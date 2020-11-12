KL has underperformed its peers in 2020. However, I believe this temporary weakness is an opportunity to accumulate for the long term.

Based on the free cash flow, Kirkland Lake Gold announced that it would increase by 50% its quarterly dividend to $0.1875 per share effective in 4Q'20.

The company produced 339,584 Au Oz this quarter, and the price of gold for Q3 was $1,907 per ounce.

Kirkland Lake Gold posted another record revenues of $632.843 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to year-ago revenues of $381.43 million.

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) released its third-quarter results on November 5, 2020.

The company’s third-quarter results indicate another healthy production and impressive free cash flow. Gold has reached another multi-year record high with $1,907 per ounce for the third quarter.

However, the stock has largely underperformed the VanEck Vectors (NYSEARCA: GDX) and two of my leading long-term gold miners. Probably due to the acquisition of Detour Lake, which was completed in January 2020.

Thus, the investment thesis with Kirkland Lake Gold is easy to present. As I said last quarter, the stock is an excellent long-term investment despite a disappointing performance year to date.

However, it is crucial to trade the gold volatility and use about 30% to 50% of your KL position to profit from this exceptional situation. I call it trading your long-term position.

CEO Anthony Makuch said in the conference call:

We had a strong quarter in Q3 of 2020. Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share, which increased from $0.80 in last year’s third quarter and $0.79 in Q2 of this year. Once again, we generated substantial amounts of cash flow. Operating cash flow totaled $431 million and free cash flow was $275 million in the quarter. On a year-to-day basis, if you exclude non-recurring items, we generated almost $700 million of free cash flow.

Kirkland Lake Gold: Financials and Production in 3Q 2020

Kirkland Lake Gold 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 381.43 412.38 554.74 580.98 632.84 Net Income in $ Million 176.60 169.14 202.88 150.23 202.02 EBITDA $ Million 296.19 284.96 388.41 309.63 383.92 EPS diluted in $/share 0.83 0.80 0.77 0.54 0.73 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 316.75 247.10 241.51 222.23 431.12 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 135.45 114.32 110.64 128.16 155.43 Free Cash Flow In $ Million 181.30 132.78 130.87 94.08 275.69 Total cash $ Million 615.78 707.21 530.90 537.39 848.52 Current and non-current LTD and capital lease in $ Million 18.15 15.32 26.36 28.51 26.20 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 211.59 211.39 258.36 277.27 275.47 Dividend per share $ 0.04 0.06 0.125 0.125 0.125 Production Au Oz 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Production gold/sold 248,400 279,741 330,864/sold 344,586 329,770/sold 341,390 339,584/sold 331,959 AISC (co-product) from continuing operations 562 512 776 751 886 Gold Price 1,482 1,481 1,586 1,716 1,907

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, and Gold Production Details

1 - Revenues were $632.84 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Kirkland Lake Gold posted another record revenues of $632.843 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to year-ago revenues of $381.43 million. The company declared net earnings of $202.022 million, or $0.73 per diluted share. The adjusted net earnings were $249.251 million or $0.91 per share.

The gold price realized this quarter was $1,907 per ounce, and the company sold 331,959 Au Oz.

3Q' 20 Highlights:

2 - Free cash flow was a profit of $275.69 million in 3Q'20

Note: Generic free cash flow is calculated by subtracting CapEx from cash from operations.

Kirkland Lake Gold is exhibiting exceptional strength in this segment. The quarterly free cash flow was $275.69 million, and the yearly FCF ("ttm") is $633.4 million.

The company bought 14,029,500 shares during 2020 for a total of $526.6 million or $37.54 per share.

Based on the free cash flow, Kirkland Lake Gold announced that it would increase by 50% its quarterly dividend to $0.1875 per share effective in 4Q'20.

3 - Available capital, no debt, and ample liquidity

The company has no debt and excellent liquidity and cash. Total cash at the end of September was $848.52 million. I have indicated earlier in the table that the company only shows current and long-term capital lease for $26.20 million.

Quick Presentation and Review of 3Q'20 Gold Production

Below are the three producing mines for Kirkland Lake Gold.

Macassa mine in Northeastern Ontario, Canada.

in Northeastern Ontario, Canada. Fosterville mine is located in the State of Victoria, Australia.

is located in the State of Victoria, Australia. Detour Lake open pit mine in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

in northeastern Ontario, Canada. Taylor and Holt mines, both located in Northeastern Ontario, are often described as the Holt Complex. Not producing now.

The company produced 339,584 Au Oz this quarter, and the price of gold for Q3 was $1,907 per ounce.

The amount sold was 341,390 Au Oz in Q3'20. All-in sustaining costs or AISC came a bit high with $886 per ounce this quarter. AISC is going up with the addition of Detour Lake.

Below is a quarter to quarter comparison for the four producing mines. Detour Lake is a new mine for Kirkland, and production indicated below in 1Q'20 represented only two months. Full production started in 2Q'20. Note: The Holt complex was placed on care and maintenance.

As we can see below, the Detour Lake and Fosterville mines are the two leading gold producers and represent 88.8% of the total output for 3Q'20.

Below highlight for Detour Lake:

One lingering issue with Fosterville mine is the life of the mine LOM, which is quite low. Perhaps it is here that we could eventually find some weakness.

AISC Table below Newmont (NYSE: NEM), Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD), Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM), and Kirkland Lake. We can see that Kirkland Lake shows the best AISC even with the addition of Detour Lake.

AISC $ 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 GOLD (By-product) 984 923 954 1,031 966 AEM (By-product) 903 1,039 1,099 1,142 1,016 NEM (By-product) 987 946 1,030 1,097 1,020 KL (By-product) 562 512 776 751 886 Average 859 855 965 1,005 972

2020 Guidance

For 2020, the company expects total gold production between 1.35 M ounces and 1.400 M ounces.

AISC for gold is anticipated to be $790-810 per ounce.

Operating cash costs per ounce for gold projection is retained at $410-430.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Kirkland Lake Gold is showing exceptional results, with tremendous cash flow generation and no debt.

Fosterville mine delivers incredible results, and the mine has still potential for more, with Swan (infill), Lower Phoenix, Cygnet, Robbin's hill, and Harrier. Detour Lake is also showing great potential.

The building of #4 shaft of Macassa Mine will be completed faster and cheaper than anticipated.

Then, it is perhaps time to go deeper and search for the causes that drove the stock to underperform its peers, even after increasing dividends?

Is it still Detour acquisition that continues to be a concern for investors?

In this case, shareholders should look at the actual stock weakness as an excellent opportunity to accumulate.

Technical Analysis

KL forms a descending channel pattern with line resistance around $51.50-51.90 and line support range at $43.50. However, one intermediate resistance should be considered here, and it is the 50 MA at $49.25.

The trading strategy that I recommend is to sell about 25% of your position above $50 and accumulate starting at $42.50 and lower.

KL will fluctuate in correlation with the gold price, which is weakening as we speak. KL could eventually retest the $40 level if the gold price drops below $1,850, which is likely. Conversely, if the gold price turns bullish above $1,950 per ounce, KL could go as high as $55-58.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

