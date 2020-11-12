Just as certain as the sunrises every morning, the movement of the seabed and erosion of beaches is a perpetual process which requires consistent attention.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) is a small-cap infrastructure stock that is much akin to the theme song from the 1960s TV show “Rawhide.” Like the little ‘doggies’ on the cattle drive, Great Lake Dredge & Dock just keep rollin’ along. With extraordinarily few Wall Street followers, GLDD remains an unfound and value-priced stock, ripe to continue its bull run into 2021.

Great Lake Dredge & Dock is the oldest and largest dredging company in the US with substantial market share and limited competition. While a seemingly simple process of moving the seabed from one place to another, dredging is a complex and critical service. Usually separated into inland and ocean/coastal projects, GLDD specializes in ocean projects of harbor deepening, shipping channel maintenance, and coastal restoration. Just as certain as the sunrises every morning, the movement of the seabed and erosion of beaches is a perpetual process which requires consistent attention. GLDD benefits from the need to keep the natural movements of sand in check.

As an update to my Aug 2020 commentary titled, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: The Ry-Cooder of Infrastructure Stocks, below is listed the most recent 9-mo 2020 revenues by project groupings from their recent press release and 3-yr average market share from their most recent investor presentation.

Capital projects, including harbor and port deepening and expansion, coastal restoration, and underwater trenching: 9-mo 2020 revenue $245 mil (+14% y-o-y) and 33% 3-year average market share.

Coastal Protection projects, including beach and coastal restoration: 9-mo 2020 revenue $166 mil (+24% y-o-y) and 25% market share.

Maintenance projects maintaining depth and accessibility of harbors and waterways - 9-mo 2020 revenue $118 mil (+31% y-o-y) and 41% market share.

Foreign and Inland projects, including capital projects overseas and dredging along US lakes and rivers - 9-mo 2020 revenue $32 mil (-70% y-o-y) with negligible international market share and 4% of Inland projects.

While the decline in foreign and inland project revenues could give investors cause for concern, it is important to appreciate the dynamics of the global dredging business. The US dredging market is very protected by the combination of the Jones Act and the Dredge Act, which effectively creates exceedingly high barriers to entry for foreign competitors. On the world’s stage, US dredging companies are somewhat uncompetitive in foreign markets partially due to higher labor costs and foreign projects should be considered as non-core portions of GLDD’s business. Management has a laser-focus on the ocean and coastal projects, and inland projects should also considered as non-core. The keys takeaway from 3rd quarter results should be the strength of GLDD’s core businesses.

The major source of projects is the US Corps of Engineers and funding by the US Federal government. Since 1987, the Feds have collected a tax levied on harbor traffic, similar to the Highway Trust Fund. The proceeds are designated to be spent on harbor and navigable channels expansion and maintenance, and beach restoration. However, the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund (HMTF) has collected more in taxes than it has spent, creating a surplus of funding. According to enotrans.org, since 1987 the HMTF has collected $30.3 billion in taxes, accumulated $2.4 billion in interest, spent $23.2 billion, creating a balance of $9.5 billion in the Fund.

Historically, the HMTF spent less than its receipts, adding to its outstanding balance over the years. The 2020 Cares Act stipulates the outstanding balance is to be worked off over the next 10 years in addition to spending all its annual tax receipts. The graphic below outlines the annual receipts vs. spending since the Fund’s inception in 1987. As shown, since 2011, the annual receipts have fluctuated between $1.3 billion and $1.6 billion. Add this to a 10-yr drawdown of the HMTF balance of $1 billion a year translates to sufficient funding of dredging projects for the foreseeable future.

In the 2nd qtr. of 2020, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock booked a disappointing $91 million in new projects. However, in the 3rd qtr. management announced contract awards of $466 million, for a very impressive 50% award rate. As of 9/30, GLDD had $661 million in backlog contracts vs. $726 million in trailing 12-month revenues.

For more technically-inclined investors, the 2009 to 2020 Point and Figure chart below shows an interesting technical pattern developing. First, during the next decline in the markets, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock should find support at the $10 level (a continuation of the blue line into the next column). More importantly, the stock topped out between $11.50 to $11.99 in Aug 2019 and again in Dec 2019.

If share prices break above $12 (currently at $11.12), the pattern will become a Spread Triple Top Breakout. This is a very infrequent and immensely powerful bullish trading signal. The wider the pattern (currently 13 columns wide), the better established the resistance level and the more important the breakout. As shown, share prices have stalled below the $11.50 level 5 times previously, including its current run. Interesting to note that GLDD set a Triple Top Breakout on Oct 19 when it rallies above $11.00.

Earnings per share for 2020 are estimated to be $1.03, up from $0.80 in 2019. However, with only 2 analysts offering estimates, it is tough to give it much weight, with an allowance for only a few weeks remaining in the year. 2021 estimates are even less significant as there is only one analyst offering an estimate of $0.93. Investors may want to consider 2021 earnings in the $1.00 to $1.15 range based on higher anticipated revenues and constant margins. I think if Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's 2021 performance is a repeat of this year, revenues and earnings per share should continue to expand, beating the lone estimate.

During my original due diligence, I thought the CEO Lasse Petterson sounded familiar. After buying my original position, I researched the CEO and discovered he was COO of the old Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) from 2009 to 2013. Reporting directly to the CEO, Petterson was responsible for all of CBI’s engineering, procurement and construction project operations and sales. I was a shareholder of CBI during this time frame and share prices zoomed from $10 to over $50 (after falling in the Great Recession Swan Dive of 2009). After Petterson left, CBI ran into trouble in 2018-2019 and was taken over by a competitor at a fraction of its high price of $84. All said I like the experience that Petterson brings to GLDD in developing businesses via construction contracts.

On their website, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers interesting before and after pictures, along with descriptions of its projects, and several are quite impressive. For example, GLDD performed coastal restoration on an important barrier island at the mouth of the Mississippi River. Below is a description of the project and its before and after pictures. More before and after pictures can be found on its website using the picture source link below.

SCOFIELD ISLAND: Coastal restoration of Scofield Island was part of Louisiana’s berm-to-barrier island program that involved the construction of two and a half miles of beach and marshland that rebuilt and reinforced the barrier island’s existing shoreline. Scofield Island is a 2.4-mile-long barrier island located between Scofield Bayou and the merger of Bay Coquette and the Gulf of Mexico. It is west of the active Mississippi River (Plaquemines-Balize/”Bird’s Foot”) Delta in the Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.

More detailed project information demonstrating GLDD’s versatility can be found on their website, linked here.

My closing comments are the same as my Aug review, except I pushed GLDD’s target price up by $1.00. Like the “Rawhide” theme song, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will most likely “keep them doggies rollin’” for the foreseeable future.

Investors should keep in mind the average P/E for the Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction sub-sector is roughly 36x. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is an under-followed and inexpensive stock in a niche market with plenty of opportunities ahead. My personal target for the stock is $13-16, which would be a P/E expansion to 13x-16x earnings. Given its unique positioning and substantial market share, this would seem a more appropriate valuation, generating the potential for a nice capital gain.

Authors’ Addendum: Rawhide is the sixth-longest-running American television Western, with it show popularity running from January 1959 to September 1965, and encompassing 217 black-and-white episodes. It is noteworthy Clint Eastwood made his mark in acting as cowboy Rowdy Yates. For your entertainment and a trip down memory lane (if you are old enough), here is a YouTube link to the show's opening and closing credit with the theme song. Rawhide was made into the very hilarious comedy movie “The Blues Brothers” in 1980, and the clip of The Band playing in the rowdy cowboy bar scene is a classic on multiple levels. A YouTube of the scene is here. Enjoy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLDD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.