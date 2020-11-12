The energy sector has been one where even seasoned investors have had a hard time making sense of the bear market. The last few days have produced a rather notable bounce from the bottom. While we have made it clear, many times, that we like the preferred shares, we have started finding some compelling risk-reward opportunities in the common shares. This should not be construed as an "all-clear" signal though. For those that want to delve into this space though, we go over one more opportunity.

The First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) is a closed-end fund that invests primarily in what its name covers. The fund has been crushed like almost every other one in the sector, but we think it is one of the better ones. We make our case below.

The Fund

FPL started when the bears were just warming up. They toyed with the bulls in 2014 but in 2015 and 2016 they started really showing them who the boss actually was. If you have a sensitive disposition, we would caution on the next chart. View Discretion Advised.

Data by YCharts

To spare your eyes more excruciating pain, we used the total return charts rather than the "price-only" charts. But however you cut it, FPL has been a "house of pain". It has kept up with the standard benchmark, Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) though and handily outperformed Infracap MLP ETF (AMZA). Keeping with the unleveraged AMLP is worth a partial credit. Beating AMZA does not get it extra points though as it has been pretty impossible to not beat that one.

The Portfolio

FPLs top holdings includes some well know MLP holdings like Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) and Magellan Midstream Partners LP. (MMP).

Source: First Trust

Alongside those names, FPL has mixed it up by having TC Pipelines (TCP) and its controlling parent TC Energy Corp. (TRP). The fund has no issues jumping across the northern border and on last check holds many other Canadian plays like Enbridge Inc. (ENB) and AltaGas Ltd. (OTCPK:ATGFF). While those have actually provided some alpha versus the MLP index, they do not explain the fact that FPL has kept up with the passive, non-leveraged AMLP. That comes from two other factors. The first is that the fund is holding a lot of utilities.

Source: First Trust

At close to one-third of the fund, the utilities have reduced beta for this portfolio. We are aware of how funny that statement sounds when the fund is down so much in price. But it would have been far worse if FPL had loaded up on MLP names to fill that void.

Covered Calls

FPL has used covered calls to try and blunt out volatility and generate extra income. We believe this is the other factor that likely blunted the impact of leverage. Unfortunately the amounts are extremely modest and not something that will swing the situation dramatically.

Source: First Trust

Distributions

FPL began by paying a sustainable distribution but the MLP slaughter finally forced its hand in 2018.

Source: First Trust

It ran with that till April 2020 and then executed the second cut.

Source: First Trust

The current yield is a shade over 11.25%. While most MLPs are currently yielding more than that, we expect there might be even more cuts down the line. Also, FPL's utility portfolio yields close to 4% today and that is a drag on generating enough cash flow to pay the distribution. Overall our take is that this is probably sustainable for the next 12 months but we need some improvements in fundamentals within the MLP landscape to sustain this longer term. FPL thus enjoys the lowest danger level rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Who Should Consider Buying

FPL is investing in energy assets that are likely at the end of a brutal bear market. Our crystal ball still heavily favors quality upstream assets versus midstream assets. We see midstream as a black hole of capital in general. Yes there are a few things we like and we play them either via preferred shares or cash secured puts generating upwards of 40% annualized yields. But overall, we are not terribly optimistic on the sector. This is first and foremost a relative call. We just see upstream assets beating MLPs in any race. But if you are bullish on this sector, FPL is probably one of the better ways to play it. The fund's utility weighting and call options might give you a smoother ride and it does trade at a wide NAV discount.

Data by YCharts

The fund has started buying back shares and this might help returns as well.

