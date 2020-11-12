The high distribution and the track record are tempting, while the fund is rarely trading below NAV.

I like to add closed-end funds trading at a discount to NAV to my portfolio.

One type of special situation I particularly like is the closed-end funds trading at deep discounts. Ideally, I want closed-end funds that trade at a deep discount to the net asset value.

The majority of these vehicles trade at a discount. If you look for it, you tend to find a few that trade hard to explain the discount.

My plan is as follows, but if:

I can't explain the discount I Like the portfolio as it is The fees are not outrageous Decent manager

Then, I hold until the discount to NAV comes in, or I find something much better. Usually, I am picking up sweet distributions in the meantime.

I like fixed-income vehicles a lot better than equity vehicles. The bet is about the discount narrowing. I prefer to have lower volatility from the underlying. That lets me capture the reversion-to-the-mean investments.

The DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) invests in securities selected for:

Potential to provide high current income.

Growth of capital.

Debt securities and other income-producing investments anywhere in the world, including emerging markets.

The fund will not normally invest more than 50% of its total assets in a single debt security market sector (excluding U.S. government securities).

The fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities of any kind.

The first thing I then want to know is at what kind of discount it trades at vis-a-vis history.

It trades at a tiny discount to the net asset value. This DoubleLine fund has traded at a premium from time to time. The current discount isn't very attractive to me. I think I'll revisit this fund when the gap has widened.

The fund has a leverage ratio of about 26.07%. That gets it to an annualized distribution (calculated on the share price) of 11.09%. A desirable number, to say the least. But the expense ratio is quite high at 3%. This is made up of 1.39% interest costs (to get to the 26% leverage ratio), but that leaves 2.61% in other expenses. The advisor fee is calculated on all the assets under management.

But I know DoubleLine as an excellent firm. It took me a while to recognize it, but Gundlach is a brilliant guy. In the last couple of years, I've noticed DoubleLine is consciously making a move to profile other firms' professionals. I think that's great for the firm, and it is probably a good sign in so far as the team's healthiness here. Here's a recent free video from the excellent financial media platform Real Vision where Gundlach explains his market vision:

Returns have been great, but notice the fund uses quite a lot of leverage, and it is quite volatile.

The portfolio is invested in corporate bonds and agency MBS. Pretty much nothing else. Its maturity profile is heavily tilted towards the short end. It's interesting to see Gundlach doesn't want to take a lot of duration risk, apparently:

The portfolio is always interesting, and I check on this fund from time to time. There are often no names you'd recognize unless you're active in that industry. Note that the portfolio is highly diversified. The top name is only a 1.52% weight. This is how you should invest in bonds. You rarely have a lot of upside, while there's a tremendous downside. Because the fund employs leverage, this is even more important.

DoubleLine is clearly constructive on South America. It even has some holdings in Argentina.

The fund also has some limited exposure to more recognizable names like Uber (UBER), Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Morgan Stanley (MS).

I can get over the high TER - total expense ratio - to gain access to this top-notch team. A team that can put together an obviously creative portfolio. Clearly, the fund isn't just holding the same old stuff the other bond funds are holding. But I really do need a larger discount to net asset value to get over that ER hurdle. I'm passing on this for now, but it is a permanent constituent on my watchlist of quality funds.

