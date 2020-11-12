The market capitalization is equal to more than $700 million. Even if the brand advertising and online gaming do not grow, the valuation is very low.

The question arises about whether the company does not distribute all the cash. If Sohu doesn’t have new business projects, shareholders may want to receive a dividend.

Note that Sohu sold its search division to Tencent for $1.1 billion. Sohu sold the best business division of the company and kept the worst-performing divisions.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) trades very undervalued compared to peers in China because of recent management decisions. First of all, the company has a significant amount of cash. I don't understand why it does not distribute all that cash. In addition, sales from advertising continue to decline, and the company sold a business division at a low valuation. To sum up, Sohu is tempting because the shares are cheap. However, the risks are significant.

Business Model And Number Of Visitors

Created in 1996, Sohu is an online media and game service group offering a wide range of online products in China. The business model includes Sohu, Changyou (CYOU), and Sogou (SOGO), which was recently sold to Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Sohu is mainly a brand advertising business. It consists of Sohu media, which offers online news in China. In addition, the company owns Sohu video, which offers video content, and Focus, an online real estate information provider.

Sohu's website is probably its most valuable asset. The site receives 333 million visits per month. Each visitor checks 3.16 pages per visit and stays close to 2 minutes on the website. According to SimilarWeb, the website is the 11th most relevant site in China:

(Source: SimilarWeb)

(Source: SimilarWeb)

Let’s mention the figures of a competitor. Baidu (BIDU), which is ranked first, receives 5.8 billion visitors per month, and each visitor stays six minutes per visit:

(Source: SimilarWeb)

(Source: SimilarWeb)

BIDU has a total market capitalization of $49 billion and receives 5.8 billion visitors. If we use the visitors/market capitalization ratio, with 0.3 billion visitors, Sohu would have a market capitalization of $2.8 billion. The current market capitalization of Sohu is less than 800 million. In the article, I will explain why the market does not appreciate the company’s business model.

Brand Advertising Sales Continue To Fall

From 2015 to 2019, Sohu.com saw that its brand advertising declined from $577 million to $174 million. The same applies to the company’s online games, which declined from $636 million to less than $441 million. It is quite frustrating when you see the search advertising growing from $1.1 billion to more than $1.2 million. Note that the company sold its search division to Tencent for $1.1 billion. Sohu sold the best business division of the company and kept the worst-performing assets. I also dislike the price at which the company sold its search division. I don’t understand why it sold a good business during a pandemic at just 1x-1.5x sales. The company was not in need of cash, so I don’t really see why that transaction took place:

(Source: Annual Report)

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Interestingly, Sohu warned about how relevant its search-related sales are. Sales from the business division sold represented more than 50% of the total amount of sales. Clearly, if the company sells that division, sales and sales growth will decline. In my opinion, management appears to be making wrong decisions. Shareholders will most likely suffer in the near future:

“The search and search-related business consists primarily of search and search-related advertising services offered by Sogou”.



(Source: Annual Report) “For the year ended December 31, 2019, 58% of our total revenues were derived from Sogou’s search and search-related advertising services. If Sogou’s search and search-related advertising revenues do not continue to grow or if they decrease, if Changyou’s revenues from TLBB and Legacy TLBB Mobile continue to decline as they have in recent years, or if Changyou’s online game revenues from games other than TLBB and Legacy TLBB Mobile do not grow or if they decrease, our revenues, net income, and operating cash flows will be adversely affected”.



(Source: Annual Report)

Why Doesn’t The Company Distribute The Cash?

There is another clear reason to dislike the current operations. On June 30, 2020, Sohu had $397 million in cash and $1.07 billion in short-term investments. Note that the short-term investments were bought from commercial banks in China. The question arises about whether the company does not distribute all that cash. If it doesn’t have new ideas or business projects, shareholders may want to receive a dividend:

(Source: 10-Q)

(Source: Annual Report)

If the company sells its search division for $1.1 billion, and we add $1.3 billion, Sohu may soon have a significant amount of cash. The company’s liabilities are equal to only $1.38 billion. It means that after the transaction, Sohu will have a large amount of cash and two operating business divisions. Clearly, the market dislikes the current management quite a bit. The current share price is equal to less than $25 per share. The company is clearly undervalued because the market does not understand where the business is going.

(Source: 10-Q)

Sohu Is The Worst Performer Among Competitors

I reviewed the company’s competitors looking for any explanation to the situation of Sohu. The competitors are young companies operating on the Internet. Their sales usually grow at more than 20% y/y or more. Sohu reported less than -5% sales growth y/y in the past:

(Source: Annual Report)

(Source: YCharts)

For more hints as to why Sohu is disliked by the market, have a look at the company’s EBITDA chart. Sohu went from reporting EBITDA of more than $300 million to having an EBITDA of less than $60 million. As a result, from 2015 to 2020, investors dumped their shares:

(Source: YCharts)

Most investors in Wall Street are well aware what happens when you underperform as compared to peers. Sohu trades at less than 0.5x sales. With other competitors trading at 0.8x-12x sales, Sohu is the worst company among its peers. The company’s ratios are very low because of the lack of sales growth:

(Source: YCharts)

Sohu is trading at less than 4x EBITDA. With other competitors trading at 11x-66x EBITDA, it seems that investors don’t even believe the company’s financial figures. The valuation is too low:

(Source: YCharts)

Note that Sohu’s enterprise value will most likely decline a lot when Tencent pays for Sogou. The current market capitalization is more than $700 million. If we add the cash, the enterprise value is negative.

Valuation After The Sale Of The Business

Let’s understand what will happen when the company sells its search division. Taking into account the figures from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, without the search division, Sohu may make $170-180 million per quarter. In addition, the gross profit would be equal to $116 million:

(Source: 10-Q)

With $170-180 million per quarter, I would expect annual sales of more than $680 million. The current market capitalization is equal to more than $700 million. Even if the brand advertising and online gaming do not grow, the valuation is very low. Now, if you add the cash to the equation, Sohu trades undervalued as compared to most public companies everywhere.

With that, in my opinion, Sohu is not a buy. I would not buy shares because I don’t understand the current direction of the management. They are selling business units at low valuations and are not distributing the cash in hand.

Risks For Shareholders

Investors in the United States may be interested in buying shares of Sohu. I cannot blame them, because the company's valuation looks cheap. However, they need to know that the risks are significant. First, they will be buying shares of a company incorporated in Cayman Islands. As a result, they will not be protected by the securities law in the United States but by the securities law in Cayman, which is less developed and offers less protection to shareholders:

The rights of our shareholders and the fiduciary responsibilities of our directors under Cayman Islands law are not as clearly established as they would be under statutes or judicial precedent in some jurisdictions in the United States, such as the State of Delaware, where many United States-based corporations are organized. In particular, the Cayman Islands has a less developed body of securities laws as compared to the United States, and provides significantly less protection to investors.



(Source: Annual Report)

In addition, judges in the United States may not be able to enforce actions against the company because the operations are not conducted in the United States. To sum up, if the directors do not perform as expected, you may not be able to take actions against them:

We are incorporated in the Cayman Islands, all of our assets are located outside the United States, and a substantial portion of our operations are conducted in the PRC. In addition, most of our directors and executive officers are nationals and residents of countries other than the United States (primarily the PRC or Hong Kong) and most, if not all, of the assets of these persons are located outside the United States. As a result, it may be difficult for holders of our ADSs to effect service of process within the United States upon these persons.



(Source: Annual Report)

Conclusion

As many analysts have pointed out, Sohu is very undervalued by the market. The company has a significant amount of cash, and it trades at super-low valuation ratios. In my opinion, the market appears to dislike the lack of sales growth. Competitors offer more significant revenue growth than Sohu. In addition, I believe management sold the company’s search division at a low price. Finally, the fact that the company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands does not help. To conclude, I am not buying. Shareholders from the United States need to know that the risk is significant on this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.