Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is a microbiome development company with a late-stage candidate that showed good phase 3 trial results in the treatment of recurrent clostridium difficile infection ("CDI"). The stock appreciated 800% in the past one year. Normally I would not give much attention to a microbiome-developing company, but the compelling potential for lead candidate SER-109 to become the first-in-class microbiome therapy to be approved by the FDA calls for a review.

During the 3Q-2020 earnings call on 11/9/2020, the CEO of the company, Eric Shaff, reiterated the positive statistically significant results from the Phase 3 ECOSPOR III study of SER-109 in patients with recurrent CDI. Although efficacy data exceeded the requirement for BLA submission, the U.S. FDA suggested a pre-BLA meeting only after safety data with 300 subjects was available.

Pipeline

Seres' microbiome therapeutics are multifunctional "consortia of bacteria in oral capsules that are designed to have specific functional pharmacological properties to modify the gut microbiome to treat and prevent disease." These are empirically selected for their combined pharmacological effects, and their safety and efficacy are evaluated in human clinical trials registered with the U.S. FDA, in contrast to the probiotics that do not have to meet regulatory requirements for therapeutics, or fecal microbiota transplantation ("FMT"), which involves the transfer of minimally processed donor stool into the patient's gastrointestinal ("GI") tract.

Pipeline candidates include:

SER-109 in recurrent CDI - Achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate; obtained Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. FDA; obtained Orphan Drug designation from the FDA.

SER-287 with Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.

SER-401 is in a Phase 1b study in patients with metastatic melanoma.

SER-301 for ulcerative colitis is in preclinical stage.

SER-155 to prevent mortality due to gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft versus host disease is in preclinical stage.

Trial results

Seres announced on 8/10/2020 top-line results from the ECOSPOR III study of SER-109 in recurrent CDI. "Efficacy results substantially exceeded FDA regulatory guidance to support BLA filing as a single pivotal trial."

Design

The ECOSPOR III study is a multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled study of 182 patients with recurrent CDI. Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either SER-109 or placebo, after standard of care antibiotic treatment. SER-109, or placebo, was administered orally for three consecutive days. All patients were required to have a positive CDI toxin diagnostic test both at study entry and in the case of suspected recurrence to ensure the selection of individuals with active disease and to confirm the accuracy of the primary endpoint. The primary efficacy endpoint of ECOSPOR III was the proportion of patients with recurrent CDI at up to eight weeks following administration of SER-109 or placebo. Patients are evaluated for CDI recurrence through 24 weeks post-treatment for the secondary endpoint, results of which will be presented at a future date.

Efficacy

"SER-109 met the study's primary endpoint with a significantly lower recurrence rate of 11.1% in SER-109 patients versus 41.3% in placebo patients at eight weeks; p<0.001 tested at the one-sided 0.25 level. Patients administered SER-109 experienced a 30.2% lower rate of recurrence, on an absolute basis, compared to placebo. The SER-109 treatment arm relative risk was 0.27 (95% CI=0.15 to 0.51) versus placebo. The ECOSPOR III recurrence rates translate into a sustained clinical response rate of 88.9% versus 58.7% with SER-109 and placebo, respectively. The SER-109 Number Needed to Treat (NNT) was approximately 3."

The FDA had communicated in previous discussions that demonstration of a statistically very persuasive efficacy finding in the ECOSPOR III primary endpoint, defined as demonstrating a 95% upper confidence level of relative risk lower than 0.833, could support a BLA submission on the basis of this single study. The results of ECOSPOR III demonstrated a SER-109 relative risk of 0.27 (95% CI=0.15 to 0.51) compared to placebo. Seres believes this study supports the efficacy basis for BLA submission.

Safety

"SER-109 was well tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events ("SAEs") observed in the active arm, and an adverse event profile similar to placebo. The overall incidence of patients who experienced AEs during the eight-week study period was similar between SER-109 and placebo arms. The most commonly observed treatment-related AEs were flatulence, abdominal distention and abdominal pain, which were generally mild to moderate in nature, and these were observed at a similar rate in both the SER-109 and placebo arms."

A SER-109 open-label study is ongoing as the FDA indicated that SER-109 administration to at least 300 patients, consistent with standard FDA guidance, would be required to support the safety basis for BLA submission.

Financials

Looking at the anticipated approval and commercialization of SER-109 in 2021, Seres fortified its balance sheet, with a public equity offering in August 2020, and a securities purchase agreement with Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), adding approximately $264 million in new capital to the company. The company also anticipates receipt of a $10 million milestone payment as part of the Nestle collaboration towards SER-301 Phase 1 development. Seres also hired a new Chief Technology Officer, Dave Ege, who brings vital expertise and experience from his stint at Merck (NYSE:MRK), successfully leading the manufacturing of important pharmaceuticals, including Keytruda.

Seres ended 3Q-2020 in a strong financial position, with approximately $320 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Revenue estimates are $31.57 million and $29.71 million for 2020 and 2021 respectively. The cash burn was $32.6 million towards operating expenses and $80.1 million towards revenue costs in the TTM. The company believes this will provide a runway for at least 12 months. Major activities anticipated are SER-109 extended trial completion, augmenting existing CMC infrastructure, advance development stage assets to meaningful clinical milestones, deepen R&D capabilities and expand pipeline into new disease areas where microbiome therapeutics could be effective.

Seres has a market capitalization of $3.03B on a stock price of $33.24 as of 11/10/2020, which is +800% over one year, and near high in a 52-week range of $2.52 to $36.00. Wall Street analysts rate an average 4.25/5, with 4 very bullish, 2 bullish, and 2 neutral ratings. Price target is $36.21, which is not much of an upside.

IP/Patents

As reported in the company's SEC 10-K filing for 2019, its patent portfolio includes issued U.S. patents and patent applications in various stages of prosecution, including ex-U.S. international counterparts. The company believes that issued claims will provide protection for the microbiome therapeutic candidates.

Licenses

The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Nestec Ltd. ("NHS"), which is critical to the company's business. If there is a failure under the license agreement, or a termination, the development and commercialization of the company's CDI and IBD product candidates, including SER-109, SER-287, and SER-301, would be delayed or terminated.

Market & Competition

According to a market report from March 2020, the global CDI treatment market was worth $865.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.253 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.43%. Major players are Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCPK:ALIOF), Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF), AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ:AZN), Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), etc. CDI is one of the top three most urgent antibiotic-resistant bacterial threats in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control, and is a leading cause of hospital-acquired infection in the U.S. It is responsible for the deaths of approximately 20,000 Americans each year.

Since the discovery of C. difficile more than four decades ago, vancomycin has been the most commonly used drug for patient management. Merck's monoclonal antibody, Zinplava (bezlotoxumab), approved by the U.S. FDA in October 2016, is the first non-antibiotic option indicated to treat CDIs. Several investigational products aim to leverage the clinical potential of FMT to create a drug that lowers the rate of recurrence for patients recovering from CDIs. Rebiotix's RBX2660 is an FMT-derived therapy that has completed Phase II clinical efficacy trials and will be positioned to target patients with rCDI. Prophylactic intervention like Sanofi Pasteur's toxoid vaccine ACAM-CDIFF, currently undergoing Phase III clinical trials could likely be the first CDI prophylactic product to market. Two other vaccines, Pfizer's PF-06425090 and Valneva's (OTCPK:INRLF) VLA84, are also on track to launch within the next few years.

Bottom line

Seres is an interesting candidate for anybody's biopharma watchlist. The huge spike has been somewhat arrested by FDA's regulatory action. However, strong data, decent cash runway, potential near-term catalyst make this highly interesting even at current prices.

