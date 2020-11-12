Management believes business troughed in the second quarter; auto demand should recover fairly quickly, but longer-cycle process-oriented businesses will need more time, as will aerospace and oil/gas.

ITT came in a little short on revenue in the third quarter, but profits beat by a significant amount as management continues to deliver one of the better cost performances.

Although I still think that there is more risk to growth for industrial companies in 2021 than is reflected in valuations, there’s been a relatively good tenor of companies guiding that the second quarter was indeed the trough. That was true for ITT (ITT), and I likewise think it’s important to note that decremental margins have been better than expected, as this company has done quite well with its expense reduction efforts. Prolonged weakness in end-markets like aerospace and oil/gas is certainly a threat, but I likewise see a still-underappreciated opportunity to gain share in auto brake pads.

I bought ITT shares close to the price of my last update on the company, and I can’t complain about the performance since then – up over 20% since my last update, beating industrial peers by around five points. I’m a little concerned that worries about weakness in aero, oil/gas, and process industries is going to loom larger, as ITT is likely to undergrow peers/rivals like Dover (DOV) over the next few quarters, but the valuation is still fairly good (particularly on a relative basis). With that, I’m content to continue owning these shares, and I still think it’s an above-average idea in the industry sector.

Good Results Relative To Expectations, But Still Notably Weak

Wall Street largely concerns itself with relative performance, and ITT did well relative to expectations, but ITT’s business is still clearly under some pressure. Revenue came in a bit below expectations, but strong cost management led to an 11% EBIT-line beat and a 14% segment profit beat. Relative to some peers like Dover and IDEX (IEX), there were some weak spots, particularly as ITT doesn’t have the same exposure to the strong biopharma sector.

Revenue fell 18% in organic terms, with a 19% decline in the Industrial Process business driving the miss relative to the Street (IP rev was 5% below expectations). Short-cycle business was down 13% (including a 10% decline in aftermarket and a 14% decline in valves), while project business was down 34%. While this was a little weaker than I’d expected, it’s not so surprising in the context of weakness across process-oriented businesses as seen in the results from companies like Emerson (EMR). Segment profit was in line with expectation, with margin up 120bp.

Motion Technologies was down 13%, about 8% better than expected, with Friction down 14% on strong share growth in auto (down 14% overall, with OE down 1%, about 400bp better than underlying production). Rail was soft (down 8%), and Wolverine was weak as well (down 16%), but all still better than expected. Profit fell 12%, beating by almost 20%, with margin down 30bp.

Connect and Control (or CCT) was down 26%, a little better than expected, with a better-than-expected performance in industrial (down 2%) offset by expected weakness in aero (down 36%) and oil/gas (down 35%). Eaton (ETN) didn’t provide detailed information on the organic performance of Souriau, its comparable connectors business, so I can’t say that the 26% or so organic decline in Eaton’s Aero segment is directly comparable, but both Eaton and Parker-Hannifin (PH) appeared to outperform ITT in aero even acknowledging the issues in comparability. Profit declined 40%, beating by almost 20%, with margin down 350bp.

Gross margin declined slightly in the quarter, and while segment profits and operating income were both meaningfully better than expected, they were still down 19% and 16%, respectively. Decremental margin was only 19% - a solid result as ITT continues to execute on one of the better cost-reduction programs in the space.

End-Markets Remained Pressured, But There Are Signs Of Improvement

Orders declined 19% year over year, and the book-to-bill was still below 1.0x in the quarter. Both IP and MT saw mid-teens order declines, while CCT orders declined 31%. The aerospace and oil/gas markets remain under significant pressure, and I continue to believe those markets will remain weak for some time.

On a more positive note, orders did improve 18% sequentially, driven by a 44% improvement in MT orders. Auto production is recovering and I continue to expect ITT to gain share in the brake pad market through a combination of meaningful innovation and competitor weakness.

IP orders improved about 1% sequentially and I have more mixed feelings about the collection of served end-markets here. As I said before, ITT doesn’t have the same leverage to biopharma as some industrial fluid control peers, and that’s unfortunate. I do expect ongoing sequential improvement in the “general industrial” category and I’m relatively bullish on mining demand, but I do have some concerns about ITT’s exposure to downstream oil/gas (refineries) and chemicals. Companies like Emerson and Honeywell (HON) have seen more deferrals/delays than outright cancellations, but I do still believe that recoveries in these end-markets will lag shorter-cycle markets (that’s not unusual on a historical basis).

The Outlook

Surging COVID-19 case counts are definitely a near-term threat to the shaky recovery that is underway in several end-markets, including the auto industry. Likewise, while I do expect an ongoing short-cycle recovery, I see some risk that Street expectations for 2021 could be too high – this recession isn’t over yet. On the other side of that, ITT has done an excellent job on decremental margins, and the company’s healthy balance sheet gives it the option to get more active in M&A.

My core assumptions aren’t changing that much, though I am again moving some numbers around between 2020-2022 (a better 2020 and a shallower recovery in 2021 and 2022 from that improved trough). Given the significant cost benefits enjoyed by the U.S. chemical industry (low input costs, largely from cheap natural gas), I’m not really worried about that segment recovering, and I likewise think that downstream oil/gas demand will recover, but just not as quickly as some shorter-cycle end-markets.

Between long-term revenue growth of over 3%, long-term FCF growth of over 7%, near-term operating margins in the mid-teens, and double-digit ROICs, I believe ITT remains below fair value, with a high single-digit (around 9%) total annualized expected return.

The Bottom Line

I generally like to buy in with expected returns of 10% or more, but given where rates are, that’s not an easy hurdle anymore. ITT is still attractively valued relative to other industrials, though, and while I do think some discount is appropriate due to ITT’s end-market exposures, I still like the relative return potential compared to stocks like Eaton, Emerson, and Parker Hannifin. None of these are “bad” stocks, but I think ITT has a little more to offer in terms of total expected returns today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.