The positive revenue outlook appears to be priced-in as the dividend yield is low and the target price for next year is below the current market price.

Revenue of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC) is well on a recovery track due to an improvement in rent collection and occupation. Moreover, ACC has several projects under development that will add to total revenue in the coming years. Despite a fall in funds from operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, ACC maintained its quarterly dividend at the level of $0.47 per share throughout this year. If ACC continues to maintain its dividend at this uncomfortably high level next year, then the REIT will offer a dividend yield of just 4.6% using the last closing price. Further, valuation analysis suggests that ACC is currently somewhat overvalued in the market. Due to the relatively low dividend yield and small downside, I’m adopting a neutral rating on ACC.

Revenue on Track to Recovery

After a tough second quarter, ACC’s financials for the third quarter of 2020 show that the REIT is already on a recovery track. As mentioned in the third quarter’s earnings supplemental, the company collected an average of 94.6% of the rent in the third quarter, up from 93.7% in the second quarter of 2020. Towards the end of the third quarter, the rent collection improved further to 97%, as mentioned in the earnings supplemental. Further, the occupancy level was at 90.3% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 97.4% of the same store properties in the third quarter of 2019. The third quarter’s occupancy was slightly better than the 90.1% occupancy level in the second quarter of 2020. Replying to an analyst’s query about the occupancy level for fall 2021, the management stated in the third quarter’s conference call that it expects occupancy to return to the historical average of 97-97.5%.

The outlook is positive for the coming quarters because the situation is likely to improve once a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, most probably in early 2021. The management mentioned in the conference call that out of ACC’s 68 markets, only five completely switched to online instruction during the pandemic while the overwhelming majority remained hybrid, i.e. they employed online and in-person means of curriculum delivery. Further, 85% of universities in ACC’s markets surveyed by the management witnessed only a 0.3% decline in enrollment this fall. Moreover, the management expects to refund rent of only $1.2 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $15 million of rent refunds in the second quarter of 2020, as mentioned in the earnings supplement.

Additionally, ACC has several projects under development or in the pipeline that will boost revenue in the coming years, according to details given in the earnings supplement. ACC plans to complete a 1,502-bed project at the University of California, Riverside in September 2021, and a 476-bed project at Georgetown University in August 2022. ACC is also planning to complete the remaining phases of the Disney College Program from 2021 to 2023. Additionally, ACC has several projects in the pipeline that include a project in Texas to be completed by the summer of 2022, two projects in California to be completed by summer 2023, and two projects in Massachusetts to be completed by the fall of 2024.

However, certain factors are likely to restrain revenue growth in the coming quarters. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects to run at an elevated level of bad debt due to the pandemic. Moreover, ACC completed the first two phases of the Disney College Program earlier this year; however, the facilities could not be occupied due to the pandemic. The management mentioned in the conference call that it did not expect occupancy before the second half of 2021 based on Disney’s updated projections.

Considering the improving trend of occupancy and rent collection, upcoming site additions, and the elevated level of bad debt, I’m expecting ACC’s total revenues to increase by 2% year-over-year in 2021.

Expecting FFO of $2.04 per Share in 2021

The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects expenses to remain high in the coming quarters due to high occupancy and approximately $2.5 million to $3 million of expected additional annual costs for COVID-related cleaning supplies and procedures. Moreover, the upcoming projects mentioned above will add to the expenses. Overall, I’m expecting the funds from operations (“FFO”) to revenue margin to be around 33% for 2021, compared to an average of 37.5% from 2015 to 2019.

Considering the expected revenue increase and the relatively low margin, I’m expecting ACC to report FFO of around $2.04 per share in 2021. The following table shows my estimates for revenue, income, and FFO.

High Payout but Dividend Yield is Not Attractive

Due to the pandemic, ACC’s FFO fell to $0.32 per share in the third quarter, from $0.36 per share in the second quarter, and $0.69 per share in the first quarter of 2020. Despite the decrease in FFO, ACC maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.47 per share throughout the year, which led to a payout ratio of over 100% in the second and third quarters. My estimates suggest that the payout ratio will be uncomfortably high in 2021 if ACC further maintains the dividend at the current level. As a result, a dividend cut cannot be ruled out. The following table shows my estimates for the payout ratio.

If ACC maintains its quarterly dividend at $0.47 per share in 2021, then its dividend yield will arrive at only 4.6%. If ACC cuts its dividend then the dividend yield will be even lower. In my opinion, a dividend yield of 4.6% or lower is quite unattractive for a REIT, especially when it pays out much of its FFO leaving very little for reinvestment.

Valuation analysis further shows that ACC is currently not trading at an attractive level. I’m using the historical average price-to-FFO multiple of 18.9 to value the REIT, as shown below.

Multiplying the average price-to-FFO ratio with the forecast FFO of $2.04 per share gives a target price of $38.5, which is below ACC’s closing price for November 11, 2020. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the price-to-FFO multiple.

The small downside and the unattractive dividend yield show that the positive outlook for revenue recovery is already priced-in. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on ACC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.