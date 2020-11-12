Rockwell remains a top-quality industrial, but is priced accordingly, and the shares do not look like a relative bargain.

The reshoring story may be getting a little old, and Rockwell isn't as leveraged to other drivers like a COVID-19 vaccine or green retrofits.

Rockwell had a better than expected fiscal fourth quarter, but results were less impressive relative to expectations than for many other multi-industrials.

As one of the top-two discrete automation vendors in North America (alongside Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)), Rockwell (ROK) remains well-placed to take advantage of ongoing automation adoption in factories, as well as newer trends like industrial IoT, hybrid automation, and the automation of logistics and warehouse facilities. It remains to be seen if reshoring will hold the same appeal with a new administration taking over in Washington, but brighter prospects for an effective COVID-19 vaccine should at least reduce some of the risks to the 2021/2022 economic outlook.

I thought Rockwell’s valuation was high in my last update, and the shares have since underperformed by about 10% (relative to multi-industrial peers), though the long-term (three-year or five-year) track record is still quite favorable. While I don’t object to a “best of breed” premium for Rockwell, and markets like autos, food/beverage, and life sciences should be strong in 2021, the prospective return still isn’t all that compelling to me.

Mixed Performance On A Relative Basis

In a quarter where there were multiple multi-industrials with mid single-digit revenue declines or better and double-digit segment earnings beats relative to Street expectations, Rockwell’s results look more pedestrian, which likely explains the weak share price reaction. Revenue missed expectations by about 1%, while segment earnings beat by around 5% (roughly $0.11/share). These aren’t bad results (Rockwell wasn’t the only multi-industrial to come in a little light on revenue), but a less robust beat and more restrained guidance seemed to be enough to dent investor enthusiasm on paying up for the shares.

Revenue declined 12% in organic terms, which was lackluster relative not only to other multi-industrials, but other automation companies, with Rockwell doing only a little better than process-focused Emerson (EMR) and worse than more discrete-focused players like ABB (ABB), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY). Architecture and Software sales fell 11%, with a nearly 13% decline in Logix, while Control Products & Solutions declined 13% (Control down 11%, Solutions down 14%).

Using the new segments, Intelligent Devices (largely physical products like drives and sensors) declined more than 12%, worse than the 2% decline in Motion and 5% decline in Robotics & Discrete at ABB, while Software & Control declined 11% and Lifecycle Services declined 12%.

Gross margin improved about 30bp, and at over 48%, Rockwell remains an uncommonly profitable multi-industrial. Operating income declined 6% (margin up 60bp), while segment-level profits declined 9% (margin flat). Both Software & Control and Lifecycle Services saw margin improvements, while the margin erosion in Intelligent Devices was only 20bp.

Breaking down the revenue results further, Rockwell reported a 10% decline in discrete automation, a 5% decline in hybrid, and a 20% decline in process. Process was weak however you look at it, with Emerson (EMR), Honeywell (HON), and ABB’s process automation businesses all doing better. I would blame a lot of that on Rockwell’s particular exposures – more U.S. onshore oil/gas than ABB, and much more upstream (particularly exploration) exposure than Emerson and Honeywell.

Improving End-Market Conditions, But Perhaps Not As “Driver-Rich” As Some

Like ABB, Eaton (ETN), and most multi-industrials, Rockwell management is expecting the global economic recovery to gain speed in 2021, leading to mid single-digit organic revenue growth. Important end-markets like autos, food/beverage, and life sciences should grow relative to FY’20, as should tires, natural resources, and semiconductors.

All in all, Rockwell’s guidance for FY’21 looks reasonable if not conservative. Auto capex spending has already started to recover, and Rockwell should see spending related to capacity expansions and capex for new production lines. The food & beverage guidance of mid single-digit growth seems reasonable, as does the double-digit life sciences guide, though life sciences was weak this quarter (with companies prioritizing other areas like manufacturing/production-related equipment). The guidance for mid single-digit semiconductor growth and flat oil/gas could be a little bullish.

One potential, and much harder to quantify, issue is whether Rockwell may end up coming up a little short on drivers/catalysts to keep investors excited in FY’21. Reshoring was a strong positive theme for Rockwell for much of 2020, but I’m not sure that will carry over into 2021. I’ve been less bullish than many investors on the magnitude of this shift, and the change in administration in Washington could reduce some of the urgency.

Beyond that, though, Rockwell really doesn’t have the “vaccine recovery” story that companies like Eaton or Honeywell have (better outlooks for aero, commercial buildings, and downstream oil/gas), and Rockwell likewise isn’t really leveraged to the green retrofit theme that has been supporting HVAC and building control companies.

None of this is a reason to sell Rockwell, but stories/themes can carry some weight when it comes to near-term performance, so it’s something to consider.

The Outlook

With the fiscal calendar moving a year forward and FY’20 serving as the new starting point for long-term growth rate calculations, my long-term revenue growth rate moves up to around 5% to 6%, while the FCF growth rate moves up 7% to 8%. To be clear, though, I haven’t changed my estimates all that much – my fiscal ’21 and ’22 FCF estimates are about 1% higher than they were last quarter and my ’29 estimate is up less than 1.5%. My margin assumptions for FY’21-’23 are slightly higher, as are my ROIC and ROA estimates.

The Bottom Line

Rockwell shares still look priced for a mid single-digit return on a DCF basis, while also trading above what would otherwise be a “normal” forward EBITDA multiple (relative to Rockwell’s profitability, returns, etc.). The latter doesn’t bother me all that much, as companies with above-average profitability metrics often do get premiums, but I’m not all that excited about the long-term returns available at this price. Granted, that has often been my complaint with Rockwell, and the shares have delivered strong long-term performance, but with the market often driving 10%-plus periodic corrections, I’m more inclined to wait for a pullback than to chase today’s valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.