what extent my new investments can offset them.

The view below shows YTD dividends for every year since 2015 - in this case, total net dividends for January for each year. The lower section depicts YTD Y/Y growth, i.e., as the year progresses, that green bar should creep up to at least 12%, so I will be able to hit my growth target. Right now, it stands at +9% (+3% as of the end of September) due to the reasons mentioned above.

Across years the YTD Dividend Race as I like to call it looks as follows. While 2020 still looks pretty disappointing right now albeit the slope of the curve has turned more favorably following a very strong October, this sets up a relatively low baseline for 2021 to beat:

Expressed in GWT, it presents itself as follows:

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 503 hours, or 63 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek, that equals more than 12 weeks of vacation funded via dividends. YTD (green bars) - Around 127 hours, or 15.9 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2020 already which equals three full weeks of work financed via passive income in the form of dividends. Highlighted in pink is the accumulated YTD total at the end of the current reporting month (October) across each year.

Upcoming November Dividends

As every month, November is packed with dividend payments spearheaded by AT&T (T) and AbbVie (ABBV), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), W.P. Carey and Medical Properties Trust. The snapshot below is taken from my newly and free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and show my expected dividend payments in October.

My Dividend Portfolio Composition (Excludes Non-Dividend-Paying Companies)

At end of October, my dividend portfolio is composed as follows:

Company Name Ticker % Market Value Apple Inc. (AAPL) 12.72% Visa Inc Class A (V) 5.94% AT&T Inc. (T) 4.34% Mcdonald's Corp (MCD) 4.23% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 3.53% Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 3.06% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.93% Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) 2.79% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) 2.51% Southern Co (SO) 2.38% Altria Group Inc (MO) 1.97% NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 1.94% Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDS.B) 1.79% Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 1.79% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 1.77% Siemens Healthineers (SHE) 1.67% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 1.65% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 1.59% Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1.47% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) 1.34% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1.31% Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) 1.25% 3M Co (MMM) 1.23% PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1.22% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 1.16% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 1.15% Daimler (OTCPK:OTCPK:DDAIF) 1.13% Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Preference Shares (OTCPK:OTCPK:BMWYY) 1.09% Home Depot (HD) 1.08% W.P. Carey (WPC) 1.05% B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 1.00% BP (BP) 0.98% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 0.95% Intel Corporation (INTC) 0.95% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 0.95% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 0.95% Morgan Stanley (MS.PK) 0.94% Target Corporation (TGT) 0.94% Dominion Energy Inc (D) 0.93% Unilever NV ADR (UN) 0.91% Store Capital (STOR) 0.89% Bank of America Corp (BAC.PK) 0.89% Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) 0.85% Blackstone Group LP (BX) 0.81% The Coca-Cola Co (KO) 0.77% Allianz SE (OTCQX:AZSEY) 0.75% Medical Properties Trust (MPW) 0.70% BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) 0.67% Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) 0.67% Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 0.64% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0.56% Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) 0.53% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) 0.53% Walt Disney Co (DIS) 0.50% QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) 0.46% Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) 0.44% General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 0.44% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.39% CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) 0.36% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 0.33% Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 0.31% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) 0.30% Sixt (OTC:SXTSY) 0.26% Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) 0.26% Bayer AG (OTCPK:OTCPK:BAYZF) 0.25% MPLX LP (MPLX) 0.24% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) 0.24% Energy Transfer Partners (ET) 0.23% Stryker (SYK) 0.22% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 0.22% Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 0.20% Medtronic (MDT) 0.20% Drillisch (OTC:OTC:DRHKF) 0.19% Fresenius SE (OTCQX:OTCQX:FSNUF) 0.19% AGNC Investment Corporation (AGNC) 0.17% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 0.16% CVS Health Corp (CVS) 0.14% Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) 0.14% Mastercard (MA) 0.13% Realty Income Corp (O) 0.13% Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) 0.13% Fresenius Medial Care (FMS) 0.12% Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) 0.12% Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) 0.12% Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) 0.11% Apollo Investment (AINV) 0.10% Boeing (BA) 0.10% Brookfield Property Planners (BPY) 0.07% New Residential Corporation (NRZ) 0.07% General Electric Company (GE) 0.05% Nextera Energy (NEE) 0.05%

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.