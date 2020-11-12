Raytheon Technologies (RTX) has been a major casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, as new commercial aircraft and related part orders have plunged. Sales from the military have helped to offset losses in the Collins aerospace and Pratt & Whitney engine units. But with government spending cuts likely coming in 2021-22 across the globe to achieve closer balance in sovereign budgets, a slow projected rebound in commercial aviation orders may weigh this company down another year or two. When I review Raytheon’s heavy debt load and sputtering stock trading action, I believe this equity selection will continue to underperform the S&P 500 another 12-18 months, at a minimum.

The current Raytheon organization and business lineup is a result of its mega-merger with the defense businesses of United Technologies. The marriage was officially completed in April, and the new enterprise is working hard to rationalize costs against the negative coronavirus pandemic effect on commercial airliner demand. In many respects, the company is suffering the same fate as Boeing (BA), where orders for new planes by air carriers worldwide have been cancelled on a weekly basis since April.

A review of the steep drop in revenue, cash flow and profitability from the business segments focused on private sector demand is pictured below. The third quarter (ended in September) resembled the train wreck report of Q2 for these units.

Anyone presently bullish on Raytheon is hoping for a significant turnaround in commercial aircraft demand, AND healthy military order flow continuing from governments. If one or the other fails to materialize next year, the company’s extensive debt and leverage position starts to become a real problem for generating income growth.

High Debt and Liability Position

Over the past five years, an acquisition spree has snowballed into a $92 billion sum of total liabilities on the balance sheet. Only Boeing has piled on more debt and IOUs over the same span in the defense and aerospace manufacturing industry. Below is a graph of the situation, with peers and competitors listed. General Dynamics (GD), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC) and L3Harris (LHX) are included for our comparisons.

As a result of the takeovers and mergers, alongside some share buybacks, the company now has a negative tangible book value approaching -$27 billion, or roughly -$18 a share.

With the appearance of the COVID-19 airline recession/depression in demand and work stoppages from economic shutdowns, sharply lower 2020 cash flow from Raytheon does not match well with massively increased leverage. Below is a graph comparing cash flow to debt. Notice how Raytheon’s line has squiggled down since 2016, from a relatively conservative position to a horribly risky score in the peer group. Given Boeing’s business rebounds some in 2021-22, it is quite possible Raytheon’s cash flow ability to repay debt will be the worst of the major defense contractors. Again, bulls are counting on merger cost synergies and a nice rebound in both military/civilian orders will improve the cash flow picture down the road. What if a weak travel economy, government defense cuts, and lackluster merger integration is Raytheon's future?

Cash flow on each dollar in sales has crashed in 2020. Moving from an industry normal range the last five years, today’s trailing 12-month reading of 5.6% must rebound in 2021 to save the day. Absent marked improvement in operations, Wall Street could rediscount the risk side of the equation, sending the share price down substantially. Under a double-dip recession scenario, a retest of the March price bottom near $40 a share cannot be ruled out.

Hazy Earnings Future

The bad news for Raytheon shareholders is earnings are not expected to bounce back quickly. We now have a surplus of commercial planes, that may be called a glut. Still running at just 30% of capacity vs. 2019, air passenger traffic in the U.S. could slide sharply yet again as coronavirus spread picks up this fall/winter. Sure, a successful vaccine will help the world get back to normal in the second half of 2021. But what if passenger traffic trends have been permanently altered? Businesses save money when they keep sales personnel home and use Zoom or FaceTime to meet with customers. Americans at the bottom of the pay scale may skip vacations, because they cannot afford the cost of travel for years. Then the U.S. defense budget is slashed to try and tackle a $2 trillion structural, annual deficit mess, far above the $1 trillion setup pre-coronavirus.

Below are charts of the expected slow rebound for earnings from Raytheon vs. the peer group, a forward 1-year P/E valuation comparison, and the rotten net profit margin performance of 2020. From my perspective, Raytheon is not cheap at $66 a share in the middle of November.

Technical Momentum

Yes, Raytheon has been a horrible investment the last year, and there is no guarantee it can recover like equities in other sectors of the economy. Below is a graph of the stagnant to falling total return performance, including dividends, outlined by the company vs. our group of defense/aerospace giants and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) the last 1-year, 3-year and 10-year spans.

Raytheon has scored in the bottom 25% of the S&P 500 for overall momentum trends since March, in my Victory Formation computer sorts. I have charted some of my favorite indicators below on a 52-week graph. Price performance vs. the overall market has been abysmal since March. The Negative Volume Index and On Balance Volume readings have also been in steady decline since the March-April period. Basically, underlying selling trends have been evident on both high and low volume trading sessions, with price failing to rebound with the general U.S. market bounce back to all-time record territory.

Final Thoughts

Raytheon has been a favorite of Wall Street analysts and several authors on Seeking Alpha in late 2020. Over the past three years, only a single bearish recommendation has been posted on the website, as primary analysis! However, the computer-drive SA "Quant" score of actual business returns/margins/revisions and stock price changes vs. peers has lagged that enthusiasm. The contrarian play would be to look at the cold hard facts of the investment case for Raytheon, and run (or fly) in the other direction.

My research suggests plenty of alternative investment names will provide a better return on your money in coming years. I rate the stock an Avoid or Sell, especially in the context of finding stronger-positioned equities in the marketplace. I suspect this year’s underperformance span may linger into 2021. If you choose, selling the company short in a diversified long/short portfolio may not be the worst decision you can make with your capital. I am not personally short Raytheon shares at the moment, but would consider it under a number of macroeconomic circumstances and events into the end of 2020.

One of the best arguments for Raytheon ownership is its 2.9% dividend yield, which should stay in place given a slight recovery in business operations during 2021. The dividend risk is Raytheon’s balance sheet holds too many liabilities, and the cash payout may not be easily covered under a prolonged recession scenario. Another point to contemplate, the dividend must be paid on borrowed shares in a short position. The dividend represents a greater than typical “cost” for holding a bearish stake vs. the 1.6% S&P 500 market yield, or rates near zero for many high-flying tech stocks. In my experience, this interest obligation should not be a huge hurdle to overcome for short sellers, but I thought it worth mentioning.

As we have witnessed from a variety of companies during the surprise pandemic, high levels of debt/leverage are a toxic cocktail for stock prices in a recession. If we get a double-dip downturn this winter, from failed government stimulus spending and/or an out-of-control spike in COVID-19 spread, Raytheon will find its stock quote under pressure again.

If you decide to short Raytheon, please understand shorting involves greater risk than a regular long approach to investing. You can lose more than you invest initially, if good news propels a stock higher unexpectedly. I suggest shorting a number of individual stocks with your capital only as a hedge against your investments on the long side. Small short positions and a net-neutral to somewhat net-long portfolio design overall will keep bearish short-sale picks from ruining portfolio performance.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

