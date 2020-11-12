These shares carry a risk rating of 4. Since they are preferred shares, we use a harsher rating scale compared to common shares. However, 4 is higher than average for our preferred shares.

We want to highlight why we believe NYMTM is the superior choice relative to NYMTN at this point.

Investors can pick which one offers them the best deal at any given time. We find trading between similar preferred shares is a nice way to enhance returns.

Despite being in the neutral range, they still offer investors quite a bit of upside. They just don’t offer quite as much as NYMTM.

NYMTN is put together a huge rally over the last 10 days. Shares rallied from a solid buy rating up into the neutral range.

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) has four preferred shares. We want to highlight the two fixed-to-floating shares in this article. NYMTM and NYMTN both offer investors a very high dividend yield and a substantial amount of upside to call value. They both eventually switch to floating rates but have several years of call protection first. So how can an investor make a decision? We’ll walk you through our process.

Index Cards

The index card provides a quick summary of our view and all the key metrics to consider:

Looking first at stripped yield, NYMTM comes out a bit ahead. Leading by .05% isn’t much, but it is something. Just enough to consider.

When we consider the price to call value, we see NYMTM has a larger discount by trading at $20.27 compared to $20.71 for NYMTN. That means NYMTM wins again.

When we switch over to the “Floating Yield on Price”, NYMTM has 8.29% which is crushing the 7.21% on NYMTN.

That’s 3 categories going in favor of NYMTM, with the last one being the biggest by a significant margin.

So where does NYMTN lead?

Well, NYMTN has call protection until 10/15/2027 whereas NYMTM only has call protection until 1/15/2025. Beyond the simple advantage of having call protection, the shares benefit from the floating rate not starting until the call protection ends.

So you have to ask if it is worth paying about $.44 more to get a lower stripped yield, a smaller discount to call value, and a materially lower Floating Yield on Price just so you can get the extra call protection. By all accounts, the extra call protection is a nice little perk to have, it just isn’t worth that much.

Calling it Out November 1st

We had an article for subscribers published on November 1st, 2020: Preferred Shares Week 226

Within that article, we provided the index cards (as of 11/01/2020) for all four shares. This helps investors to recognize how much prices have changed in such a brief period:

At the time, we wrote:

The market continues to price these shares as being very risky. It looks like the market is simply pricing in too much risk. However, we will note that the macro environment remains concerning. We’re seeing volatility pick up at the end of October, as expected. Investors should be aware of the potential extra volatility. When shopping for preferred shares, tossing out lowball bids can be a great way to take advantage of the poor liquidity. Letting the other party cross the bid-ask spread. (NYMTO) leads here, though it isn’t a huge gap. The stripped yield is slightly better than NYMTP and it remains fixed (unlike NYMTM and NYMTN) so it gets the nod.

Other Shares

For your convenience, we also include our tables and charts across the industry to make it easier to quickly compare investments. We built the tools and it seems like a waste not to use them here.

Comparisons to the Sector

We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below:

There are a few things you should know at the start:

When a share can be called on short notice, the annualized yield-to-call reaches absurd levels. Investors shouldn’t put too much weight on it. On the other hand, a negative number can be a significant concern. Consequently, we decided to include it in the chart.

The last preferred shares in this group with a suspended preferred share dividend are from AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT).

We sort our spreadsheet for subscribers by risk ratings within each sector. We decided to use the same technique for this series since it communicates more information to readers. You’ll notice a general correlation where lower risk correlates with a higher price and lower yield, though this link isn’t absolute.

For each metric, we have 2 charts. Why use two charts? Because it is much more convenient for readers who want to enlarge the charts. We simply can’t fit 40+ shares into a single chart and still have it show up well on a mobile device.

Share Prices

We will start with the prices:

That chart gives you a pretty quick feel for which shares are trading at a discount to call value. Each of these preferred shares has a call value of $25.00, but that doesn’t mean a share will be called. The company decides if they want to issue a call or not.

Dividend Yield

Let’s move onto the stripped yield. This is the way dividend yields should be handled for preferred shares:

Stripped yields are vastly more useful than “current” yields for preferred shares. The stripped yield uses the stripped price. That’s different from using the current price because it means we already adjusted for dividend accrual. This makes the process easier for investors.

We can talk about shares using “regular prices”. Those are the prices an investor would actually use when entering an order.

However, we will provide the stripped yield to adjust for the dividend accrual. In the spreadsheets we host for subscribers, we include the actual ex-dividend date, or the projected ex-dividend date if the actual date isn’t yet known. If you’re planning to buy a share, it’s always wise to check if the shares just went ex-dividend so you can adjust your targets accordingly.

Floating Rate Dividend Yields

Since many of these shares switch over to floating rates, we also want to consider what the yield would be if the floating rate was in effect and shares were still at the current price. To demonstrate that, we use the “Floating Yield On Price”. If the share remains at a fixed-rate indefinitely, then the value doesn’t change:

One point we need to emphasize here is that we are dealing with yields. A yield must involve the share price. We aren’t simply showing the new “rate” if the share began floating, we are adjusting the new rate for the stripped price.

Conclusion

NYMTN put together a pretty solid and looks a little more expensive relative to the other preferred shares from NYMT. It still offers investors a very high yield and a large discount to call value, but the other preferred shares from NYMT offer those traits as well. This is a critical part of our analysis because it lets us spot when one share is a little cheaper relative to the other. If you could pick up an extra 2% by trading between the preferred shares occasionally, that is equivalent to picking up a significant boost to the yield. When we’re looking at shares that pay 7% to 10% per year, getting an extra 2% is equivalent to capturing a few months of income for free.

Ratings:

Neutral rating on NYMTN, Bullish rating on NYMTM, no other ratings

