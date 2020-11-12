One sizable industrial firm that has held up well during the COVID-19 pandemic is Rockwell Automation (ROK). The provider of architecture, software, and electromechanical equipment and services has seen sales hit so far in 2020, but in the grand scheme of things the business is doing quite well. Moving forward, management has positive expectations for the business, but even with the future looking bright, there’s such a thing as shares trading above where they likely should. Such appears to be the case with Rockwell. On the whole, the company has proven itself to be a cash cow, but not even cash cows are immune from overvaluation.

A mixed year but a good track record

On November 10th, the management team at Rockwell announced financial results for the fourth quarter of Rockwell’s 2020 fiscal year. As could be expected, given the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there were some issues for the year. In the fourth quarter, for instance, the company reported revenue of just $1.57 billion. This implies a decrease of 9.3% compared to the $1.73 billion the business reported the same quarter a year earlier. As a result of these sales figures, total revenue for 2020 came in low at $6.33 billion. This is 5.5% lower than the $6.69 billion the company reported for its 2019 fiscal year.

While the fourth quarter was tough in terms of sales, it was quite strong from the perspective of profitability. During the quarter, Rockwell generated a net profit of $263.7 million. This is worlds apart from the $8.1 million seen a year earlier. This helped to drive overall profit for 2020 up to $1.02 billion. By comparison, in its 2019 fiscal year, Rockwell generated a profit of just $695.8 million. This level of profitability has been more typical of the firm over time, with profits ranging from a low of $535.5 million in 2018 to a high (prior to 2020) of $825.7 million in 2017.

Far more consistent for Rockwell has been the company’s operating cash flow. Between 2016 and 2020, this metric has ranged from $947.3 million (in 2016) to $1.30 billion (in 2018). In 2020, it totaled $1.12 billion, which was only slightly lower than the $1.18 billion seen in 2019. Over this five-year window, the metric averaged about $1.12 billion each year. Also consistent has been free cash flow, growing from $833.7 million in 2016 before peaking at $1.17 billion in 2018. In 2020, the metric totaled $1.01 billion, and in the five years ending in 2020 it averaged $991.26 million.

The major value driver for Rockwell in recent years has been its Architecture & Software business. This part of the firm includes its automation and information platforms, including both hardware and software. Examples include programmable automation controllers, design, visualization and simulation software, software solutions, sensing devices, and more. The company’s other segment, Control Products & Solutions, focuses more on things like low and medium voltage electromechanical and electronic motor starters, and AC/DC variable frequency devices, among other things like packaged drives and motor control centers.

Of these two operating segments, the real cash cow owned by Rockwell is its Architecture & Software unit. In 2020, the unit’s segment profit margin was 28.1%. This is actually down from the 28.9% seen a year earlier and it’s down even more from the 29.4% margin seen in 2018. However, any margin even close to this range should be looked at favorably. By comparison, the company’s Control Products & Solutions segment saw a margin of just 13.2% in 2020. This, too, is down from both 2019 and 2018, when the company posted margins of 16.3% and 15%, respectively.

As a note, starting with the firm’s 2021 fiscal year, Rockwell will no longer be using these two operating segments. Instead, it will be using three: Intelligent Devices, Software & Controls, and Lifecycle Services. This will create some uncertainty moving forward when it comes to evaluating the individual business units, but it should not have any impact, in any way, on the business and its fundamentals more broadly.

Right now, Rockwell is in the beginning of its 2021 fiscal year. Unlike with many other firms on the market, its management team has provided some clarity as to what the near future should hold. Based on their estimates, revenue for this fiscal year should be between 6% and 9% higher than what the business generated in 2020. That implies sales of between $6.71 billion and $6.90 billion. Organic revenue itself should rise by between 3.5% and 6.5%, while inorganic revenue will grow by between 1% and 1.5%. Foreign currency translation could affect sales by around 1%. Due to this growth, management is forecasting earnings per share of between $8.07 and $8.47, with a midpoint of $8.27. Adjusted earnings per share, meanwhile, should be between $8.45 and $8.85. This implies a midpoint of $8.65 per share.

Though Rockwell truly is a cash cow, as evident by its operating cash flow margin last year of 17.7% and its free cash flow margin for the same year of 15.9%, shares do look rather pricey no matter how you stack them. Based on adjusted earnings, the multiple of the firm is a hefty 28.8 on a forward basis. Even on an operating cash flow basis, using 2020’s figures, the multiple of the firm is 25.2. These prices wouldn’t look all that bad if sales were growing at a double-digit pace, but with it slated to expand at the mid-single-digit to high-single-digit rate, the price just looks too high for investors to consider this an excellent play today.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Rockwell is a robust cash cow with a decent operating history. Decent because while sales have been all over the place, the business is consistently profitable and its cash flow figures are robust. Long-term, it should make for a decent prospect for investors, but at current pricing that upside may take a while because, presently, shares look too pricey in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.