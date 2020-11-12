'Blue Wave' Investment Lessons: New Bull Market?

I believe there is a more important link between the two and both move on human actions for unproven reasons.

There is an uncertain parallel between politics and investing, which happens much less often than pundits believe.

Mine is an investment blog, not a political blog. However, there is an uncertain parallel between the two, which happens much less often than the pundits believe. I believe there is a more important link between the two and both move on human actions for unproven reasons. In both cases what we really know are their actions, they do not reveal their deeply held innermost driving motivations at the voting booths or trading venues. Since both arenas produce reams of peripheral data, you can often see similarities thought processes. Thus, it is quite possible that the undisclosed motivations can be teased out, with particular focus on clues to future actions.

"Blue Wave" Investment Observations

Because polling has replaced much of what was previously street reporting, there is a narrowing of sources of information. Various readily available polls conformed to one another, making it easy to accept them as accurate (the big megaphone advantage). The funders of polls, either the media or the candidates, chose among the cheapest available. (Phone interviews conducted by students or other low paid part timers, filling out preselected forms.)

Individual and institutional investors are bombarded with the views of pundits using their megaphones. Markets, like elections, follow the crowd. (They don't have the benefit of wagering at the racetrack, where the betting odds are based on the ratio of money bet on a horse compared to the total bet on all horses after deducting local taxes and track fees. They are the original crowd funding mechanism and have very little relationship to the probabilities and possibilities of specific races. The horse with the smallest payoff odds is called the favorite [chosen by the most bets]. History shows that favorites win roughly one-third of the time.

Highly favored horses often have payoff odds that are a fraction of what is bet and are called odds-on favorites. They on average win about half the time, but their winning doesn't fully fund future bets. The odds on the other horses in the race are often called long shots. When they win, they pay off multiples of their original bet.) Successful bettors in politics and at the racetrack always look for long-shot opportunities and never exclude the possibility of a long-shot coming in first.

The belief in a Democrat win was based on the probability that they would raise more money than the Trump forces, which they did. This is similar to believing in Napoleon's "God is on the side of the bigger battalions" and is like investing in the largest company in an industry. How a size advantage is used is most crucial, a lesson learned by General Bonaparte and some investors. In this case it was relying more on general media than social media for support. We have found that successful institutional investors do their critical analysis internally, with supplemental analysis provided by smaller research shops.

One of the tenants behind the "Blue Wave" projection was the "Great Leader will lead". Looking at incomplete results, members of both Houses won with bigger percentages of the vote than the top of their ticket, demonstrating once again that all politics is local. The implication being that members already looking to their 2022 and 2024 campaigns don't owe anything to the top of their ticket. Passage of legislation from the White House is not going to be easy. Democrats in the House Representatives will soon have to select the chairmanship of three house committees. In two cases there are at least three announced candidates, which makes one wonder about the effect of these internal deliberations on the long-term unity of the party.

As is often the case, the problem with the generation of the "Blue Wave" was the composition of the decision group. Too often, groups try to avoid confrontation and become a cheering squad of sycophants, leading to confirmation bias. Contrarians make most decisions better by challenging the majority point of view. They either reinforce the argument, or force consideration of their contrarian views.

Regardless of the Election: Are We Staring A New Bull Market?

For roughly three months the major US stock market indices have been in a trading range. The market indices of the two next largest economies are also pausing. Both the Nikkei 225 and the Shanghai Shenzhen 300 have risen markedly this year, with the Japanese indicator at a 29-year high, although still about 50% below its all-time high. The internal Chinese market that is opening to foreigners and their own high-saving population, may be waiting for US leadership or looking to act as a hedge against a troubled US domestic market.

Before we think about the future progress of stock markets, we should think about where we are, and that requires determining the significance of two realities.

First, can we treat 2020 as a single event, resting after finishing a ten-year bull market? It ignores both the fastest recession and recovery in history.

Second, the valuation gap between so-called "growth" and "value" has widened. In most stock markets the performance gap is approximately 40% and the spread continues to widen. According to the S&P Dow Jones Indices, the five leaders this week were Internet Services +10.18%, E commerce +9.96%, US Large Growth +9.90% and Islamic Tech +9.05%. I am particularly pleased to see the non-US participants, as investing is a global activity and important investment trends tend to jump national borders. As an example of the commonality of thinking in various markets, the following currently have average yields within 64 basis points above 2%: Russell 1000 Value, MSCI World, MSCI World ex USA Small Cap, MSCI EM.

Assuming the 2020 market and the performance spread are appropriately discounted in current market valuations, I turn to other structural observations:

Private clients have a lot of cash on the sidelines

The NASDAQ Composite has been the best performing major index this year, going up most and declining least. I think this will change. Sophisticated traders play a bigger role than at the larger listed market. There are far fewer passive players in the NASDAQ. Active investors read political movements better than those in other markets. I sense they are fundamentally worried and will wait for more clarity on their taxes.

No market indicator is always right and some are frequently wrong, which in the market analysis world are labeled contrarian indicators. One of the most reliably contrarian is the AAII weekly sample survey outlook for the next six months. After being bearish for a long time they are now more bullish. Subscribers please share your views.

What am I doing?

At my largest custodian the top ten positions represent 50% of the account. Four of the holdings are investment companies and three are relatively narrowly focused mutual funds. I treat Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) as a smartly diversified trust account for beneficiaries as an investment company. Four stocks are operating companies good at what they do. One is a publicly traded fund management company good at creating newer ways to invest. The final is NASDAQ, which has intelligently broadened its business. For our managed accounts we only invest in mutual funds that can fit the individual needs of each account or portion of an account.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.