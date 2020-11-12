Net Lease REITs And The Threat Of Inflation

But how many times have we heard this story before?

Cohen & Steers is one of many voices recently suggesting that sizable government spending and monetary easing could result in a surge in growth and an inflationary upside surprise.

With that in mind, we delve back into the macroeconomic basics in this article.

In order to be bullish on net lease REITs, especially those specializing in higher quality tenants with flatter leases, one must also be bullish on the interest rate environment.

I often refer to net lease REITs as corporate bond proxies. That means their performance is largely determined by the directional movement of interest rates.

Investment Thesis

Sometimes, in the midst of crafting what I think is a brilliant investment thesis about a particular stock, something comes along to remind me of a very basic step that I've neglected or overlooked.

That happened recently when an astute reader (you know who you are) brought up a point about net lease REITs and inflation in the comment section of "3 Net Lease REIT All-Stars And 3 Honorable Mentions." It was the best kind of reader comment - one that brings up a great point about the subject that I hadn't adequately addressed in the article.

Some net lease REITs, like Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC), primarily hold single-tenant properties leased to high credit quality (typically investment grade or equivalent) tenants. These leases are typically fairly flat, with a weighted average annual rent escalation of 1% or less, and have little or no inflation-based protection, making them more bond-like than leases with higher annual rent escalations or inflation-linked hikes.

Fixed income investors are well aware that the worst enemy of long-term bonds is inflation, because it eats into the real value of the income stream and it spurs interest rates to rise (thus causing the bond prices to fall).

My bullish thesis on net lease REITs like Realty Income and Agree Realty, then, must necessarily be based on my macroeconomic thesis that interest rates and inflation will both remain ultra-low for a long, long time. I've made this case extensively in "The Monetary Death Spiral Is Accelerating" and "The Japanification of the United States Is Complete," but it never hurts to update the thesis. Especially when so many investors and commentators have warned about a coming upward shift in the long-term trend of inflation.

So back to the basics we go!

Image Source

Net Lease CRE As A Corporate Bond Proxy

Regular readers have read this from me many, many times: during economically normal times, net lease real estate investment trusts are corporate bond proxies. That is, unless we're in the middle of a recession or a pandemic or both (ahem), we should expect to see net lease REITs perform a lot like an actively managed corporate bond portfolio.

Of course, there are differences. REITs leverage their assets, making their market prices more volatile than bonds. And net lease REITs in aggregate, as measured in the chart below by the NetLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL), hold real estate in various industries, some of which investors may be bullish on and others on which investors may be bearish. Hence we find that, though the general performance of net lease REITs and corporate bonds are similar, net lease REITs are more volatile:

Data by YCharts

Cohen & Steers Research On Inflation & Real Estate

A recent Cohen & Steers (CNS) research piece highlights the varying performance of different assets through an inflation surprise. While real estate (especially that with shorter lease terms like residential, shopping center, and self-storage) generally does well in such an environment, bonds do poorly.

Source: Cohen & Steers

Luckily, for bonds and net lease REITs, market practitioners in aggregate do not expect any such inflation surprise.

As the global economy climbs out of the 2020 recession, widespread unemployment and ample spare capacity suggest little risk of inflation in the near term. In fact, markets are betting that low inflation will be here for the foreseeable future, with so-called “breakeven inflation” rates in the Treasury markets pointing to sub-2% inflation in the U.S. through 2040.

Then again, the unexpected nature of such a rise in inflation is what makes it a surprise. C&S argue that the US is locked into a fiscal and monetary regime that systematically heightens inflation risk:

Image Source

I've argued on multiple occasions that exactly the above process has been playing out in recent decades. Only, I have argued that it is paradoxically a disinflationary (or anti-inflationary) process rather than an inflationary one. C&S asserts:

In the long run, more government spending is likely to drive stronger growth, allowing the economy to close its output gap more quickly, turning up the heat on inflation.

More government spending drives higher economic growth? How well has that worked over the last 50 years? Answer: not great. As federal government deficit spending has expanded as a percentage of GDP over the last five decades, GDP per capita growth has become increasingly muted:

Data by YCharts

Real GDP per capita, an excellent proxy for the standard of living, rose 1.7% on average from 1980 to 2019. From 1940 to 1979, however, the growth rate was 3.1% per year. If the pre-1980 growth rate persisted to today, the US economy would be about 75% larger.

Likewise, payroll employment rose by an average of 1.3% annually over the last four decades, less than half the average of 2.8% from 1940 through 1979.

Source: Hoisington Investment Management Company, Q3 Report

So, again, I ask: How well has debt-funded government spending worked to generate faster growth and higher inflation rates in the past? Not so well.

C&S thinks this time could be different.

Over time, we believe the combination of extreme fiscal and monetary easing could be tilting the risk of inflationary surprises toward the upside—perhaps sooner than investors expect

Thus, C&S concludes that "the risks of inflation may be as high as they have ever been from a portfolio perspective, with bond yields at historic lows and equity markets highly concentrated in high-duration large-cap growth stocks."

This sounds like a story we've heard before. In fact, it sounds like multiple stories that have been told before - that increasing money supply causes inflation, that increased government spending causes inflation, and that quantitative easing causes inflation. None of these have turned out to be true.

Let's briefly cover why.

Inflation, Government Spending, And Money Velocity

Despite the frequent talk of government money printing, as I explained in "The Real Problem Behind the $26.8 Trillion National Debt" (now $27.2 trillion), neither Congress nor the Treasury Department has the ability to print money for the purposes of spending. Only the Federal Reserve can print money, and they do not use it for the government's spending. They use it to buy the government's debt bonds. I'll discuss that more in the next section.

When the federal government spends money, it necessarily has to come from either tax receipts or debt issuance. When it comes from debt issuance, it is ultimately coming from private savings. The surplus of private households and businesses funds public deficits. The net national saving rate - the difference between government spending and private savings - has trended lower and lower over the last 50 years, leaving less and less available for productive investment.

With around 70% of federal spending now mandatory (interest payments and already promised entitlement benefits), plus another 15% for the military, and stimulus spending mainly filling the massive hole in consumption from social distancing and the lockdowns, it's not unfair to state that government spending is crowding out productive investment.

To quote myself from a previous article on a similar subject:

You'll find many financial pundits positing that the massive fiscal and monetary stimulus being injected into a largely frozen economy right now will — eventually — lead to an uptick in inflation. And by "inflation," these pundits mean consumer price inflation. What is often left out is the mechanism by which this newly created money gets transferred to consumers who will then spend it at a rate faster than supply is able to keep up.

That is, if stimulus spending simply offset a massive drop in consumption due to lockdowns, as I've asserted, then it will not and cannot spur a sustained uptrend in inflation. Stimulus would have to be permanent to do that.

Then again, consider money velocity (the rate of turnover of a given unit of currency in the economy). It's very unlikely for inflation to take off if money velocity is declining. Indeed, though both velocity and consumer inflation have bounced back to some degree since early summer this year, we can see how they are correlated with each other:

Data by YCharts

We don't even find the huge stimulus-driven spike in the money causing a rise in velocity. In the far right side of the chart below, we find the huge jump from less than $16 trillion of money in circulation to almost $19 trillion, accompanied by a sharp drop in money velocity.

Data by YCharts

Notice also that the uptick in the growth of the money supply in the mid-1990s corresponded with the peak of money velocity. Let's zoom in on that period to take a closer look.

Notice below that the surge in money velocity abruptly ended at exactly the same time as the money supply suddenly began a new growth uptrend in 1995.

Data by YCharts

Unlike in 2020, the uptrend in the money supply in the second half of the 1990s was not due to increased government spending. Rather, we find that government spending as a percentage of GDP had been falling since the early 1990s, and the beginning of the sharpest drop in spending correlated with the beginning of the money supply uptrend:

Data by YCharts

Rather, it is largely because bank lending accelerated in the second half of the 1990s. The economy was performing well - not just the frothy Dot Com financial market economy, but the real, Main Street economy as well. The growth of total credit market assets held by the American financial sector increased from 33.7% in the period from 1990 through 1994 to 53.4% from 1995 through 1999.

Data by YCharts

Real GDP per capita rose at an average annual rate of 3.13% from 1995 to 2000, double the growth rate of the five-year period before it and 50% higher than the five-year period after it.

This should be a lesson we take to heart and mind: government spending, on its own, does not necessarily produce money in circulation, consumer price inflation, or economic growth. In fact, backed by the above charts (and lots of other information), I would argue that falling government spending as a share of the economy actually boosts the money supply by diminishing the amount of private savings needed to fund that government spending. With less deficit spending to soak up private savings, banks can instead step up their private sector lending, which in turn fuels faster economic growth.

Inflation And Quantitative Easing

But wait, you say. The Fed has purchased almost all of the federal government's debt issuance this year, and Chairman Jerome Powell has pushed Congress to do more fiscal stimulus precisely so that he can buy more of their debt. Isn't this tantamount to debt monetization? Isn't it inflationary?

In a word, no. Because that newly created money stays in the banking and financial systems.

No matter how much money is printed by the Fed, it simply does not have the legal mechanisms available to it to spread this newly created money into the real economy. It can't force banks to give more loans. It can't force sellers of assets to go out and buy consumer goods and services. And it can't (by law) send checks directly to households, businesses, and non-profit organizations.

Instead, QE is essentially an asset swap - Treasuries for bank reserves. It does a fine job of helping out banks, creating demand for Treasuries, and, in turn, pushing up the prices of housing and financial assets. But it does a poor job of encouraging economic growth or consumer inflation.

Just look at how the consumer price index moved in the years after the Great Recession, when the three rounds of QE were in process:

Data by YCharts

The inflation rate bounced back, predictably, in late 2009 and 2010 as post-recessionary reflation took place. Then the rate subdued in a late-2010 pullback, followed by the remainder of the reflation in 2011 and 2012. CPI never fully recovered to its pre-2008 growth trend. The third round of QE, especially, had basically no correlation to the inflation rate.

How about this year? The Fed has expanded its balance sheet by nearly $4 trillion this year, and yet there has been no discernible effect on inflation.

Data by YCharts

The rebound in inflation beginning in the early summer of this year correlates with the rebound in employment and economic growth, not with QE.

Inflation And The "Debt Trap"

As I've explained in my "Monetary Death Spiral" series and elsewhere, there is ample evidence from history as well as academic research that debt loads above certain levels of GDP begin to noticeably weigh on economic growth. The build-up of unproductive spending crowds out productive spending (both private and public), which provides a return too low to repay the debt taking out to pay for such spending.

The cumulative effects of this process are declining money velocity, muted consumer inflation, weakening economic growth, and persistently low interest rates. The economy has become "trapped" by its own debt. Too much unproductive spending has led to too much debt, which has led to policy responses resulting in more unproductive spending and debt. More and more fiscal spending is required to show any positive, short-term effect. But this swelling fiscal spending simply cannibalizes future growth.

The cycle goes on and on and on.

Central banks are trapped as well. If they allow rates to rise, it will inevitably cause further degradation of growth for a deeply over-indebted economy. And it will cause interest expenses to rapidly and exponentially rise for the government, thus either causing a crowding out of productive spending in favor of unproductive spending or necessitating higher tax rates. Or a bit of both.

This process has been playing out in Japan, Europe, China, and the United States - each at different stages on the path toward zero. Hence why commercial real estate with long lease terms in Japan and Europe are trading at cap rates significantly lower than in the United States. That is the direction that the US is ultimately heading.

And, of course, there is nothing magical or firm about "zero." Interest rates, inflation, and GDP growth do not know to stop at zero percent. If the preceding circumstances persist, then each of these will begin to dip into negative territory, as we have seen in Japan and Europe over the last decade, despite substantial government spending and stimulus efforts.

The Bottom Line

In lieu of a fundamental change in the power over money printing, allowing printed money to directly fund federal government spending, we should not expect the longstanding secular trends of expanding debt, weakening growth, falling interest rates, slumping money velocity, and muted inflation to change. The burden of proof lies on those who believe that the same policies of fiscal stimulus and QE will produce a different result now or in the future.

Total public and private debt to GDP currently sits at around 400% in the United States. With our total debt as a society at four times the size of our annual economic output, spurring growth through debt-funded spending becomes increasingly difficult.

Paradoxically, only a sustained program of fiscal austerity (on the spending side) would result in an uptrend in the economic growth rate, which would then filter through to interest rates and inflation. But there is no appetite at all for fiscal restraint. Instead, in financial media and economic academia, we hear a virtually unison chorus of calls for more fiscal stimulus.

There's only one way this can go in the long run. Even if there is some reflation coming out of the current pandemic recession, and even if there is a slight bump in GDP from stimulus, the long-term result will be lower growth, rates, and inflation.

That is bullish for long-term bonds and net lease REITs.

*** If you find this content valuable, please follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page!

What Are We Buying? We are sharing all our Top Ideas with the 2,000+ members of High Yield Landlord. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! We are the largest real estate investment service on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000+ members on board and a perfect 5 star rating! Join us today and get instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members! Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADC, O, NETL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.