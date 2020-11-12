Since the food delivery sector is growing fast, investors are enthusiastic about Ocado's stock. That is why it is so expensive right now.

Quite recently many European countries, most notably France, Germany and the UK, reimposed lockdowns for at least a month. As we all know, this was a result of the recent surge in coronavirus infections. Many employees were highly encouraged to work from home. This obviously means no restaurants and cafes would operate as usual. That is why even more people will be highly encouraged to order food online. So, companies like Ocado Group (OTCPK:OCDGF) (OTCPK:OCDDY) are obviously here to benefit. However, the company's financial results are not really that impressive. What is more, the stock seems to be overvalued right now.

Financials

In the middle of September Ocado posted a trading update. In its partnership with Marks & Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSF) (OTCQX:MAKSY) the company delivered an excellent performance.

Source: Ocado Group's website

Although the number of orders did not rise by much compared to the same period a year ago, the retail revenue rose by 52%. This was due to the fact the average order totaled £141. Particularly pleasing was the fact that the company also decided to deliver some non-food M&S's products. According to the management's statement, the launch of M&S products has increased the average customer order by around 5 items. What is more, 98% of customers are already shopping M&S.

All that sounds quite impressive. At the same time, as expected, the trading statement contained very little financial information.

But there were plenty of financial figures in the half-year results published on July 14.

Source: Ocado Group's presentation, page 5

They really make me question the company's efficiency, given the EBITDA margin fell, whereas the revenue rose substantially.

However, if we dig a little bit deeper, we will see that a lion's share of the company's losses was due to the international solutions department.

Source: Ocado Group's presentation, page 6

The majority of international solutions expenditures is due to the company's expansion in France and Canada. The operations in the two countries do not even generate any meaningful revenue. However, the company has to invest a lot in the infrastructure, most importantly its customer fulfillment centers. According to the management's estimates, the operations will start by this year's end. So, international fees will be recognized too. However, the management also expects to spend even more on its international department. According to the 2020 outlook, capital expenditures will total £600m. This is definitely costly and we cannot be certain when this division will eventually turn profitable.

At the same time, it seems that the company can afford to invest in the infrastructure. If we look at the results summary on Ocado's website, we will see that the company's cash position improved significantly if we compare 1H 2019 to 2H 2020. In the first half of 2019, the cash balance only totaled around £360m as opposed to about £1,300m in the second half of 2020.

But, in my opinion, it is not quite prudent to expand business operations if a company cannot even show positive earnings. Retail is Ocado's most successful division. It mostly deals with grocery deliveries to UK customers. Its revenue growth was sound, indeed. However, the number of customers did not rise significantly. Instead, a lion's share of the 27% revenue rise was due to an increase in the value of the average order. So, it might have been more prudent of the management to focus on attracting new clients. It is particularly important now, given Ocado's grocery market share in the UK is less than 2%.

Source: Kantar World Panel

So, domestic growth seems to be essential here.

At the same time, Ocado's international expansion, if carried out successfully, would eventually lead to economies of scale and greater revenues. What is more, it would reduce the company's vulnerability to the UK's market by spreading the risks.

The industry's outlook

Expansion and growth in the food delivery sector are crucial since the industry itself is fast-growing. In the UK, for example, the online share of grocery almost doubled over the last year due to the pandemic. And much more is yet to come since the online share is only 13%.

Source: The company's presentation, page 16

According to Ocado's management, even after the end of the pandemic many people will still carry on ordering their groceries online for the sake of convenience. However, in my view, this requires additional efforts from the company to make customer experience great. The problem here is that many companies already recognize the demand for food delivery. Even traditional UK supermarkets like Tesco (OTCQX:TSCDY) (OTCQX:TSCDF) offer delivery options nowadays. So, the market is quite tight - greater is the need to win customer loyalty.

Valuation

Although the company has been operating for 20 years, it does not have a meaningful profitability history. And as I have just mentioned, it is not profitable now. Indeed, it has ambitious plans and it can afford to fulfill them with the cash pile it has. However, how rational would it be in the current situation? It might seem reasonable to expand in a sector, which shows excellent growth. But we must also ask ourselves if the financial results are reflected by the current valuation multiples.

Here I will analyze Ocado's valuation according to its price-to-sales (P/S) and price-to-book (P/B) ratios. It is impossible to use the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio since the company is loss-making.

Price-to-sales ratio

Data by YCharts

A reasonable P/S ratio is considered to be between 1 and 2. But Ocado has a P/S ratio of around 9. It's extremely high, given the company's earnings.

Price-to-book ratio

Data by YCharts

A P/B of 1 to 3 is usually considered to be reasonable. Ocado, in turn, has a price-to-book ratio of about 17, which makes the company seem overvalued.

Conclusion

Ocado's financials are quite weak but the management is ambitious. The company's losses are due to heavy investing in international expansion. Once completed, there is a chance the Ocado Group might turn profitable. However, there is no such certainty. The food delivery market is quite tight since many companies recognize the rising customer demand. At the same time, being in this market gives companies plenty of growth opportunities. However, by looking at the company's stock price and valuation multiples it looks like investors are asked to overpay in advance for future profits, which may take ages to come. I would personally refrain from buying Ocado stock.

