There are very strong competitors in the complement space and other approaches are interesting as well.

BCX9930's value proposition goes far beyond PNH, and diseases other than PNH hold the real potential for value creation in the following years.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) recently reported additional results of BCX9930, the company’s oral alternative pathway inhibitor, in PNH patients naïve to C5 inhibitors. Higher doses were tested and BCX9930 demonstrated solid efficacy as a monotherapy. The results were not perfect, but seem good enough to support further development, and we should soon see the results of BCX9930 in combination with approved C5 inhibitors (Soliris or Ultomiris). In this article, I will analyze the rapidly changing PNH treatment landscape and BCX9930’s potential in other complement-mediated diseases, which I believe have the potential to create more shareholder value than PNH in the long run.

Late September data update adds to confidence in BCX9930, but the PNH market is likely to become very crowded in the following years

Seven patients have been enrolled in the first two cohorts, testing BCX9930 monotherapy in PNH patients naïve to C5 inhibitors. As was disclosed previously, there was one fatal serious adverse event – primary disseminated VZV infection in a non-immune subject taking corticosteroids and it was not related to BCX9930. There were no BCX9930-related serious adverse events or safety signals and the most drug-related treatment-emergent adverse event was mild-moderate headache lasting 1-3 days. One patient had a mild rash that resolved during continued dosing at 100mg BID and one patient had a mild rash that is resolving during uninterrupted dosing after dose escalation to 400mg BID. None of this is surprising considering the previously reported safety results in healthy volunteers.

BioCryst reported data from the next four patients, three from cohort 1 and one from cohort 2. Cohort 1 patients started taking 50mg of BCX9930 twice daily (‘BID’) and the dose was escalated to 100mg BID, and then to 200mg BID and 400mg BID, respectively.

Patients were taking the highest dose of BCX9930 (400mg BID) for an average of 53 days (43 to 56 days range) and the mean increase in hemoglobin was 3.8g/dL (the lowest increase was 2.8g/dL, and the highest increase was 4.4g/dL). The mean red blood cell PNH clone size relative to granulocyte clone size increased from 48% pre-treatment to 94% (with a range of 87% to 100%). All four patients didn’t receive any transfusions while they were on the two highest doses of BCX9930 (200mg BID and 400mg BID). Patient B received a 2-unit RBC transfusion on study day 15, at which point the patient was receiving 50mg BID for 14 days.

LDH levels dropped, and the average LDH level was below 1.5x upper limit of normal in 3 of 4 patients. This is not an ideal outcome as Alexion’s Soliris and Ultomiris achieve average LDH levels in the normal range with about half of the patients reaching LDH normalization (53% of Ultomiris-treated patients and 49% of Soliris-treated patients in the head-to-head study which is included in Ultomiris' label).

BioCryst decided to test a 500mg BID dose of BCX9930 to try to squeeze additional efficacy out of it and the company is actively enrolling PNH patients taking C5 inhibitors to test how BCX9930 can do on top of them.

Overall, and with the caveat of small sample size, BCX9930’s preliminary results look promising and better than danicopan data (reported by Achillion which Alexion (ALXN) acquired last year). Danicopan achieved a 1.7g/dL increase in hemoglobin in 8 PNH patients after 12 weeks of treatment and mean LDH decreased to 2.2 times the upper limit of normal (presentation slide 12). The PNH clone size increased from 32% to 56% on danicopan after 12 weeks of treatment.

So, we can say BCX9930 raised the bar for Alexion’s next-generation alternative pathway inhibitor that is now called ALXN2050 (it used to be called ACH-5228).

However, the PNH treatment landscape is rapidly evolving and the convenience of an oral drug may not be enough to capture significant market share. So far, Apellis’ (APLS) pegcetacoplan, a subcutaneously-administered C3 inhibitor, looks best as monotherapy.

In poor Soliris responders, pegcetacoplan achieved significantly better hemoglobin levels and a significantly higher proportion of patients avoided transfusions. 71% of pegcetacoplan-treated patients had normalized LDH compared to just 15% of Soliris-treated patients (again, these are poor responders, and approximately 50% of all PNH patients receiving Soliris achieve LDH normalization). Apellis should report Phase 3 results of pegcetacoplan across the whole PNH population next year and I think the results will look similarly positive or better than those achieved in poor Soliris responders (topline results are expected in 1H 2021).

The next area of focus for factor D inhibitors will be combination therapy with C5 inhibitors (Soliris and Ultomiris). The combination should prove better than either of the compounds alone as factor D inhibitors can deal with extravascular hemolysis while C5 inhibitors can’t. And there is already positive proof of concept with danicopan and Soliris. When danicopan was added to suboptimal Soliris responders, the hemoglobin levels improved from 7.9g/dL to 9.2g/dL after 12 weeks of treatment (in 8 patients), and PNH clone size increased from 54% to 76%. LDH was unchanged after 12 weeks of treatment (1.1x upper limit of normal).

Since BCX9930 monotherapy results look much better than danicopan’s, I believe the addition of BCX9930 to C5 inhibitors will lead to better outcomes. However, so should the addition of ALXN2050, because danicopan’s alternative pathway inhibition is suboptimal and the next-gen ALXN2050’s preclinical data look similar to BCX9930’s.

But there is one additional approach worth noting. Novartis’ (NVS) LNP023 is a factor B inhibitor and initial data look promising. When added to Soliris, LNP023 increased hemoglobin by 2.87g/dL and 80% of patients achieved levels above 12g/dL in the absence of RBC transfusions. 70% of patients have discontinued Soliris and remained on LNP023 monotherapy, and all have retained their hemoglobin levels with no changes in biomarkers of disease activity. LDH levels were generally below 1.5x the upper limit of normal. This looks like another competitive approach to BCX9930 and Alexion’s ALXN2050.

It is unclear who wins in the long run, but there are multiple contenders now. With this rapidly changing competitive landscape and related uncertainty in mind, I think BCX9930 will create more value for BioCryst in other indications, especially those without an entrenched Alexion.

Next areas of focus for BCX9930: nephrology and rheumatology

BioCryst’s presentation slide outlines the potential areas the company will focus on with BCX9930. Hematology is noted as an area with PNH and aHUS outlined as potential indications the company could pursue, but I think it’s better to focus on indications/markets not dominated by Alexion. PNH and aHUS are very lucrative for Alexion because Soliris and Ultomiris are among the most expensive drugs in the world and I don’t believe BCX9930 would be priced anywhere near those levels (closer to $100,000 to $200,000 per patient per year than $600,000 per year Alexion charges for its C5 inhibitors).

So, the specific indications of interest are C3 glomerulopathy (‘C3G’), IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, ANCA vasculitis, lupus nephritis, and IgAN vasculitis.

There is already preliminary evidence that alternative pathway inhibition works in C3G. Danicopan significantly lowered proteinuria in 5 of 6 C3G patients and had positive changes in other biomarkers in most patients. However, Alexion decided to drop danicopan in C3G because of insufficient alternative pathway inhibition and it plans to move forward with ALXN2050 (next-gen factor D inhibitor) in a basket study of nephrology indications.

In addition to the indications outlined by BioCryst, Alexion also has broad development plans. In its Achillion acquisition presentation, Alexion noted additional areas of interest for its factor D inhibitor: ophthalmology, neurology, dermatology, pulmonology, and gastroenterology. Therefore, BCX9930 could become a real pipeline in a drug and remains the main asset of interest for me.

What can go wrong?

The main risk for BioCryst in the near term is the company receiving a complete response letter (‘CRL’) from the FDA for Orladeyo (berotralstat) for the treatment of HAE. The Phase 3 results were positive and without safety concerns and I see no reason for rejection, but we never know with the FDA and what’s going on under the surface. The FDA has not been in a forgiving mood this year, evidenced by many CRLs citing manufacturing or other technical issues and no issues with the clinical data the companies on the receiving end of the CRL have reported.

And although such a rejection would likely represent a delay in approval, every day counts for BioCryst given its financial position. It needs to launch Orladeyo as soon as possible to start generating revenues, or, at the very least, approval would be needed to secure additional capital. The company ended Q3 with $148.5 million in cash and equivalents which is only enough to last through Q2 2021. I think the company will look to raise cash sooner rather than later, and a raise could come as soon as this December, assuming Orladeyo is approved and will be needed even if the company receives a CRL from the FDA, in which case raising cash becomes much harder.

Conclusion

BCX9930 demonstrated it can successfully inhibit the alternative pathway in healthy volunteers and in PNH patients and that it can significantly increase hemoglobin levels, decrease LDH, and significantly reduce or eliminate RBC transfusions in PNH patients.

However, the results in PNH patients have more to do with demonstrating proof of concept for BCX9930 than they do for its commercial prospects in this indication as the market is likely to get increasingly crowded in the following years, and I haven’t even mentioned all the potential players like Soliris biosimilars (though this could be a positive development for BioCryst as it would likely significantly lower the price of a potential BCX9930/Soliris combination for PNH) or Regeneron’s (REGN) C5 antibody pozelimab, which also reported good results in PNH patients in late 2019. I think the company will likely focus on less crowded areas like nephrology and/or rheumatology and that it should be a fast follower to Alexion’s ALXN2050 if it demonstrates positive proof of concept results in indications BioCryst is not focusing on initially. The next important update for this program is the combination data with C5 inhibitors in PNH patients in Q1 2021.

Separately, there are other events worth watching out for:

Galidesivir data in COVID-19 patients this quarter. I have nothing new to add here that I didn’t write about in my previous article – galidesivir provides upside optionality.

Approval of Orladeyo in the U.S. (PDUFA date is December 3, 2020), Japan (also expected this quarter), and in the EU (early 2021).

