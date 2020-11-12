How To Pick Low-Risk Dividend Stocks

How to use them to cut the risk of picking bad stocks.

Dividend stocks beat the market in the long run

Stocks paying dividends have outperformed in aggregate for decades. The next table shows statistics on S&P 500 stocks paying a dividend between January 2000 and November 2020, compared with the equal-weighted benchmark.

Jan 2000- Nov 2020, reset quarterly Tot.Return Ann.Return Max Drawdown Sharpe Volatility S&P 500 stocks, equal weight 440.34% 8.43% -59.90% 0.47 17.46% S&P 500 dividend stocks, equal weight 559.16% 9.47% -59.18% 0.54 16.55%

The dividend stock subset has a higher total return and a lower volatility.

However, chasing high yields is not the right strategy. High-dividend ETFs (VYM, SDY, SCHD, DVY, SPYD) have lagged the S&P 500 (SPY) for years, even reinvesting dividends. This year has been especially bad for high dividend industries: the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) and the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) are, respectively, 40% and 47% below their 52-week high.

Filtering dividend stocks with simple metrics can drastically improve the quality of your portfolio. The next paragraph shows a way to use the Altman Z-score and the Piotroski F-score, which are available in many screeners.

Filtering dividend stocks

The Altman Z-score aims at quantifying the risk of bankruptcy. Companies with a score below 1.81 are considered in distress zone.

The Piotroski F-score is the sum of nine binary indicators in profitability, leverage and operating efficiency. It is an integer between 0 and 9, higher is better.

The payout ratio is the amount of dividends paid to shareholders divided by the net income. High values are considered a red flag.

The next table shows return and risk metrics of a reference set consisting in the top quartile in dividend yield of the S&P 500 (125 stocks with higher dividends), then filtering this set with the Altman Z-score, adding a Piotroski filter and a payout ratio filter.

Jan 2000- Nov 2020, reset quarterly Tot.Return Ann.Return Drawdown Sharpe S&P 500 (SPY) 235.3% 6.0% -55.4% 0.38 S&P 500 equal weight (RSP) 447.6% 8.5% -59.9% 0.47 top quartile in dividend yield 592.1% 9.7% -65.1% 0.54 top quartile and Alt.Z-score>=1.81 850.4% 11.4% -56.8% 0.62 same as above and Piot.F-score>=6 1125.7% 12.8% -50.9% 0.72 same as above and payout ratio<90% 1065.5% 12.5% -52.5% 0.72

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns.Data Source: Portfolio123

Applying filters based on the Altman Z-score and the Piotroski F-score improves the annualized return by about three percentage points and the maximum drawdown by 14 percentage points. The risk-adjusted performance measured in Sharpe ratio is also significantly improved. Adding a payout ratio filter deteriorates the return and risk metrics a bit. The payout ratio filter looks useless from a statistical point of view, but a ratio above 100% must still be considered a red flag.

Conclusion

The Altman Z-score and the Piotroski F-score provide efficient filters to discard the riskiest dividend stocks.

These filters offer a statistical advantage, not a guarantee on every stock.

They are part of the stock-picking rules of QRV Stability portfolio.

