Very few of our tremendous ideas see the light of day. But on occasion, Seeking Alpha encourages us to share some of our paywalled ideas sparingly. While much of our day is dedicated to responding to the dozens of direct inquiries we receive a day, portfolio reviews, and public earnings coverage, we screen hundred of stocks a week and just as many company filings when trying to find ideas that have a high probability of success. Sometimes the ideas are based on the chart. Most times they are fundamental based. Some are rapid return, some are medium-term, and others are long-term deep value. We believe it is a winning mix, but more importantly, the win rate is there. We do not run a portfolio of the same 20 stocks. We cannot for the life of us understand what the draw is to paying for something like that. Just buy a mutual fund. We digress. One name we highlighted recently was Robert Half International (RHI) and we felt it was attractive after taking a BAD BEAT. In this column we share the reasons for why we made this trade, which returned 30% in two weeks.

On October 23rd, we put out the alert for members to scoop shares of RHI under $50. We shared this chart:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

We spotted RHI as a traditional BAD BEAT. It reported a top and bottom line beat on its just reported earnings. It's discussion of expectations moving forward was relatively bullish. We think the market has this one wrong.

The play we put out on October 23

Target entry 1 (35%) of position $50.50

Target entry 2 (65%) of position $$49

Stop loss: $44.5-$45.5

Target profit: $57.50+

Options suggestion: SELL November 2020 $50 PUTS for $1.50-$2.00 credit (shares need to pull back)

Time frame: 4-8 weeks

Discussion

It turns out this rapid-return trade culminated in two weeks. But why did we like it? Well, Robert Half International is a global staffing agency that provides talent in the areas of Accounting & Finance, Administrative, IT, Marketing, and Legal.

It is the largest player in its industry and has operations in North and South America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Despite its global presence, the company still gets the majority of its revenues from the United States. Of the remaining international revenues, 15% of it comes from Europe and 5% from Canada.

Here is the deal. Over the past decade, RHI has transformed its revenue mix beyond primarily Finance & Accounting and into more project management services through its Protiviti arm. Newer services have driven strong revenue growth and now take the majority share of the company’s revenues.

Source: Robert Half International Presentation

What about recent performance? Well the quarter was strong, even though we all knew that performance would be down considerably versus last year. The company delivered a top and bottom line beat versus estimates. Global revenues were $1.190 billion in the third quarter. This is a decrease of 23% from the third quarter one year ago on a reported basis and a decrease of 24% on an as adjusted basis. Also on as adjusted basis, third quarter staffing revenues were down 31% year-over-year. US staffing revenues were $666 million down 32% from the prior year.

Source: Robert Half International 10-Q

Non-US staffing revenues were $203 million down 29% year-over-year on an as adjusted basis. They have 326 staffing locations worldwide including 88 locations in 17 countries outside the United States. In the third quarter, there were 64.3 billing days compared to 64.1 billing days in the third quarter one year ago. The current fourth quarter has 61.7 billing days equivalent to the fourth quarter of one year ago. Currency exchange rate movements during the third quarter had the effective increasing reported year-over-year staffing revenues by $4 million. This increased year-over-year staffing revenue growth rate by 0.3 percentage points.

Source: Robert Half International 10-Q

Now let's take a closer look at the results for Protiviti. Global revenues in the third quarter were $321 million, $260 million off that is from business within the United States and $61 million is from operations outside the United States. On an as adjusted basis, global third quarter Protiviti revenues were up 6% versus the year ago period with US Protiviti revenues up 10%. Non-US revenues were down 8% on an as adjusted basis. Turning now to gross margin, in temporary and consulting staffing operations, third quarter gross margin was 37.5% of applicable revenues compared to 37.9% of applicable revenues in the third quarter one year ago.

The year-over-year decline in gross margin percentage is primarily due to lower conversion revenues. Permanent placement revenues in the third quarter were 10% of consolidated staffing revenues versus 10.7% of consolidated staffing revenues in the same quarter one year ago. When combined with temporary and consultant gross margin overall staffing gross margin decreased 80 basis points compared to the year ago third period to 43.8% For Protiviti gross margin was $87 million in the third quarter or 27.1% of Protiviti revenues. This includes $3.4 million or 1.1% of Protiviti revenues of deferred compensation expense related to increases in the underlying trust investment accounts. One year ago gross margin for Protiviti was $88 million or 29.4% of Protiviti revenues including $200,000 of deferred compensation expense related to investment trust activities.

Operating income for the quarter was $77 million. This includes $26 million of deferred compensation expense related to increases in the underlying investment trust assets. Combined segment income was therefore $103 million in the third quarter. Combined segment margin was 8.6%, third quarter segment income from staffing divisions was $54 million with a segment margin of 6.2%. Segment income for Protiviti in the third quarter was $49 million with a segment margin of 15.2%.

What about cash? Cash flow from operations during the quarter was $139 million, and capital expenditures were $7 million. In September, they distributed a $0.34 per share cash dividend to shareholders of record for a total cash outlay of $38 million. They bought back approximately 450,000 shares during the quarter for $24 million. They have 1 million shares available for repurchase under its board-approved stock repurchase plan. They have $587mm in cash on hand.

Source: Robert Half International 10-Q

Why is the stock down? On the call management said this, and it spooked investors:

Revenues in the first two weeks of October were down 27% compared to the same period one year ago. Permanent placement revenues in September were down 30.1% versus September of 2019. This compares to a 35.7% decrease for the full quarter. For the first three weeks in October, permanent placement revenues were down 31% compared to the same period in 2019. We provide this information so that you have insight into some of the trends we saw during the quarter and into October. But, as you know, these are very brief time periods we caution reading too much into them.

Looking to Q4. sure, there will be declines, but it is not as disgusting as the market is making it seem. Revenues in Q4 will be $1.155 billion to $1.255 billion, with EPS of $0.55 to $0.75. The midpoint of guidance implies a year-over-year revenue decline of 22% on an as adjusted basis inclusive of Protiviti Whatever is happening now is temporary. Take advantage of a company with amazing valuation metrics:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing senior analyst Stephane calculations based on public data

This is good value and is only improving after the massive decline in shares. Under $50 a share these numbers would improve by 10%. Very attractive and we took advantage.

Take home

Looking ahead, we still like RHI, and think you can buy it under $60. There's much to be optimistic about as the fourth quarter progresses the nature, timing and amount of any additional fiscal stimulus should be known. The battle against COVID-19 is shifting and the NFIB continues to report improving trends in the small business community.

Many small businesses are trying to hire, but the vast majority reporting few or no qualified applicants. That is a high quality problem. Value was right. The price was (almost) right. This company is a bet on the reopening, and improving business climate into 2021. While we made the fast money, there is still money to be made here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.