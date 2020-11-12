Lam's product portfolio and revenue mix are well-positioned to be beneficiaries, and we believe its shares are poised to outperform the broader market in the years ahead.

Trends like work-from-home and the accelerated shift towards e-commerce business models drive cloud providers to spend more on semiconductors in order to support the accelerating digitization of the global economy.

Investment Thesis

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is a quality "pick-and-shovel" play in the booming global semiconductor industry. The semiconductor-equipment maker is a multi-year HSD/LDD compounder leveraged to worldwide, secular growth trends in semiconductors. Lam benefits from the following key investment attributes: (1) rising market share, (2) long-term revenue tailwind from multiple growth drivers, (3) high switching costs, (4) an improving revenue mix from its recurring services business, (5) strong margins and ROIC, (6) laser-sharp management focus on shareholder value creation, and (7) a strong balance sheet position.

Company Description

Lam is one of the largest semiconductor-equipment makers in the world. Founded in 1980, Lam is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Fremont, California, with operations around the world. Lam supplies wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) designed to help semiconductor companies build smaller, faster, and better-performing devices. Lam's customers include all of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers. In fiscal year 2020, customers accounting for greater than 10% of total revenues included Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Samsung Electronics Company, Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF), SK Hynix Inc. (OTC:HXSCF), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM). Other major customers included Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Toshiba Memory Holding Corporation (please see Lam's FY2020 10-K for more details).

In fiscal year 2020, Lam's revenue came from memory (58%), foundry (31%), and logic/integrated device manufacturing (11%). Lam's primary competitors in the semiconductor equipment space are Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), ASML Holding N.V. (OTCPK:ASMLF), Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCPK:TOELF), and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Figure 1: Semiconductor industry supply chain.

Source: Author, using data from S&P Capital IQ and Lam's FY2020 10-K.

Business Model

Customers use Lam's equipment to produce integrated circuits with precise control at the atomic scale (primarily non-volatile NAND memory, dynamic random-access memory DRAM, and logic devices). Lam's technology leadership in etch, deposition, and clean - critical steps in the chip fabrication process - enable the world's leading chipmakers to produce smaller, faster, and better-performing devices that are used in smartphones, personal computers, gaming consoles, servers, and automotive vehicles. Lam's dominance of certain enabling technologies means it plays a crucial role in facilitating some of the most significant innovation in the semiconductor manufacturing space. Lam's revenues historically have been leveraged to the production equipment capacity of the world's leading chipmakers, while services to installed base is a growing, high-margin, free cash flow generative business.

Key Investment Attributes

1. Rising Share of Industry's WFE Spend

Lam's share of the industry's WFE spend is currently growing with every technology node migration across NAND, DRAM, and Foundry/Logic. Increasing complexity of semiconductor manufacturing in combination with broad-based demand for increasingly powerful and cost-efficient semiconductors is heightening the industry's requirement for advanced tools. The industry's transition over the last half-decade from planar to 3D NAND helped boost demand for Lam's advanced etch and deposition tools. More recently, the industry's move to 10-nm, 7-nm, and 5-nm processes has contributed to stronger spending on Lam equipment by foundry and logic customers (revenue from foundry and customers as a percentage of total revenue increased from 22% in FY2018 to 42% in FY2020). Lam's technology leadership in combination with the rising complexity of semiconductor manufacturing has Lam on a clear path to becoming a more crucial vendor to chipmakers in the coming years.

2. Structural Growth Profile From Rising Semiconductor Penetration

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the rapidly growing reliance of individuals and businesses on digital technologies and business models. Work-from-home, e-commerce, remote learning, and telehealth are accelerating long-term growth trends in semiconductors and the products they enable.

Multiple secular demand drivers, including cloud computing, AI, HPC, 5G, and industrial IoT, contribute to a robust structural growth profile:

Cloud computing continues to experience explosive growth, offering faster buildouts and deployment, and improved costs, security, and flexibility over traditional IT models. Trends like work-from-home and the accelerated shift towards e-commerce business models drive cloud providers to spend more on semiconductors in order to support the accelerating digitization of the global economy.

Internet video is increasingly embedded in a broad range of business and consumer activities, manifesting in online gaming, video streaming, mobile video, remote learning, telehealth, and work-from-home. Accelerated growth in Internet video traffic, as well as the demand this places on data transport, analysis, and storage, means cloud and enterprise data centers need to service this secular data growth by expanding to support the enhanced data traffic.

Intelligent connected devices capable of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and other features need to store, access, and analyze data in the cloud. Cloud servers supporting these workloads require significantly higher SSD capacity and increasing quantities of DRAM. As the number and capabilities of edge devices increase, more data will need to be stored, processed, and accessed in the cloud, driving higher spending on semiconductors in cloud and enterprise server markets, powering a virtuous demand cycle.

New product cycles in 5G smartphones and gaming consoles are expected to drive enriched semiconductor content in devices and explosive unit sales growth. The multiplier effect of higher memory and storage content is already evident in new low-to-midrange 5G smartphones, which have 6GB of DRAM and 64-128GB of NAND vs 4G phones with 2-4GB of DRAM and 32-64GB of NAND (per Micron Technology's FQ3 2020 Earnings Call Prepared Remarks).

We expect structurally rising semiconductor penetration due to broad-based demand across diverse end markets and anticipate long-term GDP+ industry growth rates. It is important to note that Lam's revenues are tied to the leading-edge production capacity of chipmakers, unlike some of Lam's competitors; e.g. KLA's process technology tends to be used in the front-end of the development process but stagnates once high volume manufacturing is a go. Lam's product portfolio is well-positioned to benefit from the growing proliferation of semiconductor content. Lam's revenues are leveraged to worldwide production capacity of leading edge silicon, intensifying manufacturing complexity, and migrations to advanced nodes. We have high conviction that the confluence of multiple long-term high-growth trends will power Lam to HSD/LDD top-line annual growth into 2023-24.

Figure 2: Rising semiconductor penetration over time favors "pick-and-shovel" provider Lam.

Source: Lam Research March 2020 Investor Day Presentation.

3. High Switching Costs For Incumbent Tool Provider Lam

Lam sells products and services with a high degree of customer switching costs. Lam's customers - semiconductor manufacturers - must make substantial investments to qualify and integrate new semiconductor capital equipment into a semiconductor production line. As a result, once a customer selects a Lam toolset, they generally rely upon that toolset for an extended period of time for that specific production line application and technology node. As long as the company's toolset demonstrates adequate performance, retaining Lam is generally the lower-friction choice. Accordingly, once Lam's tools are embedded at a given customer for a product line application, Lam's competitors experience significant difficulty displacing it for that product line application and technology node, giving Lam a strong incumbency advantage.

4. Improving Revenue Mix From Recurring Services Business

Lam's services business (i.e. Customer Support Business Group, "CSBG") helps customers optimize installed equipment performance and maximize operational efficiency. It is independent, to a certain extent, of what the level of semiconductor equipment spending is in any given year. CSBG segment revenues came in at 34% of total revenue in FY2020. It is the money Lam generates from the installed base. There are multiple components to CSBG: spare parts, services, upgrades, and selling refurbished equipment. In many ways, CSBG helps Lam deepen its relationship with customers while giving Lam a low-churn, subscription-like revenue stream. Customers that use Lam equipment need to have spare parts replaced periodically to maintain lead times, to extend useful life, to reduce equipment risk, etc. Lam tools also need to be cleaned, repaired, and maintained. Lam also offers customers the option to upgrade equipment to latest node capabilities, thereby reducing customers' total cost of ownership. Upgrade revenues have been growing ~50% faster than the installed base.

Lam's services business helps address customers' productivity needs across the lifecycle of Lam's equipment and is thus leveraged to the size of Lam's installed base. The business is a growing, high-margin, free cash flow generative business that offers fixed annuity-like revenue. We believe the shift from transactional to long-term recurring revenue streams in Lam's revenue mix will help dampen sales volatility through future investment cycles and improve the company's revenue and cash flow visibility going forward.

Figure 3a: Consistently growing, "sticky" services business.

(US$ millions) FQ1 2020 FQ2 2020 FQ3 2020 FQ4 2020 FQ1 2021 Services Revenue 800,518 836,408 856,065 926,615 1,028,839

Source: Lam's FQ1 2021 and FQ3 2020 10-Qs.

Figure 3b: Disaggregation of revenue.

Disaggregation of Revenue FY2019 FY2020 Systems Revenue 66.8% 66.0% Services Revenue 33.2% 34.0%

Source: Lam's FY2020 10-K.

5. Strong Margins And ROIC

Lam has consistently hit ~45%, ~26%, and ~22% on its gross, EBIT, and net income margins. Over the last four years, ROIC has hovered around ~17%.

Figure 4: Profitability and margin analysis.

FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Return on Assets % 9.8% 16.3% 12.6% 12.6% Return on Invested Capital % 12.1% 21.7% 17.0% 16.4% Return on Equity % 26.7% 35.7% 39.2% 45.7% Gross Margin % 45.0% 46.6% 45.1% 45.9% EBITDA Margin % 27.7% 32.0% 28.7% 29.3% EBIT Margin % 23.9% 29.0% 25.5% 26.6% Net Income Margin % 21.5% 22.7% 22.4% 23.6%

Source: Author, using data from S&P Capital IQ.

6. Laser-Sharp Focus On Shareholder Value Creation

If we look at the last four years, beginning with FY2017, Lam has generated $9,987m of CFFO, incurred $937.6m of CapEx, and returned $8,615.1m via share repurchases and $1,886.2m via dividends. Lam's management team has made a long-term commitment to returning 75-100% of free cash flow to shareholders.

Figure 5: Lam's Cash Conversion and Returns To Shareholders.

(US$ millions) FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 CFFO $2,029.3 $2,655.7 $3,176.0 $2,126.5 CapEx ($157.4) ($273.5) ($303.5) ($203.2) FCF $1,871.9 $2,382.2 $2,872.5 $1,923.3 EBITDA $2,218.8 $3,539.7 $2,774.0 $2,942.3 Cash Conversion 84% 67% 104% 65% Share Repurchases $811.7 $2,653.2 $3,780.6 $1,369.6 Dividends $243.5 $307.6 $678.3 $656.8 Returns To Shareholders $1,055.2 $2,960.8 $4,458.9 $2,026.4 (Repurchases + Dividends) / FCF 56% 124% 155% 105%

Source: Author, using data from S&P Capital IQ.

7. Strong Balance Sheet

Lam had $6,657m in cash and ST investments and $5,827.6m in total debt as of Sept 27, 2020. Lam's significant cash position and prudent leverage lower financial risk and help ensure R&D focus through cyclical downturns in semiconductor capital equipment spending.

What does this look like in numbers?

Revenue growth: ~14% CAGR (last five years)

EBIT growth: ~25% CAGR (last five years)

EPS growth: ~32% CAGR (last five years)

Diluted share count: 177.1 in 2015 / 149.1 in 2020

Price / Share: $342.08 (Oct 30, 2020)

Target Price / Share: $575

Market Cap (in $m): 49,262.7

Net Debt (in $m): (830.3)

TEV (in $m): 48,432.4

Valuation and Potential Upside

Figure 6: Revenue over time for Lam, Applied Materials, ASML, Tokyo Electron, and KLA.

(US$ millions) FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 LTM Lam Research $3,599 $4,607 $5,259 $5,886 $8,014 $11,077 $9,654 $11,056 Applied Materials $7,509 $9,072 $9,659 $10,825 $14,698 $16,705 $14,608 $16,268 ASML $7,224 $7,089 $6,829 $7,258 $10,762 $12,530 $13,265 $15,988 Tokyo Electron $5,280 $5,946 $5,110 $5,909 $7,172 $10,647 $11,535 $12,202 KLA $2,843 $2,929 $2,814 $2,985 $3,480 $4,037 $4,569 $5,932

Source: Author, using data from S&P Capital IQ.

Memory capital spending has historically been very volatile. Memory had a very strong 2018, with spending on new equipment running above trend. In 2019, Lam was exposed to a cyclical downturn in memory equipment demand, with the market taking time to digest capacity. However, Lam's improved competitive positioning with foundry/logic customers due to the transition to 10-nm, 7-nm, and 5-nm processes helped soften the blow from weak memory spending. Aggregate foundry and logic as a % of total revenue increased from 22% in FY2018 to 42% in FY2020.

Taking into account (1) the secular growth drivers discussed earlier, (2) the sustained strength of leading-edge foundry spending, and (3) acknowledging that memory spend is currently running below trend, we believe semiconductor equipment spending will reset to a materially higher level in the next few years. This will give Lam lots of runway to grow into its 2023-2024 growth targets.

If we rebase 2018 revenue to the average of 2018 and 2019 revenue, haircut it by ~10% to adjust for above trend investment, and then grow the 2018 haircut base at a LDD rate, we get a ~$16-17b company by 2023. Assuming that net income comes in at ~22% of total revenue (in line with historical net margin), and share count is reduced 10% by 2023, EPS will come in the mid to high $20s per share. This estimate is broadly in-line with sell-side estimates of FY2023 EPS.

Figure 7: Target Financial Model (S&P Capital IQ Consensus Estimates).

(US$ millions) FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 Revenue $12,935 $13,843 $14,854 EBIT $3,855 $4,210 $4,591 Diluted EPS $22.38 $25.08 $27.90 Free Cash Flow $3,072 $3,312 $3,763

Source: Author, using data from S&P Capital IQ.

Lam shares have typically traded in the 20-22x earnings range. At a 2023 EPS of $27, if Lam trades on 20-22x this 2023 EPS number, Lam's stock price will be priced in the ~$540-595 range. Factoring in the ~$10 of dividends you will likely receive over the next two years, that comes to ~$550-605. Taking the midpoint of that range - target price $575 - that is +70% over the current price in two and a half years.

Near-term catalysts

Near-term (2021H1) recovery of memory bit supply growth and the confluence of high growth trends across end markets, process nodes, and device types should drive increased spending across Lam's well-positioned product portfolio.

Major risks to this thesis

(1) CapEx volatility and the challenge of managing through the semiconductor investment cycle. Counterpoint: Lam's best-in-class services business (at >33% of total revenue) is a "sticky", high-margin, free cash flow generative, growing business that dampens cyclicality in sales. Lam's strong balance sheet also materially reduces financial risk and provides a margin of safety across cyclical downturns.

(2) Geopolitical risk and technology decoupling with China. (i.e. what if the US were to ban semiconductor manufacturing equipment going into China?) Counterpoint: Global demand for leading-edge silicon has to be satisfied by someone. If certain semiconductor manufacturers are prohibited access to cutting-edge technology needed to innovate at the leading-edge, then eventually, market share will shift to producers in other geographies who do have access to that technology. Lam's dominance of several critical steps in the chip fabrication process means that in the longer term, what matters most for the company is the end demand for leading-edge silicon.

Bottom Line

Lam's product portfolio and revenue mix are well-positioned to be beneficiaries of multiple long-term secular growth trends. The accelerating digitization of the global economy puts Lam on a clear path to realizing significant growth in the years ahead. We believe it is rare to find a high-quality company that is reasonably-priced, is poised to benefit from multiple tailwinds, and has the following characteristics:

Sells products and services with high switching costs, market-leading positions in critical enabling technologies with limited substitutes, a growing services business with sticky, high-margin recurring revenue, strong margins and ROIC, an improving competitive position and rising market share, a strong balance sheet, and a management team focused on shareholder value creation.

Lam is an extremely high-quality "pick-and-shovel" play in the booming global semiconductor industry, and we believe its shares are poised to outperform the broader market in the years ahead. Buy Lam Research Corporation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.