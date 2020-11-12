A Mixed Bag Of Indicators For Investors

After being positioned for either direction during election week, our models put a toe back in the long-equity-exposure water this week, based on our quantitative indicators' borderline readings that now have a slightly bullish bias. Stocks have only a small probability of moving higher, but for now, the market remains in a sideways consolidation.

Until a breakout of the current consolidation occurs, investors remain at risk of a rapid drop of prices back to the bottom of the consolidation channel to around 325 (-8%). However, this support zone is significant, and the amount of money an investor can lose is clearly defined. That's not to say that prices won't decline below 325, but the well-defined Support Zone will offer time for a revised assessment.

Chart 1 below shows that the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) has been in a volatile, sideways consolidation for the last two months, after reaching an all-time closing high of 356.27 on September 2. Last Friday, the S&P closed down from that high by about -1.7%, making for an abysmal showing for the market over the last two months.

Chart 1: The S&P 500 has been in a sideways consolidation for two months.

Then, on Monday, many thought the sharply higher open - with Dow Industrials up by a breath-taking 1,144.50 points, or 4.04%, and SPY higher by 3.94% - marked a robust breakout of stocks from the two-month consolidation zone. Well, at least the first batch of purchasers, probably composed of amateurs who put in bullish, electronic market orders before the open, believed it would be a breakout.

However, professional traders and computerized algorithms jumped on those amateurs with shorts and sharply drove prices down in the first few minutes. The human investors quickly got cold feet and began selling, triggering increased volume, and SPY dropped back into its consolidation zone, closing near its low for the day at 354.56.

Tuesday's action confirmed that Monday wasn't a fluke by staying within the consolidation's upper limit at 354.04 (-0.15%). Likely we shall soon learn if the so-called "Biden Rally" that began on Election day has legs and will break out of the consolidation - or if stocks will drop back to the bottom of the two-month-plus consolidation funk. (So far, the "Biden Rally" was really just a quick move from the bottom of the consolidation to the top in four days.)

It's clear to investors that a Biden/Blue Wave sweep of government didn't occur in the election, and the US will have a divided government. With a Republican Senate apparently remaining in Mitch McConnell's hands, there are profound implications for investors. (Note: There is still a run-off election in Georgia for the election of that state's two Senators, but Republicans are strongly favored to win.) Investors began unwinding their positions last week in industries that were Democratic favorites, such as Infrastructure and Renewable Energy.

The likelihood of a multi-trillion-dollar pandemic stimulus is probably off the table, which caused Treasury yields to plummet last week. There will probably be something, but nothing like Democrats had hoped for. Meanwhile, technology stocks have returned to lead the market higher - just as they did earlier in the year, and the tech sector lodged a 9.7% gain last week. In a way, big bets on a handful of mega-cap technology stocks present “a very, very, very bearish view of the future - that nothing [else] is going to grow,” said Richard Bernstein, chief executive and chief investment officer of Richard Bernstein Advisors.

A divided government means gridlock, something that has always been favorable for stocks. Investors prefer a level playing field that allows companies to fight for market dominance based on the quality of their products and services. However, we must keep in mind that today's dominant forces are the US economy's direction (more below), the COVID-19 pandemic, and whether there will be more government stimulus.

Little may get done beyond what executive orders can accomplish, considering that Mitch McConnell had eight years of practice in blocking legislation during President Obama's term. However, this time around, government gridlock may not be the windfall for the market that prior gridlocks created. Economic growth may be hard to come by in the face of a pandemic and the most profound decline of GDP in recorded history.

Breadth Still Remains Bullish After Recent Close Calls

Several key measures indicate we'll see a continuation of the bull rally in the coming weeks. On the other hand, several indicators also harken for a decline. In this article, we'll cover a few of those indicators from both Bullish and Bearish influences. One of the bullish indicators is S&P 500 Breadth.

Chart 2 below shows the S&P 500 Index for 2020 in the top window and four critical Breadth Indicators in the lower four panes. These include, in windows numbered on the left side, 1) the Advance-Decline Percent, 2) the High-Low Percent Index, 3) the Percentage of Issues above their 200-day MA, and 4) the Bullish-Percent Index, which shows the percentage of S&P 500 stocks on a Technical Buy Signal. This system requires three of the four indicators having coincident signals for an Overall Breadth Signal.

Chart 2: Multiple S&P 500 Breadth Indicators remain on a bullish signal.

Notice that the Advance-Decline Percentage (pane #1) came very close to a Bearish signal in late October. We barely dodged another Bearish signal from the Bullish Percent Index in the 4th (bottom) window in September. But an inch is as good as a mile with Breadth Indicators, and Overall Breadth has remained bullish since early June.

Typically, Overall Breadth Signals are proven early indicators of market moves, since we are looking inside the market (in this case, the S&P 500), but this year, the rally off the March lows was a low-breadth rally. The uptrend was driven by a relatively small group of very large-market-cap technology companies, such as Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), and similar equities that had an outsized influence on both SPY and the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ). While stocks took off on March 26, we didn't see an Overall Breadth Indicator until early June. This narrowness of Breadth caused some of our models to remain out of the market for far too long.

S&P 500 Progressive Blend Earnings Composite

Earnings are the "mother's milk" of the stock market, or so the saying goes, but this market baby might be getting a little thirsty. Our Earnings Composite is still signaling that the trouble with profits since the COVID-19-crash hasn't abated. For accuracy, rather than using a single earnings component in our fundamental signals, we combine three different S&P 500 earnings measures.

All of these readings are then built into a Composite Indicator that uses a progressively more considerable amount of Next Fiscal Year EPS Mean (NextFYEPS Mean), Current Fiscal Year EPS Mean (CurFYEPSMean), and the S&P 500 Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) As-Reported EPS. We call this combination the Progressive Blend Earnings Composite (PBEC).

Chart 2 below shows our S&P 500 Earnings Composite for the last 10 years, with SPY in the top window (#1), the PBEC SIGNALS in the second pane (#2), the PBEC Raw data (#3), the S&P 500 Next FY EPS Mean (NextFYEPSMean at #4), the Current Fiscal Year EPS Mean (CurFYEPSMean at #5), and the S&P 500 Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) As-Reported EPS in the bottom window (#6).

Chart 3: This chart shows signals from our S&P 500 Progressive Blend Earnings Composite (PBEC) Signal in window #2.

Chart 3 above shows that our PBEC Signal (#2) remains zero, a "Risk-Off" signal. On the right side of each chart, we can see from Next Year's EPS forecast (#4 in red) and Current Year's EPS forecast (#5 in green) that analysts are optimistic. However, the chart for Actual, Trailing Twelve Months EPS (window #6 in orange) is still declining, since the S&P 500 earnings collapse began with the first-quarter pandemic.

Deciding which one of these charts you believe is most reflective of actual conditions is relatively moot, because we combine all three using a sophisticated algorithm, reflected in window #3 with signals in pane #2. The Progressive Blend Earnings Composite (PBEC) indicator remains bearish, with a Risk-Off signal, but on the verge of crossing its signal line.

Corporate Bond Yield Differential (AAA-BBB)

The divergence between the highest-quality AAA-Corporate Bond interest rates and much-lower-quality BBB-Corporate Bond (just above "Junk" bonds) interest rates provides an excellent macroeconomic indicator used in our signal composites. Many investors turn to the Treasury Yield Curve for a similar signal. Still, Treasury Bond interest rates are actively manipulated by the Federal Reserve's policy, making them less reliable indicators of actual macroeconomic conditions.

However, while market forces have historically driven Corporate Bond interest rates, the Federal Reserve is now stating its intention to purchase Corporate Bonds and Bond-secured ETFs to prop up the market. We will have to watch closely to see if there is a manipulative effect. If so, we may have to drop this indicator from our lineup. In the meantime, it remains an accurate signal that we can combine with many other market-based indicators to identify the current level of market risk and select the most appropriate ETF.

Chart 4 below shows the S&P 500 in the background with a dark blue line and the divergence between the Corporate AAA Bond interest rate and the Corporate BBB Bond interest rate with a red line. The light blue line provides the Signal Line we use to determine turnpoints in this indicator. Drops below the blue Signal Line indicate increased risk. We can see that the indicator dropped sharply at the beginning of the COVID crash, providing a very accurate slightly early/coincident signal - and it has surged sharply higher since bottoming in March, continuing to deliver a precise harbinger for our models.

Chart 4: Corporate AAA-BBB Bond Yield Differential provides an accurate, market-based indicator.

Chart 5 below shows the S&P 500 in the background with a dark blue line, with binary signals from the chart above, indicating when the Corporate AAA Bond interest rate and Corporate BBB Bond interest rate differential crosses below the Signal Line. On this chart, drops to "0" indicate increased risk, while increases to "1" indicate decreased risk and more bullish economic conditions.

Chart 5: Corporate AAA-BBB Bond Yield Differential Signals, 2000-2020.

Chart 6 below is a zoom into the last five years of the 20-year chart above, providing more detail on the signals. We see from this chart that the Corporate AAA Bond interest rate - Corporate BBB Bond Rate Differential is extremely accurate in identifying periods of increased risk. Again, drops to "0" indicate increased risk, while increases to "1" indicate decreased risk and more bullish economic conditions. This indicator is currently on a bullish signal:

Chart 6: A zoom into the Corporate AAA-BBB Bond Yield Signals show just how accurate this indicator as a real-time, coincident indicator.

Conclusion

The indicators shown above are examples of the many indicators that drive the risk exposure and ETF selection of quantitative investment models. Those indicators offer mixed signals right now. Our current approach is a straddle between aggressive positions and cash proxies or defensive ETFs. The sum of the algorithmic indicators shows a signal just above zero - or only slightly bullish current conditions.

We will see a definitive signal soon - either Bullish or Bearish. Sideways consolidations do not last forever, as there is too much money in investment markets, with too many powerful interested parties for conditions to stay unprofitable for very long.

Quantitative models sometimes require a bias persistence for confirmation to produce their highest-probability signals, with a weight-of-the-evidence approach to their decisions. During periods that are as volatile as we have seen in 2020, signals sometimes slightly lag the market's turnpoints. However, quantitative indicators continue to provide by far the most effective approach to investment success, with a significant advantage from removing the deleterious effects of human emotions in trade decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.