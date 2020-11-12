Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) could file for Ch.11 bankruptcy unless the company can get an agreement with revolving credit lenders and 6%'22 noteholders before December 31 regarding a negotiated settlement with issuers of surety bonds, who are demanding $800 million in additional collateral. Peabody also needs a waiver of the first-lien leverage ratio covenant because the company does not expect to be in compliance with that covenant during the 4th quarter. It is unclear at this time if Peabody would just file for Ch.11 bankruptcy in the U.S. for just its U.S. operations or if the company also could go into administration under Australian laws for its Australian operations.

Bankruptcy Warning in Latest 10-Q

While Peabody has been negatively hit by lower demand for coal, the market was somewhat shocked when the November 9 10-Q filing included this statement on page 9:

If the Company is not able to timely, successfully, or efficiently implement the strategies that it is pursuing to address those risks and improve its liquidity and financial position, or otherwise meet its liquidity needs, the Company may need to voluntarily pursue an in-court restructuring.

The latest balance sheet listed all $1.6 billion in long-term debt as a "current liability". This is often considered a red flag by investors to a likely bankruptcy filing in the near future. With the 6.0%'22 notes trading at 41 and 6.375%'25 notes trading at 29, the market is also pricing in the possibility of a bankruptcy filing.

Will Revolving Lenders and Noteholders Agree?

With Peabody having a $32 million negative cash flow from operations in just October (10-Q stated total liquidity was $828 million on October 31 compared to $860.1 million on September 30), I have strong doubts that lenders will agree to the proposed surety settlement and waivers, because it is better to file in the near future than have cash just flowing out the door. In bankruptcy, the company could have some orderly sale of some assets and equitize most of its debt.

The financial covenants Peabody is expected to violate are the quarterly net debt/EBITDA of 2x and cash netting limited to $800 million. If the company did get a waiver, I would also expect a negotiated modification to the covenants so it does not need a waiver next quarter.

The 2022 notes do not mature until March 2022, but there is a springing maturity of September 2021 for the revolving loans unless the $459 million 2022 notes are paid in full by September. In theory, Peabody could sell some assets or issue new debt to replace the 2022 notes, but I think $459 million is just too big of a hurdle to get over, given the current outlook for coal and the economy. The company has a large amount of cash now, but it is burning cash and needs some cash for operating purposes. I also doubt the company will get much cash from the potential sale of its North Goonyella mine, and it would almost be impossible to sell the closed mine within a short period of time. In Australia, coal mines sales take a long period of time to get various government approvals.

Debt Structure

(Source: 8-K Exhibit 99.1)

$1.629 Billion Surety Bond Problem

When Peabody filed for bankruptcy in April 2016, self-bonding to cover mine reclamation liabilities was a major issue impacting the bankruptcy process. Now it seems that the $1.629 billion face amount of surety bonds that are required to cover reclamation liabilities could be a major catalyst in forcing Peabody into bankruptcy. This time, the bonding issue also includes the company's Australian mining operations. The problem started when Argonaut Insurance sent a "Demand Letter" on August 28 for additional collateral to cover the surety bond the insurance company issued and eventually filed a lawsuit Argonaut Insurance Co. v Peabody Energy Corp (4:20-cv-0155). Argonaut filed a notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice of this case very late on November 10, but I have not seen an announcement of a final deal with all stakeholders, so I am guessing this may have been just some tactical move.

The company's original proposal to resolve the surety bond issue received a counter-proposal from lenders, which can be view in Exhibit 99.2, and a newer counter-proposal can be viewed in Exhibit 99.3 of a November 9 8-K filing. A copy of the Transaction Support Agreement (TSA) dated November 6 was filed as an exhibit to its latest 10-Q. This is the summary of the TSA provided:

Under the terms of the TSA, the Company will post $75.0 million of collateral, a minimum of $40.0 million of which will be in the form of letters of credit, and provide second liens on $200.0 million of certain mining equipment for the benefit of the Participating Sureties. In addition, the Company will post an additional $25.0 million of collateral per year through 2025 for the benefit of the Participating Sureties. The collateral postings will also further increase to the extent the Company generates more than $100.0 million of free cash flow (as defined in the TSA) in any twelve-month period or has asset sales in excess of $10.0 million. The Participating Sureties have agreed to a standstill through the earlier of December 2025 or the maturity date of the Credit Agreement (as amended or refinanced). During which time, the Participating Sureties agree not to demand any additional collateral, draw on letters of credit posted for the benefit of themselves, or cancel, or attempt to cancel, any existing surety bond.

The problem now is to get enough holders of the notes and revolving loan to actually agree. According to a Financial Times article interviewing a trader who holds the 2022 notes, "They have been unable to reach an agreement with bondholders and their revolver banks". Many issues factor into debt holders deciding to accept the proposals, including thermal and met coal prices, natural gas prices, potential for Democrats to enact the Green New Deal, and changes in demand from international customers such as China and Japan. It really, however, comes down to this: Is it better to file for bankruptcy now and conserve cash from going out the door, or agree and hope that there is sufficient improvement in the coal industry to keep the company out of bankruptcy?

Some BTU investors may hope that Elliott Management, which holds 28,916,201 BTU shares, would try to persuade debt holders to agree. Elliott already has a paper loss of over $1.2 billion on BTU, and I am not sure if the current $24.6 million holding is now on the top of its priority lists.

Administration in Australia

I have pointed out a major problem with investing in Peabody Energy in prior articles, including one last May 7: Peabody Energy Corporation (U.S.) does not directly own its Australian assets. The Australian assets are owned indirectly. Peabody in the U.S. is sole shareholder of an entity that, after multiple layers of ownership, owns the Australian assets. This is an absolutely critical issue that must be understood when looking at BTU as an investment.

If the Australian entities go into "administration" (term used in Australia instead of bankruptcy) in Australia, the process would most likely be governed by Chapter 5 (External Administration) of the Australian Corporations Act of 2001. An outside administrator is appointed to either have the entity completely liquidate or create Deeds of Company Arrangement (DOCA) (something like our Ch.11 reorganization plans). Lawyers are much less involved in the process, and shareholders are often treated even worse than under the U.S. Ch.11 process. The reality is that Peabody Energy Corporation (U.S.) could get nothing for their equity holdings of the Australian entities - remember they are just shareholders.

Last time when Peabody went bankrupt, it was barely able to keep its Australian operations from going into administration. Sharply rising met coal prices in mid-2016 kept local environmentalists from forcing them into administration. The problem this time is that much of the surety bonding issue is actually in Australia. The company cannot operate in Australia without the surety bonds.

There is a possibility that could keep jurisdiction for the entire bankruptcy process in the U.S. if Peabody files for bankruptcy here (I assume in St. Louis again) and also goes into administration in Australia. There is the UNCIRAL Model Law On Cross-Border Insolvency that would allow for the U.S. bankruptcy court to have almost complete jurisdiction for the entire bankruptcy process. The company still would have to comply with various Australian local regulations, such as surety bonding for reclamation liabilities. I have my doubts that this would happen, because local Australian environmentalists and labor leaders would strongly object to not having a strong say in the process. Labor agreements have a much higher-priority standing, for example, in Australia than under Ch.11 in the U.S.

Conclusion

This article is not an attempt to give a complete analysis of Peabody Energy. The focus is solely on bankruptcy and what could cause the company to file for Ch.11.

Temporarily higher natural gas prices most likely will not be the deciding factor for debt holders to give or not give their consent. The question is, it better to file for bankruptcy now to stop cash from flowing out the door or hope for a strong economic turnaround to avert bankruptcy? Elliott Management is getting burned for over $1.2 billion for allowing Peabody to exit Ch. 11 in 2017 with way too much debt that is causing the current financial problems.

I expect Peabody Energy to file for Ch.11 bankruptcy in the U.S., but I am uncertain about the company going into administration in Australia at this time. I covered most of my short trades on November 10 because I do not usually have any positions in shares trading under $1.00. I consider BTU a Sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BTU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan on closing my remaining BTU short position because I do not usually have positions in stock selling under $1.00.