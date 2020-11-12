What's The ROI On Owning A Home?

If you're reading this, chances are that you have to make choices around whether to invest in housing, stocks, or both.

"Buying your home is usually a terrible investment," reads one CNBC headline. "Buying a home to live in is a terrible way to build wealth," says Business Insider. "Buying a house is for suckers," says self-help guru Grant Cardone. Any time the mainstream media is all on one side of the issue like this, I like to run the numbers for myself. What I found is that they're wrong.

I read every one of the articles, and couldn't find a single reference to the IRR of owning a home, cash on cash return, or any indication that someone had run the numbers for themselves. In actuality, the rate of return of owning a home is comparable to the rate of return of investing in stocks, which I will show.

Here's what the National Bureau of Economic Research has to say about homeownership.

Financially, the returns to purchasing a home in a “normal” market are strong, typically outperforming the stock market and an index of publicly traded apartment companies on an after-tax basis.

Homeowners benefit from what's known as imputed rent as well as appreciation in home prices. If you live in a home that you own, you don't have to pay rent. Economic theory says to impute (to assign a value to) the rent you avoid paying to the ROI of owning a home. You are responsible for operating costs, however, including property taxes, maintenance, and insurance, however. You are also responsible for financing costs if you mortgage your property and closing costs. All of these numbers can be boiled down into a spreadsheet, and in the end, you see that buying a home makes sense after all.

Here are the expense numbers for the median home.

Source: NBER

The return on equity numbers are what to pay attention to. They show that for taxpayers who itemize, the returns crushed the stock market since 2002, with an IRR of 14.3 percent annually. Even without tax benefits, the annual rate of return on buying a home was 10 percent annually, during a period which included the Great Financial Crisis and housing crash. What about going forward?

With inflation-adjusted prices a little higher and interest rates lower than before, I would expect returns going forward to be roughly similar to the past, as the fundamentals are roughly in line with the past. The 2017 Trump tax bill made homeownership somewhat less attractive compared to renting, but most taxpayers who are in the financial position to buy a home get at least a partial tax benefit with the bigger standard deduction and cap on SALT, with the sweet spot seeming to be those making more than $150,000 per year and less than $500,000, judging by statistics on itemizing deductions and the mortgage cap at 750,000.

Here are statistics for a few individual housing markets.

Source: NBER

Cleveland and Chicago had the worst returns on equity, whereas Los Angeles had the highest return on investing in housing. Home equity is the biggest component of net worth for middle-class and upper-middle families in the US, so a strategy of renting and investing in stocks may work for someone who is single and wealthy, but in my mind, homeownership is the most proven way to build wealth for the middle and upper-middle class. I've previously written negatively about the highly cyclical coastal California housing markets (the Bay Area and Silicon Valley were falling before coronavirus and the pandemic has really hammered the point home on overvalued markets), but the median family is able to buy a home on a median income in places like Texas and Florida and should do so. Real estate is local and fundamentals matter, but the vast majority of people reading this article will make more money owning their home than renting.

The fintech company Betterment did a similar study showing that the rate of return of buying a home is between 8 and 10 percent annually, even if your household gets no tax benefits. With the Federal Reserve locked and loaded to encourage inflation in the post-coronavirus world, fixing your housing cost has a clear benefit.

What if you own your home outright? In that case, I would personally take the net operating income number from the first graph and add the expected appreciation; you would likely expect around a 4 percent in NOI and 3 percent appreciation, for an unlevered return of 7 percent. Luxury properties typically have a little lower rent as a percentage of their value, whereas the median property has a higher ROI.

One common issue for households to have too much in bonds while holding a mortgage that pays costs more than their bonds earn. The biggest risk to owning a home? The research I've read said divorce is a major factor in disrupting the accumulation of wealth via homeownership, and empirically, this rings true.

Will buying a house trap you?

A common argument against buying a home is that renting is more flexible. This is true to some extent, but as a counterpoint, if you want to move, you're free to rent your home, and if you have a lease, often you have to pay to break it. Before the pandemic, there was an interesting subculture of people who reached VP level jobs in Manhattan in their late 20s, bought places there, and rented them on Airbnb, allowing them to quit their jobs and travel the world essentially for free. On a less glamorous note, people always need places to live, allowing you to avoid having to sell your property. Another neat trick I've seen people personally use is to go to a bank and get a new appraisal on your house, and if you've owned it for a few years and prices have appreciated, often you can pull out more than you put in on your original down payment.

The popularity of the condo and townhouse market shows that many of the benefits that people associate with renting can be had by buying a property that matches your lifestyle. For a deeper look, a handy calculator on buying vs. renting is this New York Times Upshot calculator.

Should you buy rentals too?

Owning real estate besides your home is a business. Buying a REIT is a passive investment. Knowing the difference can save you a lot of frustration. Factors that will help you succeed in real estate include the ability to vertically integrate sales and administrative parts of the business (having a real estate license is key here), being bilingual, and/or being able to do work yourself to improve properties. Factors that hurt your ability to succeed in rental real estate include being tied to a job 9+ hours per weekday, a poor understanding of who to trust, and not running proformas. Typical levered IRRs for wisely purchased rental properties are in the teens, twenties, or higher. If the numbers don't pencil in, don't do the deal. Real estate investing isn't for everyone. My family's first business was in real estate flipping houses, we had a lot of fun and made good money.

Conclusion

The mainstream media has it wrong on homeownership. The data shows that buying a home is associated with positive financial outcomes in theory and in practice. Buying a home that's too expensive is another issue altogether. However, if you're smart about it, homeownership is an intelligent way to increase your wealth, with a return comparable or above index funds. Like the stock market, buying assets with good fundamentals and being patient greatly increases your odds of success. If you're reading and wondering whether you should buy a house or not, my data says go for it.

