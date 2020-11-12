Though it booked a real estate value impairment charge of $105 million and a revenue reduction of $24.1 million in Q3 2020, it seems like a rock-steady investment for income.

Realty Income Corporation is a high-quality REIT that has consistently paid dividends ever since it got listed in 1994.

It's the steady, quiet, plodding ones who win in the lifelong race. − Robert W. Service

Realty Income Corporation (O) took a massive beating after COVID-19 landed, and is now staring at both good and bad news. The good news is that an effective vaccine can be approved soon, but the bad news is that its distribution and administration will take a long time – perhaps the whole of 2021 will be consumed in controlling the virus.

O has fallen from its pre-COVID-19 levels of around $82 to about $65 as of November 10, 2020. The question is whether this is the right price to buy O, or should one wait some more. Here is a list of headwinds and tailwinds that can help you make an informed decision:

Impairment Risks

Though clarity is emerging about a COVID-19 vaccine, the real concern is slowly shifting to economic recovery. There is still uncertainty about when the economic recovery will begin. Even the Fed has pledged to keep interest rates at near-zero percentage until employment stabilizes or inflation spikes to 2%, whichever comes later.

Any delay in an economic recovery setting in can adversely impact O’s real estate value estimates and the company may have to book impairments depending on the severity of the economic situation.

Image Source: O’s SEC Filing

In Q3 2020, O provided $105 million as impairments in real estate value. The company provides for impairments if it finds that its future operating cash flows plus sale proceeds are lesser than the property’s book value (p.19).

As the near term is uncertain, and the number of COVID-19 infections is intensifying, O may book some more impairments going forward. Investors are aware that usually, it takes a long time for real estate to recoup its market value.

Tenant Quality and Reductions in Rent

As of Q3 2020, O had leased its properties in the U.S., U.K., and Puerto Rico to approximately 600 tenants. About 73% of its Q3 revenues were from investment-grade tenants, and the property occupancy rate was healthy at 98.6%.

Though in October 2020 the company collected 92.9% of contractual rent, it recorded a reduction of $24.1 million in rental revenue in Q3 2020. The hit came from theater and fitness tenants. O owns 78 theater assets and 37 have defaulted on rent.

Image Source: O’s SEC Filing

O receives 5.7% of its contractual base rent from theaters and believes it is a viable industry in the post-pandemic age. However, the company has planned to establish a full reserve to account for the anticipated loss of receivables from the 37 theaters that are in trouble. It opines that the chances of collecting rents from the troubled theater tenants are very low.

Funds from Operations & Dividends

Image Source: O’s SEC Filing

The great news is that despite the COVID-19 disruption, severe economic stress, and reduction in rental revenues, O recorded FFO of $0.82 per share that are available for common stockholders.

Image Source: O’s Dividend History

The company is a consistent dividend payer and its dividends have been growing for the last 23 years. Its 3-year dividend CAGR is 4.18%, and the company is on track to declare a $2.81 payout in 2020, which works out to a 4.32% yield as of November 10, 2020.

COVID-19 Strategizing

O has changed its investment strategy in a manner to take advantage of the economic disruption. In Q3 2020, it invested about $659 million in real estate, of which $230 million was in U.K.-based real estate. Its real estate has been leased out to home improvement, convenience, and grocery stores because these businesses are expected to do well until the economic disruption lasts.

Summing Up

Despite the economic hit, O has reported a steady FFO of $0.82 per share in Q3 2020. It has moved fast in protecting its rental revenues by reconciling its leasing strategies with the economic mayhem.

Though O’s revenue will take a hit from tenants in the theater and fitness business, I believe it will be able to recoup the shortfall from its other new tenants who are operating in sectors that have benefitted from the disruption.

Also, O can witness impairment in its real estate values until the economy gets back on track. That said, impairment is a non-cash charge and the virus is not going to linger forever. Central banks are likely to support economies until the disruption lasts, and thus it may take a year or two for things to start returning to normal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.