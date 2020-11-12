Gold & Energy Top Warren Buffett's Horde In November

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Buffett/Berkshire-held November dividend dogs showed 68.48% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-priced Buffett-collected dogs dominated his November portfolio.

Top ten of 28 Buffett-held dividend stocks ranged 10.77% to 28.76% in net gains calculated from broker targets, plus dividends, less broker fees.

28 of 44 Berkshire-Hathaway-owned-stocks pay dividends. As of 11/10/20 the top-ten ranged 2.97%-5.25% by annual yield and ranged 21.07%-118.69% per broker-estimated price-target-upsides.

This Buffett holdings list from Kiplinger first appeared 8/17/20 on line. YCharts and Dogs of The Dow also tracks this Buffett/Berkshire Batch. Here is your update as of 11/10/20.

Foreword

James Brumley says in Kiplinger Investing:

"Rich people often get perpetually richer for a reason, so it could be worthwhile to study what billionaires and high-asset hedge funds are plowing their long-term capital into."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this Buffett/Berkshire batch is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the October 8 data for 28 dividend paying stocks in the Kiplinger-documented collection of 44 now owned by Buffett's Berkshire-Hathaway firm.

Another resource consulted for this article was dogsofthedow.com they also keep an ongoing spreadsheet of the Buffett/Berkshire stocks updated quarterly per BRK SEC filings.

The Ides of March plunge in the stock market took its toll on Buffett's batch but made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares reflecting his collection more viable for first-time investors. This November update shows the following six stocks live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price: KHC; STOR; SU; KO; SYF; SIRI.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 10.77% To 28.76% Net Gains For Ten Top Buffett-Held Dividend Stocks Come November 2021

Four of these ten Buffett-held top dividend stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these Buffett dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated-dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target-prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 10, 2021 were:

Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) was projected to net $287.63, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 76% less than the market as a whole.

Suncor Energy Inc (SU) was projected to net $284.71, based on a median of target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 47% more than the market as a whole.

The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) was projected to net $240.01, based on the median of target estimates from 20 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) was projected to net $176.76, based on the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 13% over the market as a whole.

Moody's Corp (MCO) netted $176.76 based on a median of estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

The Kroger Co (KR) was projected to net $143.55, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 65% less than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $132.66, based on a median of target price estimate from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 31% under the market as a whole.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was projected to net $130.73 based on a median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Mondelez International Inc (BAC) was projected to net $120.88, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 41% less than the market as a whole.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) was projected to net $107.71, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 73% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 18.01% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 7% greater than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Three Buffett-Held Dividend Stocks To Show A 5.22%-19.57% Losses to November, 2021

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts to 2021 were:

STORE Capital Corp (STOR) projected a loss of $52.26 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from fifteen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 3% under the market as a whole.

American Express Co (AXP) projected a loss of $68.94 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 23% greater than the market as a whole.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) projected a loss of $195.65 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from twenty-six analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 10% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 10.56% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three stocks. These loss estimates were subject to average risks 10% greater than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

44 Buffett Holdings By Target Gains

28 Buffett Picks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Buffett-Held Stocks By Yield

Top ten Buffett-held stocks selected 11/10/20 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors.

First place went to the first of two dogs from the consumer defensive sector, The Kraft Heinz Co [1]. The second consumer defensive representative placed ninth, Coca-Cola Co (KO) [9].

A lone real estate sector representative, placed second, STORE Capital Corp [2].

Third, place was claimed by one representative from the energy sector, Suncor Energy Inc [3]. And fourth through eighth and tenth places went to six financial services representatives. In fourth place was, U.S. Bancorp (USB)[4] followed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) [5], M&T Bank Corp (MTB) [6], Bank of New York Melon Corp [7], JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)[8], and Synchrony Financial [10], to complete the November Buffett/Berkshire top ten batch of dividend dogs, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten November Buffett/Berkshire Dogs Showed 8.75.5%-28.37% Upsides And (32) Five Down-Siders Emerged at -2.11%-20.21%

To quantify top-dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 68.48% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Top Buffett-Collected Dividend Stocks To November, 2021

Ten top Buffett/Berkshire dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Buffet-chosen dividend dogs screened 11/10/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented Four of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Buffett-Held Dogs (33) Delivering 14.21% Vs. (34) 8.43% Average Net Gains by All Ten Come November 10, 2021

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend Buffett-selected kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 68.48% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced selection, Suncor Energy Inc , was projected to deliver the best analyst-estimated net gain of 28.47%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Buffett-Picked dividend dogs as of November 10 were: Suncor Energy Inc; Synchrony Financial; The Kraft Heinz Co; STORE Capital Corp; Bank of New York Mellon Corp, with prices ranging from $14.62 to $39.22.

Five higher-priced Buffett-picked dividend dogs as of November 10 were: US Bancorp, Coca-Cola Co; JPMorgan Chase & Co; M&T Bank Corp; PNC Financial Services Group Inc , whose prices ranged from $44.14 to $126.74.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the six stocks ready for pick-up at the start of the article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

This November 10th update shows the following six stocks live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price: KHC; STOR; SU; KO; SYF; SIRI. .

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Buffett/Berkshire batch stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.