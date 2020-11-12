Bank7's loan portfolio has improved with each passing quarter. Although uncertainty exists, I believe the loan book will continue to improve from here on out.

(Image Source)

Thesis

Boy, oh boy, talk about a roller-coaster ride named 2020. With so much economic uncertainty in the air, it is no surprise that the entire banking sector has been hit quite hard. Despite their focused operations, regional banks are no exception. In environments like these, it becomes all the more important to weed out the weak businesses and find the ones which are exceptional.

Allow me to present Bank7 (BSVN), which is a lean, well-run, well-capitalized bank that has the potential to provide consistent returns for the foreseeable future. In the first three quarters of the year, Bank7’s management was able to stabilize the business and generate consistent returns in an extremely difficult environment. Excluding loan fees, the company earned about $31 million in net interest income YTD and $14.5 million in net income, compared to $28 million and $15.3 million, respectively, for the same period in 2019.

Below, I will discuss the company’s hospitality and energy loan book (in terms of deferrals, losses, and amortization schedules), as these are the two sectors in the loan portfolio which are in distress. I will then discuss why I believe the company has taken adequate measures to provide security for their capital. Next, I will do a competitor comparison on key metrics. Then, I will present some facts about inside ownership, capital allocation, and how we can think about valuation going forward. Lastly, I will discuss some risks to keep in mind.

Loan Portfolio

First, I will focus on two large components of Bank7’s loan portfolio, which have been significantly impacted by COVID-19: hospitality and energy. Then, I will put the potential losses into perspective in regard to Bank7’s overall profitability.

Hospitality

(Source: Q3 Earnings Release Presentation)

Hospitality represents 21.4% of Bank7’s loan book. Since travel slowed down, many of its debtors experienced a significant reduction in their earnings. Fortunately for investors, 28/35 operating properties (note there are also nine additional properties under construction) have returned to amortizing payments as of September 30th, 2020.

The remaining seven properties will require additional COVID-19 payment relief. However, these operators only need occupancy levels of 45-55% to amortize their debt. These hotels are currently operating around mid-40%. Occupancy has been improving at these locations and is expected to reach a level which will enable the hotel companies to begin making regular payments again. To put it in perspective, the average occupancy for the other 28 operating properties was 61% in the third quarter. The reason these seven properties have taken longer to rebound is because they serve the business clientele. Once work-from-home orders begin to expire (let’s assume mid-2021 just to be safe), these hotels will be back on track for debt payments.

All in all, Bank7 has diversified exposure to numerous brands, which helps decrease risk of loss. If 7/43 properties require additional relief, and if we assign equal weighting to each loan, then Bank7 at maximum has the risk of losing about 16% of the 21.4% hospitality loan book, or about 3.4% of the total loan book. This is a huge improvement from the potential 6% of the total loan book loss if you had asked the company last quarter. Things are indubitably starting to get better in regard to its loan book.

Let’s put the loss expectation in perspective for the energy sector next.

Note: None of the hotels have exposure to towns or cities that are heavily dependent on the energy space. These hotels are concentrated in “drive-to” markets with no exposure to “gateway” cities.

Energy

(Source: Q3 Earnings Release Presentation)

Energy represents 14.3% of Bank7’s loan book. The company has marked $36.97 million of energy sector loans as moderate-to-elevated risk of loss, which constitutes 29.3% of total energy loans. This is a huge improvement over last quarter, when management determined that 52.1% of the energy portfolio is at moderate or elevated risk of loss (the first quarter had levels of 28.3%). Keep in mind, the headwinds in the energy sector as a whole have been going on since 2019.

Assuming all of the moderate-to-elevated risk loans default (no need to assign equal weighting in this case because the company is telling us the actual dollar amount of the loans which may go bad), Bank7 faces a total loss potential of 4.2% of the total loan portfolio ($36.97 million at risk loans / $880 million total loans).

Note: The bank identifies moderate risk as borrowers who have been significantly impacted by lower prices, but possess collateral that is still useful in other industries (trucks, cranes, rolling stock, etc.). The elevated-risk borrowers are at risk of significant, irrecoverable loss. Bank7 has calculated 19.9% ($25.08 million) of the energy portfolio might need to be written off, as they are potentially non-performing loans, compared to 35.2% ($31.79 million) in the second quarter. To put this likelihood in perspective, the bank has had less than $10K net charge offs in the energy space in its entire history.

Overall Impact

In hospitality, 3.4% of the total loans in that sector is $6.41 million; and in energy, the potential bad loans equal $36.97 million. This comes out to $43.38 million of potential bad loans between the two sectors ($57.8 million if you had calculated this last quarter). Bank7 has $880.5 million in total loans. So, the worst-case scenario between the two sectors is a 4.9% loss (compared to a 6.7% loss if you had calculated this last quarter).

This may not sound like much, but this scenario, if it comes true, would suddenly increase the bank’s leverage. Bank7 has $973 million in assets and $105 million in equity. In other words, the bank is levered about $10 in assets for every $1 in equity. If $43.38 million of the loans go bad, the company loses $43.38 million in assets and $43.38 million in equity (remember, the balance sheet has to, not surprisingly, balance). Therefore, we wind up with $930 million in assets and $62 million in equity. Bank7 has now levered $15 in assets to every $1 in equity - the bank is now 50% more levered up than before.

Capital Ratios

The ultimate question is, if this worst-case scenario comes true (all $43.38 million of the loans go bad), what are the implications? We have to look at this from a profitability and a capital ratio standpoint. In other words, there are two ways an investment in Bank7 can go sour - either the shareholders do not realize expected returns due to the loss of capital or the bank falls beneath regulatory ratios and is deemed no longer viable by the SEC.

Let’s put the potential bad losses in perspective by looking at this table featured in the latest earnings call presentation.

(Source: Q3 Earnings Release Presentation)

It is helpful to see the cushion in terms of dollars, as Bank7 has expressed on the right side of the table. We can see that the company’s two-year PPE is $58.5 million. This provides ample cushion for a potential loan loss of $43.38 million. Of course, that is a large hit to profitability, as the PPE cushion would be reduced by almost 75%. However, as it stands, Bank7 is well-positioned for the worst-case scenario. Nevertheless, shareholders would see the value of their investment fall, as the company’s book value would decrease.

Equally as important as profitability is analyzing the bank’s capital ratios. When we look at the excess capital the bank possesses, we can see that T1L and CET1 can cover a loan loss of $43.38 million without the aid of the PPE cushion. However, T1 RBC and TRBC would require additional support from PPE, as current capital levels would not be sufficient to cover the potential loan loss. In any scenario though, because the bank has such strong earnings, I believe the capital ratios will be maintained.

The ultimate question is, how likely is the worst-case scenario? The ultimate answer is, “I do not know.” Since I cannot predict the future, what I can do is assume the worst and go from there. To me, it appears the worst-case loan loss will not cause the bank to dishonor its capital requirements, but will reduce profitability by a significant amount.

With all that being said, each quarter which has passed this year has brought increased visibility from the company’s perspective. In other words, Bank7’s management team is starting to get a clearer picture of the loan book, and they seem encouraged by the strides the borrowers have taken in order to honor their debts. In fact, only 15% of loans are on deferral, and management expects this to continue to decrease. As more and more companies come off deferrals and moderate/elevated risk status, the bank will have even more free capital to put to productive use. Each quarter has gotten better, so I believe that will continue, and management seems to agree.

Competitor Comparison

Now, let’s take a look at a comparison of various important metrics between Bank7 and two other competitors. The first, Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB), is another small regional bank which also serves Texas via 41 full-service branches. The second, Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN), is another regional bank, but significantly larger than Bank7 and Spirit of Texas. Eagle Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, and has had an incredibly successful run. I picked the former as it serves a similar geographic region and the latter because it has operated consistently for a decade, so it allows us to visualize how Bank7’s stock might perform in comparison.

Let’s start from the left.

Net Interest Margin, or NIM : Bank7 has outperformed each company in this profitability ratio. Quite simply, the company’s gross margins are tens of basis points higher than those of these competitors.

Bank7 has outperformed each company in this profitability ratio. Quite simply, the company’s gross margins are tens of basis points higher than those of these competitors. Efficiency Ratio : Bank7’s noninterest expenses as a percentage of its revenue is significantly lower as well. Quite simply, the company runs leaner and is more cost-efficient.

Bank7’s noninterest expenses as a percentage of its revenue is significantly lower as well. Quite simply, the company runs leaner and is more cost-efficient. Return on Average Common Equity, or ROACE : Bank7’s profit on its average shareholders’ equity is significantly higher than that of these competitors. In most cases, more than twice as high.

Bank7’s profit on its average shareholders’ equity is significantly higher than that of these competitors. In most cases, more than twice as high. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, or ROATCE : Bank7 delivers here as well, as the company demonstrates much more profit in relation to its average tangible common equity when compared to these competitors - sometimes twice as high.

Bank7 delivers here as well, as the company demonstrates much more profit in relation to its average tangible common equity when compared to these competitors - sometimes twice as high. Return on Average Assets, or ROAA: Bank7’s assets are performing at a significantly higher level than competitors. In almost every case, its assets are twice as profitable as these competitors.

Clearly, we can see that Bank7 has significantly better fundamentals. The valuation for the company looks better as well, as Bank7 is trading at a 4.9 P/E. The company is expected to earn $2.02/share for FY 2020. Many companies in the financial sector trade at a fair value P/E of 10, relative to 15, which is common for the rest of the market. Using this conservative estimate, the stock should be worth over $20/share at the moment. The stock is currently trading at about $10/share, which means it could double (100% return). Bank7 represents deep value is as long as its loan book remains repayable, which I believe it will.

Keeping this in mind, I want to zoom in on Eagle Bancorp now. Let’s take a look at the stock performance over the last two decades using F.A.S.T. Graphs.

Note: Bank7 has not released its specific Q3 data aside from NIM, which is why the "nine-month ended" data is substituted in those columns. Once released, I will pin a note in the comments.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

As we can see, this is a beautiful chart. Hats off to this management team for delivering such excellent, consistent returns over the last two decades, and particularly the last decade. Overall, earnings grew by 15.30%. If a company which is half as fundamentally solid as Bank7 can grow at this rate, then Bank7 has the potential to grow at a similar rate.

Now, I do not want to get carried away and have a reader walk away from this article thinking Bank7 is guaranteed to grow by over 15%/year. My point is that given the current fundamentals, it is not out of the question. Management still has to keep the bank well-capitalized, acquire low-cost and “sticky” deposits, and continue executing profitable loans. If the management team does all three of these, while keeping the fundamentals in line with those of today, then yes, shareholders have an opportunity to rack up returns over the long run.

You might be wondering at this point: these are just two competitors... how does Bank7 stack up against all its regional banking peers?

(Source: Q3 Earnings Release Presentation)

As we can see, Bank7 leads in almost all fundamentals when compared across its peers. In fact, its PPE to Average Assets (a calculation which conveys the profit-generating capabilities of the assets) is more than double that of peers for every single year. In addition, other key metrics, such as ROATCE, NIM, and Efficiency Ratio, are all significantly higher for Bank7. Its ROATCE and NIM, when compared to peers, display that profitability is greater and margins are fatter. The company’s superb efficiency ratio displays that the business is the lowest-cost provider. To sum up, Bank7 has low costs, fat margins, and more profitability.

Note: I have highlighted 2019 and YTD 2020 to show that even in times of crises and economic uncertainty, the bank is still able to maintain its fundamentals relative to years prior.

Ownership and Capital Allocation

Ownership and capital allocation go hand in hand. Companies with high levels of inside ownership are shareholders themselves. As a result, there is an incentive to be a good steward of capital, as the management team is the direct beneficiary. As far as retail investors are concerned, their only requirement is to go along for the ride and enjoy.

Ownership

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Low insider ownership is a tell-tale sign of potential moral hazard. Companies with high levels of inside ownership have interests directly aligned with those of the shareholders. Ergo, management is likely to make decisions that best benefit the shareholders, because they themselves are the shareholders. This eliminates moral hazard and paves the way for maximum shareholder return.

Bank7 has a phenomenal (and I mean phenomenal) level of inside ownership - almost 70% of the shares outstanding are owned by the workers of the company. To put this in perspective, here is a list of inside ownership levels for ten regional banks, either similar in size, geography, loan portfolio, or classification to Bank7:

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) - 34.9% Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) - 24.0% Nicolet Bankshares, Inc (NCBS) - 12.3% Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) - 8.9% First Bank (FRBA) - 7.9% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) - 6.6% Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) - 6.5% Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) - 6.5% BayCom Corp. (OTC:BCML) - 6.3% Howard Bancorp, Inc. (HBMD) - 5.5%

As we can see, not a single company even comes close.

Capital Allocation

What makes this an even more enticing investment is the capital returned to the shareholders via dividends and buybacks. Bank7 pays a hearty 4.36% dividend yield - not a single one of the other banking stocks from the above list even comes close.

As far as buybacks go, Bank7 had slightly over 10.0 million shares outstanding as of September 30th, 2019. Under the current term stock repurchase program, the bank has repurchased 985k shares (at an average price of $8.70), leaving about 9.2 million shares outstanding.

Keep in mind, company management and employees own almost 6.4 million shares. That means, prior to the buybacks, Bank7’s float was only 3.6 million shares. That means it bought back over 22% of the available float. The last share repurchase made by the company settled October 5th, 2020 for a price in the $9-10/share range.

What is even better news for investors is that on November 2nd, 2020, Bank7’s board of directors approved an additional 750k shares expansion to its existing stock repurchase program, boosting the number of shares available to be repurchased from 1 million to 1.75 million. After the 985k share repurchase, the company’s float was 2.8 million. If the bank executes the remainder of the share purchase, 765k (1MM - 985k), the float will be reduced to about 2 million, or an additional 28%. Bank7’s overall float will have decreased from 3.6 million to 2 million, or 44%.

As Bank7 continues to become more and more profitable, the stock price has potential to dramatically increase as the supply of shares has dwindled and the demand for shares will increase. The important thing to note is that the bank needs to be strategic in this so as to not disrupt its capital ratios in the event economic conditions worsen and the additional capital is needed for loan loss reserves and to comply with regulatory orders. From listening to Bank7’s earnings call, management has stressed they will only do buybacks if it makes sense - not simply to boost the share price. This is good to hear.

Bank7 is able to offer a strong dividend and large buybacks because of its strong PPE and capital position. President and CEO Tom Travis has reiterated that not a single member of upper management has sold a single share - no one has more at stake in their company than they do. We can, in fact, verify this on the SEC website, and it is true - no member has sold a single share in over two years (and the only sales from over two years ago were at the time of the IPO).

Risks

As always, there are risks involved in buying any stock. Here are some specific to Bank7:

Government lockdowns - If the Federal government or local governments reimpose lockdowns, that would have a significant impact on Bank7’s loan book. In particular, hospitality loans would suffer, as businessmen (and consumers) will not be traveling. The energy sector would also be impacted, as the price of oil might fall due to the lack of demand from less travel. Interest rates rise - Even though Fed chairman Jerome Powell has stated the Fed is not even “thinking about thinking raising interest rates,” the reality remains that interest rates will have to rise if inflation (as how the government measures it) picks up. The real threat is that foreign creditors start demanding higher compensation to offset their loss of purchasing power. Banks might collect loans at higher rates, but will be able to make far fewer loans. This is particularly applicable to banks which have strong consumer lending, which Bank7 does not; however, rising interest rates remain a risk. In addition, net interest income will be adversely affected if market interest rates change, so that the interest Bank7 pays on deposits and borrowings increases at a faster rate than the interest it earns on loans and investments. This occurs because if rates rise, deposits may flood in quickly, but equivalent loans may not be able to be made as quickly, as prior lower-rate loans first have to extinguish. Plus, it takes time to adequately examine a potential new loan, versus next to no time to accept a new deposit. Most loans are to commercial borrowers - As of December 31st, 2019, 98.3% of Bank7’s loans are to commercial borrowers. These loans are often larger and depend on the underlying success of the operations of the borrower, which may or may not be realized. The economic ramifications from COVID-19 put significant downward pressure on business operations, and lack of consumer demand and liquidity could potentially cause deferrals and defaults. Geographically concentrated - Bank7 operates primarily in the Oklahoma market and Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area. Any adverse events to these regions could cause significant distress to the bank’s profitability. For a complete set of risks, please see here.

Takeaway

To me, the bottom line comes down to these questions:

What is the situation? How is the situation changing? For better? For worse? What is the long-term outlook?

Let’s go through each:

Bank7 has exposure to sectors of the economy experiencing a lack of demand and liquidity issues. As uncertainty around repayments occurs, bank stocks become riskier assets. The situation is fluid and moving towards the better (although you can believe the worse, depending on your worldview). However, factually speaking, going through Q1 to Q2 to Q3, visibility has dramatically increased and deferrals/at risk loans have trended downward. Bank7 has a clearer picture of which borrowers need further assistance. Management has reiterated they are confident and comfortable with their loan book, customers, and probability of being repaid. Once COVID-19 has passed and the economic outlook improves, Bank7 will be well-positioned to grow the business due to its strong underlying fundamentals and management team. Eagle Bancorp achieved an incredibly successful run over the last two decades, which I believe Bank7 could replicate to an extent, as it has better fundamentals. Of course, rates rising over the next two decades may hamper growth, but overall, the long-term outlook looks good to me.

The bottom line is, I believe shareholders who open a position through this uncertainty have an opportunity to buy a great company at a great price. Management’s vision is directly aligned with that of the shareholders, as the management team owns a vast majority of the shares. There is certainly risk involved, but for those willing to take it on, I believe strong returns lie ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSVN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither this article nor any comment, message, video, or interaction associated with it is to be taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction. Raul Shah is not liable for any financial outcome which might occur. Investors assume full responsibility for their actions.