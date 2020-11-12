International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is a company that gives mixed feelings to investors. Ask Warren Buffett. He was most excited about his new investment in IBM - his first in an IT company - shortly after which he regretfully sold his investment at a loss, wishing he had stuck with good old brick and mortar.

One of the world’s oldest IT companies, IBM has a strong and old established brand name that goes long back before the founders of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) were born. This giant has tried to reinvent itself a few times to remain relevant in a fast-changing world, and an even faster changing sector. Will it succeed to do it again?

Results in line with expectations and with recent strategic update

IBM reported revenues of $17.56 billion that were slightly higher than the analyst estimates. The mean estimate of 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data, expected IBM to report a 2.7% decrease in revenues to $17.542 billion from $18.03 billion a year ago. Earnings per share reached $2.58 per share, in line with the analysts’ mean estimate. (IBM revenue edges past estimates on cloud strength)

The coronavirus crisis has led many of IBM’s clients to reduce spending on old-style applications and systems and to move a larger portion of their IT budgets to the cloud. IBM has seen some benefit from this transformation in IT spending, with a 7% jump in cloud and cognitive revenue in the latest quarter. Total cloud revenue reached $24.4 billion over the last 12 months, up 22%. But that increase was not enough to make up for a decline in areas like applications development, consulting and transaction processing.

Various consulting and technology services accounted for nearly 60% of IBM’s revenue in the latest quarter – similar to previous quarters – though these businesses have been shrinking steadily and faced relentless profit margin pressures. Revenue from Global Business Services — the IBM division that includes consulting and is heavily affected by cyclical pressures — fell 5% to $4 billion. Global Technology Services, which has suffered in the secular shift to cloud spending, dropped 4%, to $6.5 billion. The company’s revenues have shrunk in 30 of the last 34 quarters. IBM’s management is desperate to return the company to sustainable growth, with a current – challenging – target of mid-single-digit revenue growth in the medium term.

Cloud and cognitive remained standouts in profit generation. The division generated a pre-tax income margin of 28.5% – almost double the combined group margin of 14.7% - both improved from Q2 margins of 26% and 12.8%, respectively.

Transformational resetting year?

IBM’s newish CEO Arvind Krishna who started in April of this, has been promoting the hybrid cloud model, which lets companies combine private systems and servers with cloud offerings. He was responsible for the $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat. Mr. Krishna’s plans were crowned 10 days ago when the company announced that IBM will be split into two, separating the legacy infrastructure services businesses to focus on the higher growth and higher profitability cloud computing (IBM Strategic Update 2020). The split in itself has no direct clear impact in significantly boosting prospects in either business, but sales growth rate should improve in the new unit focused on cloud computing, once the spin-off happens.

Clouds abound before the sky clears

Competitors in cloud are ahead, large and rich

Cloud is becoming highly competitive and margins, although high now, will be thin in the future. It will become more of a commodity offering rather than a game changer for IBM. And even a more focused IBM will struggle to catch and overtake market leaders Microsoft and Amazon in the cloud business. The rise of cloud computing has seen customers steadily reduce their spending on in-house technology, shifting more of their IT budgets to the two cloud leaders. As more companies increasingly rely on the cloud, IBM’s reputation, relationships and expertise could give it an edge. But the two market leaders have years of head start and a significant install base. They continually roll out more tools and features to lock in these customers. In technology, that head start is like decades in other industries. Amazon’s AWS has significantly more services, and more features within those services, than any other cloud provider from infrastructure technologies. AWS also has the deepest functionality within those services (Amazon Web Services (AWS) - Cloud Computing Services). IBM needs to be running at twice the speed to catch up before the next technology already kicks in.

IBM has also way less financial flexibility than its rivals. Both Amazon and Microsoft have more than 10 times the market capitalisation of IBM. According to my calculations, IBM has a stretched credit profile, with net bank debt to operating cash flow of 3.3x – miles higher than its cloud competitors Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet who are awash with cash. Alphabet alone has as much cash on its balance sheet as almost the entire market cap of IBM. A recent downgrade of IBM by Moody's to A2 (A equivalent with Standard and Poor's) implies that IBM’s credit metrics are still strong for servicing existing debt (IBM Credit LLC Credit Rating - Moody's). But adding more debt loads for large cash acquisitions will be very challenging, and the only options would be diluting existing shareholders by issuing shares - the opposite strategy of the past few years when IBM was aggressively buying back shares and paying dividends. While IBM has paid $97 billion since 2012 to shareholders, the likes of Amazon and Alphabet have been conserving their cash and investing the same amounts in technology development and in strengthening their market positions.

The spin-off concentrates focus but also risks

IBM’s competitors generate significant, stable revenues and high profit margins from their non-cloud businesses that allow them to invest comfortably in strengthening their market positions and offerings in cloud. IBM’s new cloud division will not have that luxury or the cash-generating machines that Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet have from their non-cloud businesses.

The planned spin-off of the businesses will also reduce the variety of services IBM has been able to offer to customers in the past. IBM has specialised in helping companies make their various IT systems work in tandem efficiently, even if this may have become less of a niche as cloud services are often easier to manage. The division of businesses will lead to the end of IBM’s traditional structure as a single all-in provider of enterprise technology.

The infrastructure business of IBM is not highly profitable on a stand-alone basis, but it provided avenues to other more profitable services for revenue generation. The infrastructure and service business supported a large majority of the cloud business. Spinning it off will mean significant restructuring of the company and its marketing operation, and potentially loss of economies of scale and cross-selling opportunities. However, customers are making more independent and segregated decisions about which services they procure, and IBM is likely to maintain various respective customer relationships.

Where does IBM go from here?

IBM is still a major player in the IT business, and it has the legacy, reputation and wide customer networks that can allow it to bounce back. According to Statista, IBM has the 5th largest market share globally in cloud infrastructure services revenues – 5% of a fast-growing $111 billion market. Not bad to allow some room for manoeuvring and for maintaining a small slice of a large and fast-growing pie.

Since 2012, IBM has invested nearly $30 billion in capital expenditures, building its cloud and cognitive offerings and reinforcing its security and services capabilities. Last year, the company expanded its empire by 65 companies, including Red Hat, the largest acquisition in the history of IBM. The company has also invested $45 billion in research and development since 2012, mainly in relation to its cloud businesses, AI, blockchain and quantum computing. As a result, IBM inventors received 9,262 US patents in 2019, the most ever awarded to a US company.

IBM has been changing – although more slowly than investors would have liked. In 2013, cloud represented only 4% of IBM’s revenues. Today, cloud represents close to a third of revenues — a $20 billion-plus business — and growing rapidly. Investments in data and AI have supported IBM’s position of enterprise market leadership. For the third straight year, IDC has named IBM the global leader in AI. IBM secured more than 1,800 AI patents in 2019 alone. And in IT security, IBM counts 95% of the Fortune Global 500 as its clients. While in blockchain, IBM is considered a global leader in enterprise blockchain solutions.

So is IBM good value for money versus its peers?

Well, to start with, IBM has no peers. Its mix of businesses is unique, combining legacy infrastructure and consulting businesses with the more modern futuristic cloud business. In cloud, you have quite a few obvious competitors, all of whom are very richly valued compared to IBM. Amazon is trading at 95x P/E, Alphabet at 52x and Snowflake does not even have an 'E' since it never generated profits yet. You can buy IBM for 12.5x P/E, which seems to be dirt cheap. Yet, IBM's growth history has been patchy at best, with several years of stagnant or declining revenues versus mind-blowing growth for its competitors. Current valuations imply that this scenario is expected to continue. But the valuations are leaving nothing for mistakes; they imply that IBM will never grow and that its competitors will continue recording astronomic growth figures. Probably both assumptions need to be taken with a pinch of salt. IBM's valuation already incorporates past anaemic growth and doubts about recovery. It gives investors a fair price to enter at.

IBM is still in the game. Although the company has various challenges, if strategic decisions are taken correctly and applied swiftly, IBM should have the capability to enthuse investors in the years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.