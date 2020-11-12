Aptose shares have been weak of late, but there have been no negative updates to the company's core clinical programs, and management recently started its third trial (CG-806 in AML).

It’s tough to hold early-stage biotechs through all the ups and downs of the market, and Aptose Biosciences (APTO) shareholders have had their patience tested lately, as the shares have fallen about 6% since early August (my last update) and were down roughly 25% from a recent plateau around $6 before a positive post-earnings bump. You could spend a lot of time debating and speculating on why the stock sold off (including funds repositioning ahead of the election), but the reality is that this is just sometimes what happens with early-stage biotechs.

As things stand now going into the American Society of Hematology meetings in early December (virtual meetings this year, of course), I see no reason to shift my view that Aptose has an intriguing, high-potential, but still very high-risk primary asset in CG-806 and an arguably unappreciated, but very high-risk asset in APTO-253. While there are preliminary signs of efficacy for CG-806, I believe it will take clear formal responses (partial responses or, ideally, complete responses) to really bring the spotlight onto this promising hematology asset.

Fully Funded For The Foreseeable Future

Aptose reported third quarter earnings on November 10, and as is almost always the case for pre-commercial biotechs, the actual earnings are of no particular interest or importance (though, yes, there are investors who actually think the per-share losses are somehow relevant to valuation).

What is important is that the biotech ended with just under $133M in cash – a $50M bump from the prior quarter after the company made the controversial decision to raise money it didn’t really need (yet) at low prices. Still, even with the unwelcome dilution, management believes that they have sufficient cash through the first quarter of 2023, and I have to assume that includes the estimated costs of future trials for both CG-806 and APTO-253.

Aptose still doesn’t have the cash I expect that they’ll need to get their drugs through to an NDA filing (let alone commercialization), but management has the luxury of running the business without near-term concerns about liquidity, and the next cash raise should be at a significantly better valuation (after successful trial results at some point over the next two years).

Does CG-806 Work? We Still Don’t Know

Investors continue to wait for real evidence of efficacy for Aptose’s lead drug CG-806, an oral pan-FLT3/pan-BTK inhibitor for hematological cancers including B-cell diseases (including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (or CLL)) and acute myeloid leukemia (or AML). Aptose has yet to report formal responses in its Phase I dose escalation study, but the company has reported seeing evidence of lymphocytosis – an effect generally regarded as a “class effect” of BTK inhibitors, though not itself a sign of efficacy.

This is a crude example, but think of it a bit like this – if you’re hunting an animal and you see tracks, you clearly aren’t seeing the animal, but you have a reasonable basis to believe that there’s one in the area. So too with lymphocytosis and efficacy for drugs like CG-806. You can get lymphocytosis and no efficacy, but you’re not likely to see efficacy without lymphocytosis.

It’s hard to say at this point whether investors will get a more meaningful update at ASH. There is an abstract for CG-806 on the site, and there will be a poster presentation, but it remains to be seen if there will be enough progress between when the abstract was submitted and the presentation to offer real data on efficacy.

What management has said is that they are now in the fifth dosing cohort (750mg), where they are enrolling only relapsed/refractory CLL patients. They also said that while they haven’t seen any formal responses, there were “nodal reductions” in multiple patients (so, I’m assuming “at least three”). Again, this is a positive development, as you wouldn’t see formal responses without nodal reductions (but again, nodal reductions don’t guarantee formal responses).

This all highlights the frustrating “hurry up and wait” aspect to owning Aptose shares. While Aptose shareholders wait for evidence of efficacy, Eli Lilly (LLY) has an ASH abstract on LOXO-305 (a competing drug) that shows a 57% overall response rate in CLL/SLL patients, and a 77% ORR in patients where there was a six-month follow-up. None of those responses were complete responses, but another 40% had stable disease at the abstract cutoff.

Likewise, Aptevo (APVO) recently excited shareholders with announcements of a second complete remission in its Phase I study of APVO436 in AML/MDS – that’s not really relevant to Aptose (though the company has recently started its own study of CG-806 in AML), other than to highlight how some investors may be frustrated by a lack of efficacy data on which to hang their hats. Turning back to the AML study for a minute, the FDA allowed Aptose to begin its dose escalation study at 450mg (that’s a positive), and there should be some initial safety and PK data at ASH.

Likewise With APTO-253

While management does also intend to update researchers and investors on its APTO-253 study in AML/MDS at ASH, it is unlikely that there will be definitive efficacy data at this point. It takes time to enroll studies, particularly during a pandemic, and we probably won’t know much until 2021.

The Outlook

I want to again emphasize that Aptose is not “underperforming” with respect to these Phase I programs. These are early-stage dose-finding studies where the emphasis is on establishing safety before moving to the next dose, and the reality is that most larger biotechs or pharma companies provide much less detail on compounds in this stage of development – it’s not uncommon for drugs to go in and out of Phase I with almost no comment, with companies typically only giving attention to what they regard as high-potential opportunities (like Lilly and LOXO-305).

I continue to value Aptose on the basis of more than $4 billion in peak revenue potential across all drugs and indications, but with low odds (7.5% to 15%) of clinical success. While I do believe there is a compelling argument for CG-806 (and APTO-253), it has to be proven in the clinic; to that end, I’d note that while my odds of success for CG-806 (10%-15%) probably look very conservative to some readers, that’s actually around double the odds of success of the “average” Phase I cancer drug.

My revenue and approval assumptions support a fair value of around $7 to $7.50 today. I would again note, though, that ArQule was acquired by Merck (MRK) for $2.7 billion for its BTK inhibitor (ARQ-531). A similar valuation for CG-806 would translate into around $30/share for Aptose (or closer to $27 including outstanding options), and that assigns zero value to APTO-253. Given that MRK-1026 (the renamed ARQ-531) was further along in clinical development, it’s not a straight apples-to-apples comparison, but I think the point stands that there is significant upside potential if and when Aptose can demonstrate clinical efficacy for CG-806.

The Bottom Line

The recent share price performance in Aptose is frustrating, sure, but this goes with the territory of biotech investing, and it’s why I try to emphasize in my articles that biotech investing, particularly early-stage biotechs, is not for everybody. The key to this story remains the question of whether CG-806 works (likewise to a lesser extent for APTO-253); if it does, the shares are worth considerably more than today’s price. While I believe the in vitro data and early clinical reports on CG-806 support owning Aptose, there’s still a long way to go with this company and stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.